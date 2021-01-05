AP Prep girls basketbal poll: Area teams making state voters sit up and take notice

Top area teams drew plenty of attention in the season’s first Associated Press state girls basketball rankings, released Tuesday evening, with Beaver Dam and Lake Mills topping their respective divisions and Marshall coming in at No. 2.

Beaver Dam (12-1) earned the No. 1 ranking in Division 2, earning seven of nine possible No. 1 votes. The Golden Beavers won WIAA Division 2 state championships in 2018 and 2019, and made the state semifinals in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the state tournament.

The Golden Beavers have taken advantage of the Badger Conference’s decision against playing a conference schedule this fall, taking on a series of prominent state programs in non-conference play. That trend continued despite the loss of Miss Basketball candidate and University of Wisconsin recruit Maty Wilke to a season-ending knee injury in December.

Beaver Dam suffered its first loss on Saturday at New Berlin Eisenhower, which was ranked third in Division 2. The Golden Beavers play host to fifth-ranked Reedsburg (5-0) on Friday. Also in the Division 2 rankings, DeForest — which is starting its season this week — earned honorable mention, along with Jefferson.