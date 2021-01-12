AP girls basketball rankings: Beaver Dam keeps No. 1 spot in Division 2 state poll

Beaver Dam maintained the No. 1 spot in Division 2 in this week’s Associated Press state girls basketball rankings.
The Golden Beavers (13-1) earned six of 10 possible first-place votes. Green Bay Notre Dame (12-1) was ranked second and New Berlin Eisenhower (11-3), the only team to beat Beaver Dam, kept the No. 3 spot.
Reedsburg (6-1) kept its No. 5 ranking despite suffering its first loss of the year, to Beaver Dam. Jefferson (10-0) was tied for No. 10, and DeForest earned honorable mention.
Lake Mills (13-1) fell from a tie for No. 1 into the No. 2 spot in this week’s Division 3 ranking, with Freedom (11-1) taking the sole No. 1 spot. Prairie du Chien (9-0) was ranked third and Waupun (10-3) fourth. Madison Edgewood, Wisconsin Dells and Edgerton earned honorable mention.
Marshall (12-1) kept its No. 2 spot in the Division 4 state rankings, trailing La Crosse Aquinas (11-0). Mineral Point (7-2) was ranked eighth and Lancaster (11-2) 10th, with New Glarus and Westfield earning honorable mention.
Black Hawk (8-0) was a unanimous No. 1 in the Division 5 rankings, with Bangor (7-1) third, Albany (10-1) fourth, Randolph (8-1) fifth, Shullsburg (11-4) seventh and Cashton (8-2) 10th. Royall earned honorable mention.
Germantown held the unanimous No. 1 ranking in Division 1, with no area teams mentioned.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin high school girls basketball poll for the week of Jan. 12, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports journalists:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Germantown (10)*15-0*100*1
2, Kimberly*13-2*86*2
3, Appleton East*10-2*79*3
4, Wales Kettle Moraine*10-2*71*4
5, Brookfield Central*12-2*57*5
6, De Pere*12-1*47*6
7, Hudson*9-0*30*8
7, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels*8-3*30*7
9, Hartland Arrowhead*10-3*26*9
10, Neenah*8-4*16*10
Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 5, Wausau West 1, Brookfield East 1, Lake Geneva Badger 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Beaver Dam (6)*13-1*93*1
2, Green Bay Notre Dame (3)*12-1*92*2
3, New Berlin Eisenhower (1)*11-3*81*3
4, Union Grove*11-1*69*4
5, Reedsburg*6-1*56*5
6, South Milwaukee*11-3*41*7
7, West De Pere*10-3*39*9
8, Pewaukee*8-6*22*6
9, Slinger*10-4*20*10
10 (tie), Wilmot*8-2*12*NR
10 (tie), Jefferson*10-0*12*NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 5, Onalaska 3, De Forest 3, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Hortonville 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Freedom (8)*11-1*98*T1
2, Lake Mills (2)*13-1*83*T1
3, Prairie du Chien*9-0*80*3
4, Waupun*10-3*71*4
5, Prescott*8-2*53*6
6, St. Croix Falls*8-1*45*T7
7, Brillion*12-1*42*5
8, Waukesha Catholic Mem*10-3*27*T7
9, Oostburg*10-1*15*NR
10, Greendale Martin Luth*11-3*10*9
Others receiving votes: Hammond St. Croix Central 6, Maple Northwestern 5, Laconia 4, Madison Edgewood 3, Wisconsin Dells 3, Two Rivers 2, Edgerton 2, New Holstein 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, La Crosse Aquinas (9)*11-0*99*1
2, Marshall*12-1*86*2
3, Fond du Lac Winnebago Luth*11-0*79*3
4, Howards Grove (1)*11-0*75*4
5, Bonduel*12-0*61*5
6, Neillsville*11-1*49*6
7, Unity*8-0*36*7
8, Mineral Point*7-2*28*10
9, Mishicot*3-2*12*T8
10, Lancaster*11-2*10*T8
Others receiving votes: Phillips 7, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6, New Glarus 1, Westfield 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Black Hawk (10)*8-0*100*1
2, Prairie Farm*9-0*89*2
3, Bangor*7-1*80*3
4, Albany*10-1*66*T5
5, Randolph*8-1*49*8
6, Blair-Taylor*7-1*46*T5
7, Shullsburg*11-4*37*6
8, Chippewa Falls McDonell*6-3*34*10
9, Loyal*8-1*16*7
10, Cashton*8-2*13*9
Others receiving votes: Royall 10, Burlington Catholic Central 8, Wabeno/Laona 1, Three Lakes 1.