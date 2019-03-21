Monona Grove senior McKenna Warnock and Monroe senior Sydney Hilliard were named first-team selections on The Associated Press all-state girls basketball team, which was released Thursday night after a vote by a panel of statewide sports reporters.
Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase was named the AP girls basketball coach of the year after directing the Golden Beavers to their third consecutive WIAA Division 2 state championship.
Milwaukee Academy of Science senior guard Shemera Williams and the 6-foot-2 Warnock, a guard/forward and University of Iowa signee, were unanimous selections to the first team, which also included 6-0 guard Hilliard, a University of Wisconsin commit; Milwaukee King 6-3 senior center Sydnee Roby, a Miami (Florida) commit; and Iowa State recruit Lexi Donarski, a 5-10 junior guard who led La Crosse Aquinas to a repeat WIAA Division 4 title.
In a separate vote, the 5-8 Williams, a Marquette signee, was named the state player of the year, with Warnock and Donarski as the other finalists. Williams averaged a state-best 32.5 points and also grabbed 10.3 rebounds, dished out 8.5 assists and had 4.5 steals per game. She finished as the No. 2 scorer in state history (3,120 points, averaging 32.8 points per game).
“She’s just been kind of putting us on her back,” Milwaukee Academy of Science coach Giovanni Riley said of Williams, who led the state in scoring for the third consecutive season. “The freshmen may get emotional at times and break down and she’s like, `I’m going to show you how it’s done. I’m going to figure out a way to get this win.’”
Warnock, who led Monona Grove to the Badger South Conference title, was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and “Miss Basketball” by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Warnock averaged 29.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.7 steals and two blocks per game. Warnock was on the AP second team last year.
Hilliard led Monroe to the WIAA Division 2 title game against Badger Conference rival Beaver Dam, in the Cheesemakers' third consecutive state trip. Hilliard shot 63 percent from the field and averaged 21.3 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Hilliard also was a first-team choice by AP last year.
Beaver Dam sophomore guard Maty Wilke and Beavers senior forward Tara Stauffacher, a UW commit, were second-team selections.
Marshall sophomore forward Anna Lutz was a third-team pick, and Marshall sophomore point guard Mia Morel was a fourth-team pick. Lutz and Morel helped lead the Cardinals to their second consecutive WIAA Division 3 state championship, defeating previously undefeated Laconia 64-56 in the final.
Area honorable-mention selections included Madison East senior Ashala Moseberry, Middleton junior Sitori Tanin, Sun Prairie senior Grace Hilber, Beaver Dam junior Jada Donaldson, Beaver Dam senior Paige Schumann, DeForest senior Aleah Grundahl, Mineral Point senior McKenna Reichling and Wisconsin Dells senior Katelyn Meister.
Region honorable-mention choices included Black Hawk junior Natalie Leuzinger, Black Hawk sophomore Bailey Butler and Platteville junior Sami Martin.
Coach of the year: Chase was a unanimous selection as coach of the year. Beaver Dam defeated Monroe 65-46 in the Division 2 championship game March 9 at the Resch Center and became the fifth girls basketball team in WIAA history to win three consecutive titles.
“We’ve come a long ways, obviously, from 12 years ago when we didn’t win a game,” said Chase, whose team hasn’t lost to an in-state team in the past three years. “It means a lot that we’ve been able to go on the run we have.
"But with all the kids we’ve had over these years that have put in the time and effort and all the great coaches I’ve gotten to work with both in our program and other programs and just our community, there are so many people who have helped us get where we are at now.”
Beaver Dam, top-ranked in Division 2, finished ranked 10th nationally by MaxPreps.com and by USA TODAY.
“This team just did everything right,” Chase said. “They did exactly everything they needed to do. They came in day one ready to do whatever it took to be successful this year.
“They tried to meet every challenge we had. The trip to Chicago, the trip to Florida were definitely great opportunities for us. We definitely wanted to finish this season as strong as we could, and I thought we did that.”
Others nominated for coach of the year were Alex Koeller, who directed Marshall to its second consecutive Division 3 state championship; Kati Coleman of Bay Port, which won the Division 1 state title over Middleton 50-49; Dave Donarski, who led Aquinas to its second consecutive Division 4 state title; and Michael Flanagan, who guided Black Hawk (28-0) to the Division 5 crown.
2019 ASSOCIATED PRESS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL ALL-STATE
FIRST TEAM
Lexi Donarski, 5-10, jr., La Crosse Aquinas
Sydney Hilliard, 6-0, sr., Monroe
Sydnee Roby, 6-3, sr., Milwaukee King
Shemera Williams, 5-8, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science (unanimous)
McKenna Warnock, 6-2, sr., Monona Grove (unanimous)
SECOND TEAM
Natalie Andersen, 5-11, sr., Mukwonago
Chelby Koker, 5-6, sr., Somers Shoreland Lutheran
Emma Nagel, 6-0, jr., Bay Port
Tara Stauffacher, 5-11, sr., Beaver Dam
Maty Wilke, 5-10, soph., Beaver Dam
THIRD TEAM
Anna Lutz, 6-1, so, Marshall
Shea Dechant, 5-7, sr., Kimberly
Kiarra Otto, 5-9, sr., Laconia
Jaddan Simmons, jr., 5-9, Green Bay Southwest
Caroline Strande, 5-11, jr., Racine Lutheran
FOURTH TEAM
Ellie Clements, 6-1, sr., Whitefish Bay
Teryn Karlstad, 6-0, sr., forward, Eau Claire Regis
Mia Morel, 5-7, sr., Marshall
Cassie Schiltz, 5-11, sr., G, Luxemburg-Casco
Lexi Wagner, 5-9, sr., G, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
Honorable mention
Abbie Aalsma, fr., Waupun; Emily Annis, sr., Durand; Maddison Baker, jr., West Bend West; Emily Behnke, sr., Manitowoc Lutheran; Hannah Belanger, sr., Grafton; Grace Beyer, sr., Mukwonago; Bailey Butler, soph., Black Hawk; Courtney Becker, jr., La Crosse Aquinas; Mesa Byom, jr., Melrose-Mindoro; Sara Dax, sr., Kewaunee; Kadie Deaton, sr., Wausau West; Alissa Dins, sr., Laconia; Ella Diny, jr., Wrightstown; Jada Donaldson, jr., Beaver Dam; Leah Earnest, jr., Stevens Point; Katie Gard, sr., Oak Creek; Maddie Gard, sr., Oak Creek; Callie Genke, soph., Freedom; Caelan Givens, jr., Chippewa Falls; Madelyn Granica, sr., Amery; Aleah Grundahl, sr., DeForest; Emily Herzberg, jr., Melrose-Mindoro; Grace Hilber, sr., Sun Prairie; Julia Hintz, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower.
Ariel Kirkwood, sr., Milwaukee Vincent; Makaylee Kuhn, sr., Hilbert; Alison Leslie, sr., Clayton; Natalie Leuzinger, jr., Black Hawk; Madison Lindauer, sr., Tomah; Sami Martin, jr., Platteville; Natalie McNeal, jr., Germantown; Brianna Nelson, jr., Eleva-Strum; Macy McGlone, Jr., Hortonville; Katelyn Meister, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Ashala Moseberry, sr., Madison East; Olivia Pitrof, jr., Racine Horlick; McKenna Reichling, sr., Mineral Point; Alexis Rolph, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Erika Simmons, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Maddie Schires, sr., Wausau West; Lauren Schill, jr., Pewaukee; Paige Schumann, sr., Beaver Dam; Sitori Tanin, jr., Middleton; Savannah Walsdorf, sr., Kiel; Jennifer Wendler, sr., Owen-Withee.
Player of the year: Shemera Williams, Milwaukee Academy of Science.
Coach of the year: Tim Chase, Beaver Dam.