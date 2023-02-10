SUN PRAIRIE — When the Sun Prairie West girls basketball team needed a spark it was Antionique Auston who provided it.

It was only fitting that she helped finish things Friday night. The Wolves senior guard scored a game-high 23 points, including 15 in the second half, to help rally past Middleton 50-46 in a Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.

“Sometimes I have a hard time focusing mentally and my teammates pull me together, and that’s basically what they did,” Auston said. “They started scoring, started getting steals and deflections, and once that started happening I thought it was time to turn up for all of us.”

While she led the Wolves in scoring, Auston’s biggest play of the night came on the defensive end as she forced a steal with 1 minute, 2 seconds left to play and the game knotted at 46. Following a Sun Prairie West timeout, the 5-foot-8 guard/wing ran off 42 seconds before dishing to Marie Outlay.

The fellow senior was fouled by Middleton senior Audrey Deptula going up for a shot, sending the Loyola Chicago commit to the bench with her fifth foul. Outlay proceeded to hit both shots for a 48-46 lead with 20.8 seconds left.

The upset-minded Cardinals (13-9, 12-6 Big Eight) didn’t to get off a clean shot on the other end as freshman Brooke Michelotti forced a falling shot against Sun Prairie West’s Makiah Hawk and failed to draw a foul call.

Auston got fouled with just less than 6 seconds left and halved her trip to the stripe to keep the game a three-point difference.

Michelotti’s potential game-tying 3 clanged off the rim. Sophomore Naveya Jackson gathered the rebounded and added another free throw on the other end to put the comeback win to bed.

Middleton coach Rashard Griffith said he felt Michelotti was fouled on her first game-tying attempt, as well as the second when she ran down a baseball pass to get off the final look.

“You can do a lot of things to us, to me, but don’t cheat my girls; they work too hard to get where they’re at right now and where we’re going to go,” he said. “I just don’t like to get cheated.”

Middleton took a 24-22 lead into halftime and held a 39-30 lead with 11 minutes, 20 seconds left to play following a 3-pointer by Deptula, who scored a team-high 20, and a layup off a steal by Evin Jordee.

The Wolves (17-4, 15-2) responded with a 6-1 run before a three-point play by Deptula put the Cardinals back up seven with 9:35 to go. Sun Prairie West’s defense took over from there, holding Middleton to just one point over the next six-plus minutes, ultimately taking a 45-44 lead on a turnaround jumper by Auston in the lane prior to the hectic finish.

“We talked in the postgame talk how our defensive intensity was able to turn the game around in the second half,” Sun Prairie West coach Ronda McLin said. “The defensive intensity set it off, and continuing to press to slow them down the entire game worked really well.”

The Wolves needed to claw their way back due to an energetic start from the Cardinals.

Middleton forced a multitude of Sun Prairie West errors early en route to a 10-2 lead after a 3-pointer by Michelotti with 14:40 left in the first half. She finished with nine points.

The lead grew to 21-10 after a Michelotti floater off a Sun Prairie West turnover with just over seven minutes to play in the half.

McLin said the slow start wasn’t an anomaly.

“The past few games it’s been that way,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s that we’re getting close to the end of the regular season or fatigue is setting in or taking a toll, but it definitely wasn’t the start we wanted or what we should have had this game.”

The Wolves found their bite from there however, closing the half on a 12-3 surge to cut the lead to two at the break.

Auston got things started with a 3-pointer and a layup off a steal before Jackson canned a triple of her own, and later Makenzie Hawk closed the run with a putback with 33 seconds left.

McLin said that Auston’s energy “is what the other players thrive on,” but the senior, who has scholarship offers from Bradley and Montana State, knows she didn’t fuel the comeback alone.

“We pretty much stepped up as a team; once one person got going, somebody else stepped up,” she said. “We pretty much got ourselves moving, got us going and did what we needed to do to get the win.”

Jackson added nine points for the Wolves while Addy Gmur chipped in eight for the Cardinals, who saw their five-game winning streak come to a close. Despite that run of form ending, the four-point loss was a remarkable turnaround from Middleton's 77-55 loss to the Wolves earlier this year.

“From the first half (of the season), they took their lumps and bruises, and they believed and bought into our system and our culture. That’s the result of it,” Griffith said.

