Angie Murphy was a standout basketball player at Middleton and the University of Kansas who lived out her passion for coaching at Verona for 19 years.

And it was coaching girls basketball that produced her most memorable moment in the sport — when the Wildcats won the WIAA Division 1 state championship in 2016.

“That was the highlight of my whole basketball career — such a fun, lifetime event,” she said Monday. “Winning a state championship, I’m forever grateful to have done that. … There is a special bond with that group.”

Murphy, 48, reflected on that during an interview Monday after announcing on social media she was retiring as coach after compiling a 323-126 record (with five state tournament appearances).

“It’s a different stage of my life,” said Murphy, who will continue to teach mathematics part time at Verona. “My oldest (Megan) is going off to college (at UW-Stevens Point) and is going to play basketball. With Drew being a junior (at Verona), it just felt like the time. It will give me some flexibility to be a mom and be in the stands, and be there when (Megan) needs me.”

Murphy, the former Angie Halbleib, scored 2,378 points at Middleton, which places her 10th on the all-time girls basketball scoring list in the state, according to WisSports.net.

Murphy, asked how she will feel not coaching, said: “Ask me again in November, but there is no doubt in my mind it’s the right decision. You just know when it’s the time.”

Verona athletic director Joel Zimba said: “It’s never easy saying goodbye to coaches, especially coaches with a legacy like Angie, but I support her decision to the fullest. I am happy that she will now be able to spend more time with her family at such a critical stage in Drew and Megan’s life.”

Angie Murphy wrote in her announcement she “was blessed to coach remarkable young women and work alongside what I consider some of the most dedicated and talented coaches in the state.”

The defending Big Eight Conference champion Wildcats again should be strong this winter, led by University of Iowa recruit Taylor Stremlow and St. Cloud State recruit Reagan Briggs.

“I have no doubt the program will be in good hands,” Murphy said.

Zimba declined comment about a timeline for hiring Murphy’s replacement.

