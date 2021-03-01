All-State girls basketball: State champs Lake Mills place two on WBCA Division 3 first team

Eight players from the area and eight more from the region were named first-team all-state performers on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s 2020-2021 girls All-State teams.

Players were honored in divisions they were originally placed in before the WIAA reconfigured the divisions because of the teams that opted out of playing due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In Division 2, Beaver Dam seniors Natalie Jens and Maty Wilke made the first team, along with junior Mahra Wieman from state runner-up Reedsburg.

In Division 3, seniors Vivian Guerrero and Taylor Roughen from state champion Lake Mills made the first team, along with Watertown Luther Prep junior Grace Schmidt.

In Division 4, Marshall seniors Laura Nickel and Anna Lutz made the first team.

From the region, Prairie du Chien junior Lily Krahn made the Division 3 first team, Mineral Point junior Mallory Lindsey made the Division 4 first team, and Black Hawk seniors Bailey Butler and Kaylee Marty, Randolph sophomore Jorey Buwalda and Royall senior Emma Gruen made the Division 5 first team.