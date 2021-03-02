All-State girls basketball: State champs Lake Mills place 2 on WBCA Division 3 first team

Eight players from the area and eight more from the region were named first-team all-state performers on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s 2020-2021 girls All-State teams.
Players were honored in divisions they were originally placed in before the WIAA reconfigured the divisions because of the teams that opted out of playing due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In Division 2, Beaver Dam seniors Natalie Jens and Maty Wilke made the first team, along with junior Mahra Wieman from state runner-up Reedsburg.
In Division 3, seniors Vivian Guerrero and Taylor Roughen from state champion Lake Mills made the first team, along with Watertown Luther Prep junior Grace Schmidt.
In Division 4, Marshall seniors Laura Nickel and Anna Lutz made the first team.
From the region, Prairie du Chien junior Lily Krahn made the Division 3 first team, Mineral Point junior Mallory Lindsey made the Division 4 first team, and Black Hawk seniors Bailey Butler and Kaylee Marty, Randolph sophomore Jorey Buwalda and Royall senior Emma Gruen made the Division 5 first team.
Butler was also named Miss Basketball by the WBCA, an honor that goes to the state’s top senior. The UW-Green Bay recruit, a four-time WBCA all-state pick, She led the state with averages of 28.3 points and 7.9 assists per game, and added 7.8 rebounds and 6.2 steals per game.
Black Hawk had a 75-game winning streak snapped by Three Lakes in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal on Thursday, giving Butler a career record of 103-2, with both losses taking place at state.
Jens stepped up when Wilke was sidelined by a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Jens, a Minnesota-Moorhead signee, averaged 16.5 points and 4.4 assists as Beaver Dam advanced to WIAA sectional play before falling to eventual state champion Germantown.
Wilke, a three-time all-state pick, will play next season at the University of Wisconsin. She averaged 21.8 points before her injury and finished as Beaver Dam’s career scoring leader with 1,299 points.
Wieman was a standout player who averaged 21.2 points and 6.2 rebounds as the Beavers advanced to the state final for the first time in school history and finished with a 20-2 record.
Guerrero and Roughen led Lake Mills to the school’s first state championship. Guerrero averaged 12.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for the L-Cats, and Roughen averaged 13.1 points and 3.6 rebounds.
Schmidt made the first team after leading Luther Prep to a 10-6 record, averaging 25.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.
In Division 4, Lutz earned her third all-state honor. The UW-Milwaukee commit averaged 17.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cardinals, and Nickel averaged 17 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Cardinals, who went 22-4 and lost in a sectional final to eventual state champ Lake Mills.
The Division 1 honorable mention list included Watertown senior Teya Maas and Verona freshman Taylor Stremlow, who helped the Wildcats make it to the Division 1 state semifinals.
In Division 2, honorable mention picks were Reedsburg junior Trenna Cherney, McFarland senior Katie Hildebrandt and McFarland freshman Teagan Mallegni.
Honorable mention picks in Division 3 were seniors Sarah Lazar of Madison Edgewood, Julianna Wagner of Lake Mills and Lauryn Milne of Lodi. Dodgeville senior Olivia Argall also earned honorable mention.
Division 4 honorable mention picks were senior Lexi Brakebush of state qualifier Westfield and senior Bailey Lutes of Cuba City.
Division 5 honorable mention picks were seniors Layla Alt of Shullsburg, Adelynn Hyatt of Cashton and Megan Miedema of Bangor, along with juniors Rachel Miller of Highland and Maddy Reichmann of Wauzeka-Steuben.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WISCONSIN BASKETBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2020-2021 ALL-STATE TEAMS
MISS BASKETBALL
Bailey Butler, sr., Black Hawk: A four time, first-team WBCA All-State selection, Butler averaged 28.3 points and 7.9 assists per game for the 21-1 Warriors, who had a 75-game winning streak snap with a loss to Three Lakes in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal on Thursday.
DIVISION 1
First team
Jaelyn Acker, sr., Germantown; KK Arnold, so., Germantown; Phoebe Frentzel, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Grace Grocholski, so., Wales Kettle Moraine; Emily LaChapell, jr., Appleton East; Jordan Meulemans, jr., De Pere; Olivia Rangel, sr., Franklin; C.J. Romero, sr., Brookfield Central; Maddy Schreiber, sr., Kimberly; Allie Ziebell, fr., Neenah.
Honorable mention
Chloe Dallas, sr., Wauwatosa East; Kiley Deaton, sr., Wausau West; MaKenzie Drout, so., Kimberly; Alaina Harper, jr., Hartland Arrowhead; Audrey Hatfield, sr., Hudson; Mackenzie Hogenson, sr., Neenah; Alexa Jarecki, sr., Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; Sophia Jonas, sr., Hudson; Teya Maas, sr., Watertown; Maci Meyer, sr., Hartford; Taylor Stremlow, fr., Verona; Braelyn Torres, so., Wales Kettle Moraine.
DIVISION 2
First team
Nikki Dienberg, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Olivia Gamoke, sr., Onalaska; Gracie Grzesk, fr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Sarah Hardwick, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Natalie Jens, sr., Beaver Dam; Sammy Opichka, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Kamy Peppler, jr., Hortonville; Mahra Wieman, jr., Reedsburg; Chloe Van Zeeland, sr., Kaukauna; Maty Wilke, sr., Beaver Dam.
Honorable mention
Trenna Cherney, jr., Reedsburg; Clare Diener, jr., Cedarburg; Katie Hildebrandt, sr., McFarland; Lyric Johnson, jr., Hortonville; Kylie Lemberger, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Teagan Mallegni, fr., McFarland; Sarah Newcomer, jr., Pewaukee; Julianna Ouimette, so., Minocqua Lakeland; Meghan Schultz, so., New Berlin West; Angela Slattery, sr., Union Grove; Alexa Thomson, sr., West De Pere; Callie Ziebell, sr., Sparta.
DIVISION 3
First team
Abbie Aalsma, jr., Waupun; Callie Genke, sr., Freedom; Vivian Guerrero, sr., Lake Mills; Gabby Johnson, sr., Freedom; Lily Krahn, jr., Prairie du Chien; Leah Lemke, jr., Wrightstown ; Isabella Lenz, sr., Prescott; Alyssa Nimz, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Taylor Roughen, sr., Lake Mills; Grace Schmidt, jr., Watertown Luther Prep.
Honorable mention
Olivia Argall, sr., Dodgeville; Autumn Earney, sr., Ellsworth; Sarah Lazar, sr., Madison Edgewood; Emily McCurdy, sr., St. Croix Falls; Lauryn Milne, sr., Lodi; Tieryn Plasch, so., Maple Northwestern; Haley Rens, sr., Laconia; Vanessa Solano, sr., Greendale Martin Luther; Ella Ten Pas, sr., Oostburg; Julianna Wagner, sr., Lake Mills.
DIVISION 4
First team
Macy Donarski, so., La Crosse Aquinas; Mackenzie Holzwart, sr., Howards Grove; Desiree Kleiman, sr., Mishicot; Mallory Lindsey, jr., Mineral Point; Anna Lutz, sr., Marshall; Laura Nickel, sr., Marshall; Kylie Schmidt, sr., Mishicot; Raegan Sorensen, sr., Unity; Alayna Suprenand, sr., Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; Jacy Weisbrod, jr., La Crosse Aquinas.
Honorable mention
Lexi Brakebush, sr., Westfield; Jada Eggebrecht, jr., Phillips; Morgann Gardner, sr., Racine Lutheran; Bailey Lutes, sr., Cuba City; Maddy Near, sr., Howards Grove; Bella Opelt, sr., Neillsville; Makenna Rohrscheib, jr., Eau Claire Regis; Kara Troxel, sr., Bonduel; Gianna Vollrath, jr., Fall Creek.
DIVISION 5
First team
Bailey Butler, sr., Black Hawk; Jorey Buwalda, soph., Randolph; Ziy Conner, sr., Independence; Brianna Dahl, jr., Albany; Emma Gruen, sr., Royall; Makenna Guden, sr., Edgar; Marnie Kahl, soph., Prairie Farm; Sydney Lurvey, sr., Three Lakes; Kaylee Marty, sr., Black Hawk; Ainara Sainz de Rozas, jr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.
Honorable mention
Layla Alt, sr., Shullsburg; Lauryn Deetz, jr., Chippewa Falls McDonell; Anna Geissler, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell; Emme Golembiewski, jr., Minong Northwood; Jessie Grundhoffer, sr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Jordyn Halverson, sr., Cochrane-Fountain City; Adelynn Hyatt, sr., Cashton; Megan Miedema, sr., Bangor; Rachel Miller, jr., Highland; Maddy Reichmann, jr., Wauzeka-Steuben; Lily Truchon, so., South Shore; Lindsay Steien, so., Blair-Taylor.