The last two years coaching the Marshall girls basketball team have been filled with memories that will last a lifetime, Alex Koeller said Friday.
Koeller confirmed that he has stepped down as the Marshall coach after leading the Cardinals to the past two WIAA Division 3 state girls basketball championships and an overall record of 53-3 in his two years.
He said another coaching opportunity, which hasn’t been made official, presented itself.
Koeller said he told the Marshall team after school Wednesday.
“It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in my career and in my life, in general,” he said. “The memories that were created is what I will remember.”
Koeller was hired prior to the 2017-18 season to coach the Cardinals, who were led by a strong freshman core of players that season.
Marshall defeated Amherst 63-55 in the 2018 title game and topped previously undefeated Laconia 64-56 in the 2019 championship game at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
“They love to play together and they love to win,” Koeller said after the Laconia game.
The Capitol South Conference champion Cardinals finished 27-1 in Koeller's first season and 26-2 this past season.
“There will be great memories on and off the court,” Koeller said Friday. “It was a heck of a run for two years. The credit goes to the girls. They worked hard to get better every day. They hated losing.”
Koeller thanked athletic director Matt Kleinheinz for hiring him and thanked his staff -- which included his wife, Dani -- for its hard work.
Also he said: “I want to thank the kids, the families, the administration and the Marshall community for all of their support.”
Koeller, who works in marketing as a partnership events specialist for American Family Insurance, said he will look forward to watching Marshall’s progress in upcoming seasons.
Marshall school district superintendent Daniel Grady said Friday that he was unable to comment on district staff personnel matters.
Marshall has a school district board of education meeting scheduled next Wednesday night.