9 things to know about the WIAA girls basketball tournament

The 46th WIAA state girls basketball tournament is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

The tournament opens with Division 3 and 4 semifinals Thursday. Divisions 5, 2 and 1 have semifinals Friday.

The championships in the five divisions are set for Saturday. They begin with Division 5 in the morning and ending with Division 1 Saturday night.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

Tickets cost $11 per session when purchased at the Resch Center. Tickets will be available for purchase online at the Ticket Star website: https://www.ticketstaronline.com/events/detail/wiaa-girls-state-basketball. There also is a link on the WIAA website www.wiaawi.org or call Ticket Star at 1-800-895-0071. All sessions and individual session tickets are available online for $11 plus fees per sessions.

There is parking in the area by the arena, including the Lambeau Field parking lots, though there is construction in progress. Parking in those lots typically costs $7.

The tournament will be televised live on WKOW-TV (Ch. 27) in Madison, WAOW-TV in Wausau, WXOW-TV in La Crosse, WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, WYOW-TV in Eagle River, WMOW-TV in Crandon, WMLW-TV in Milwaukee and WCWF W-14 in Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Games also will be streamed on the statewide network station websites.

The Magic of March app can be downloaded for live streaming video, scores and highlights about the WIAA state basketball tournaments. Live coverage of the tournaments on iOS or Android phones and tablets also are available on the app.

Masks aren’t required. Fully vaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask in areas of high likelihood of transmission and masks are strongly encouraged for individuals not fully vaccinated, according to a WIAA release.

One qualifying school in each of the five divisions will receive $2,000 from the Greater Green Bay Community by selling the most pre-sale tickets in their respective division.

History lesson

The tournament returns to the Resch Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the tournament was held at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse (Divisions 2, 4 and 5) and the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh (Divisions 1 and 3).

Champions were Germantown (Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (2), Lake Mills (3), Mishicot (4) and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (5).

Reedsburg leads area

Reedsburg is back at the state tournament, with the motto of “Unfinished business.”

Reedsburg was Division 2 state runner-up last year, falling to Notre Dame 68-56 in the title game in La Crosse. The Beavers, led by UW-Oshkosh commit Mahra Wieman, are undefeated and top-ranked, though seeded second.

“I think we just really come in with high expectations,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “I think it’s just a really hungry group. They talked a lot about getting back to state and winning the state championship, but I think a season is far more than that. It’s continuing to be a great teammate. Work hard, do the right thing each night, and those bigger goals take care of themselves.”

Division 1 breakdown

Friday’s schedule: Top-seeded Wales Kettle Moraine (25-3) vs. No. 4 De Pere (24-4), 6:35 p.m.; No. 2 Brookfield East (25-3) vs. No. 3 Appleton East (24-4), about 8:15 p.m. (15 minutes after the previous game). Saturday’s championship at about 8:15 p.m.

The field: Classic 8 Conference champion Kettle Moraine, with one state title in 1999, will make its seventh state appearance and first since 2004. De Pere, which has three titles to its credit, has nine state appearances, most recently in 2017. Brookfield East, Greater Metro co-champion, is back for the first time since 2004 and sixth trip overall. Appleton East will make its third appearance and most recent since 1998.

Players to watch: Grace Grocholski, 5-foot-11, jr., F, Kettle Moraine (21.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg); Jordan Meulemans, 6-0, sr., G, De Pere (25.7 ppg); Annika Pluemer, 5-9, jr., G, Brookfield East (17.3 ppg); Emily La Chapell, 5-11, sr., G/F, Appleton East (20.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg); Lily Hansford, 6-2, sr., G/F, Appleton East (13.0 ppg).

Notable: Among college commits in the tournament, La Chapell plans to attend Marquette. “She’s one of my favorite players to ever coach,” Appleton East coach Joe La Chapell said about his middle child.

Quotable: Brookfield East coach Tyler Saxton said Spartans’ 5-9 sophomore guard Shae Kelley is the best defender he’s seen in high school basketball. “It’s like she’s got eight arms and they are all 8 feet long,” he said.

Division 2 breakdown

Friday’s schedule: No. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame (27-1) vs. No. 4 Menomonie (25-3), 1:35 p.m.; No. 2 Reedsburg (28-0) vs. No. 3 Pewaukee (25-3), about 3:15 p.m. Saturday’s championship is at 6:35 p.m.

The field: Fox River Classic champion Notre Dame, making its ninth appearance, won its fourth title last year. The Tritons topped Beaver Dam 53-44 in the sectional final. Big Rivers champion Menomonie will make its first state trip. Badger West champion Reedsburg is back at state for the second consecutive year after finishing as runner-up and for the third time overall. Pewaukee, which shared first in the Woodland West, advances to state for the second time. But it will be the first time the Pirates get to experience the tournament after the 2020 tournament for which they qualified was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players to watch: Gracie Grzesk, 5-11, so., F, Notre Dame (16.4 ppg); Emma Mommsen, 6-2, sr., Post, Menomonie (14.8 ppg); Mahra Wieman, 5-10, sr., G, Reedsburg (22.7 ppg., 7.9 rpg); Sydney Cherney, 5-8, so., G, Reedsburg (18.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg); Sarah Newcomer, 5-10, sr., G/F, Pewaukee (16.0 ppg); Amy Terrian, 5-8, fr., G/F, Pewaukee (16.1 ppg).

Notable: Reedsburg has been top-ranked all season, but drew the No. 2 seed from the computer. Notre Dame’s top seed was likely due to its difficult schedule, Tritons coach Sara Rohde said.

Quotable: Menomonie coach Storm Harmon about facing Notre Dame: “They are really, really good. The tape doesn’t lie.”

Division 3 breakdown

Thursday’s schedule: No. 1 Waupun (25-3) vs. No. 4 Whitefish Bay Dominican (18-9), 1:35 p.m.; No. 2 Freedom (27-1) vs. No. 3 St. Croix Falls (24-4), about 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon’s championship follows the Division 4 title game and ceremony (about 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.).

The field: Waupun will make its second state appearance, after qualifying in 1996. East Central champion Waupun defeated Madison Edgewood 63-37 in the sectional final. Dominican, from the Metro Classic, also will make its second appearance. North Eastern Conference Freedom is back for the third time, the most recent coming in 2019. St. Croix Falls will make its state debut.

Players to watch: Abbie Aalsma, 5-9, sr., G, Waupun (21.1 ppg); Kayl Petersen, 6-0, so., F (17.3 ppg); Keona McGee, 5-5, so., G, Dominican (15.2 ppg); Sadie Jarmolowicz, 5-10, jr., G, Freedom (16.1 ppg); Brianna McCurdy, 5-7, jr., G, St. Croix Falls (16.4 ppg).

Notable: Waupun coach Tim Aalsma has three daughters on the team — twins Abbie and Naomi, who are seniors (Abbie is an Illinois State commit), and 5-10 freshman Lydia — which has made it an unique and incredible journey for his family, he said. Lydia wasn’t interested in basketball until after the COVID-19 pandemic began and, as a seventh-grader, told her father she wanted to play AAU basketball. After that, she threw herself into her skill development.

Quotable: After falling just short of reaching state in recent years, St. Croix Falls coach Angie Maternowsky said about her team’s expectations this season: “It’s time. It’s time they made the leap to state.”

Division 4 breakdown

Thursday’s schedule: No. 1 Mineral Point (28-0) vs. No. 4 Westfield (27-1), 6:35 p.m.; No. 2 Laconia (24-4) vs. No. 3 Neillsville (25-2), about 8:15 p.m. Saturday’s championship follows the Division 5 championship game and ceremony (about 1 p.m.).

The field: Mineral Point will make its third appearance after finishing as runner-up last year, falling to Mishicot in the final. The Pointers won the 2016 title. Southwest Wisconsin Activities League champion Mineral Point defeated New Glarus 63-43 in the sectional final in DeForest. South Central champion Westfield will make a second consecutive and second overall state appearance after qualifying in Division 3 last year. Flyway champion Laconia will make its second state trip. Cloverbelt East champion Neillsville is back for the sixth time (with a Division 4 title in 2012), making its most recent trip since 2014.

Players to watch: Mallory Lindsey, 5-4, sr., PG/SG, Mineral Point (15.5 ppg); Carly Drew, 5-8, so., F, Westfield (19.6 ppg); Molly Johannes, 5-8, sr., F, Laconia (12.1 ppg); Paris Opelt, 5-11, so., G, Neillsville (11.5 ppg).

Notable: With the game tied at 38 and 1.2 seconds remaining, Drew made a 30-foot, 3-point shot that gave Westfield a 41-38 victory over Bonduel in the sectional final last Saturday. That gave Westfield a return trip to state. Westfield coach Luke Showen said he thought the shot was off-target and short. “Next thing you know, it goes through the basket,” Showen said, adding: “Carly made something happen at the end of that last game and it was really exciting.”

Quotable: After falling 70-66 to Mishicot in the Division 4 title game last year, Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes said his experienced team’s goal to return to state was obvious: “It’s been an expectation of ours really since the horn sounded last year.”

Division 5 breakdown

Friday’s schedule: No. 1 Randolph (29-0) vs. No. 4 Highland (26-3), 9:05 a.m.; No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (26-3) vs. No. 3 Chippewa Falls McDonell (25-3), about 10:45 a.m. Saturday’s championship is at 11:05 a.m.

The field: Randolph’s only other state appearance was in 2001. Trailways West champion Randolph defeated Albany 43-31 in the sectional final in McFarland. Highland, co-champion with Belmont in the Six Rivers West, will make its state debut. Assumption, which earned first in the Marawood South, seeks its second consecutive title in its seventh trip. The Royals also won titles in 2013 and 2016. McDonell Catholic will make its second consecutive appearance, again meeting Assumption in the semifinals after losing to the Royals last year.

Players to watch: Jorey Buwalda, 6-0, jr., PF, Randolph (20.6 ppg); Rachel Miller, 5-9, sr., G/F, Highland (13.2 ppg); Ainara Sainz de Rozas, 5-5, sr., PG, Assumption (11.4 ppg); Lauryn Deetz, 5-5, sr., SG, McDonell (17.2 ppg).

Notable: Highland coach Josh Tarrell said the basketball program has 20 girls in a school of 90. “It’s just pretty special for the girls,” he said. “They have been playing ball since they could walk.” He said undefeated Randolph presents a big challenge. “We will have to fight like Grizzly bears,” he said. “It’s going to be fun, but it’s going to be a handful, that’s for sure.”

Quotable: Defensive intensity has helped carry Randolph to an unblemished record. “We knew we had a good nucleus of kids,” Randolph coach Chad Kaufman said. “We knew what we had to do to get to the next level.”

3-point challenge

The 3-point challenge is 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A ticket for the Division 3, 4 and 5 championship games session is required. The top two players per division were selected for the contest based on the best 3-point field-goal percentage with a minimum of 75 regular-season attempts.

Competitors include Kate Huml (Janesville Craig), Allie Ziebell (Neenah), Julianna Ouimette (Minocqua Lakeland), Emily Jaenke (Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran), Lily Krahn (Prairie du Chien), Isabel Matzek (Prescott), Jacy Weisbrod (La Crosse Aquinas), Lilly Griffith (Neenah St. Mary Catholic), Hailee Bauer (Oshkosh Lourdes) and Paige Hanner (Eleva-Strum). Krahn is a University of Wisconsin commit.

