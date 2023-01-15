4 things that stood out from Saturday’s girls basketball Badger Challenge

MILTON — The final two games in the Badger Challenge featured a shocking second-half comeback and a 50-point performance that shouldn’t be that surprising on Saturday.

Two teams with long winning streaks faced off in the nightcap, as Reedsburg (11-3, 4-3 Badger West) entered the game on a 10-game winning streak, while Monona Grove (12-1, 7-0 Badger East) had won nine straight games itself.

Sydney Cherney, now second in the state according to Wissports averaging 30.9 points per game, led the Beavers to a wire-to-wire 67-54 victory.

"I’ve always looked forward to this Challenge, it gives our conference a chance to showcase the talent that we have and the brand of basketball that we play,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said.

In the preceding game, Stoughton (7-8, 4-3 Badger East) overcame a double-digit deficit to win 57-47 against Sauk Prairie (7-7, 2-6 Badget West). This is now the Eagles’ second straight loss after a six-game winning streak was snapped.

Here are four things that stood out from Saturday's Badger Challenge games.

Star of the night

Cherney showed why she is a Division II women’s basketball prospect who has announced offers from McKendree, Michigan Tech and Maryville.

The junior put up a career-high 50 points, largely due to shooting 20 for 25 from the free throw line. Not even reaggravating her ankle sprain after a collision in the first half could slow her down.

Though Cherney showed her humility and leadership afterward.

“I definitely think that’s the best we’ve ever played as a team, it was just ultimately a crazy game throughout especially in the second half,” Cherney said.

Reedsburg got up early and never allowed the game to get close. They led 40-24 at halftime and were up as many as 21 points in the second half.

Prior to the game, Simon said the key to the game was “keeping them out of the paint and making sure we make them score in the halfcourt, not in transition.”

Said Monona Grove coach Brie Murphy: “We struggled offensively, they took away our fastbreak and it slowed us down.”

Fighting till the end

The Silver Eagles trailed 7-0 to open the game. They struggled with foul trouble as Reedsburg capitalized by reaching the bonus and getting to the free throw line.

“The refs are what the refs are so we struggled to adjust to the fouls and that kind of took us out of our element a little bit,” Murphy said.

The defensive effort kicked up in the second half, as Reedsburg was held to 27 points and only made four field goals. They embodied their animated coach with a never-quit attitude.

“My girls don’t lack one thing and that’s tenacity,” Murphy said. “They’re going to play hard through the buzzer and we made a run at the end. It was a little too late but we won the second half and it was a big learning opportunity.”

This was Monona Grove’s second loss of the season and first since Dec. 3, 2022 when they lost to McFarland.

Defense sparks turnaround

Early in the second half Stoughton found themselves down 41-29 and needing a spark.

Defensively they made an adjustment to their zone defense, intentionally backing off anyone who was in the corner forcing Sauk Prairie to consistently make open 3-pointers.

The Vikings were dominated in the paint due to their lack of size. Sauk Prairie’s tallest player, Maggie Hartwig, had eight first-half points before the change.

“Sauk is good, they’re physical, they’re definitely bigger than we are, so we had to do some things we normally wouldn’t do and it worked out for us,” Stoughton coach Brad Pickett said.

Stoughton proceeded to go on a 14-2 scoring run to tie the game at 43. However, the run was just getting started as Maddie Reott got it going. Reott scored 21 of her 23 points in the second half and did it at all three levels.

While she mainly operated in the mid-range area, Reott also made a 3-pointer and was great at attacking the rim. Down the stretch Reott made eight straight free throws to seal the game.

"I would say I always look for my teammates first but if I can get a bucket I go and get a bucket,” Reott said.

Stoughton would end the game on a 26-6 scoring run.

Untimely cold streak

An up-tempo pace seemed to favor Sauk Prairie early. McKayla Paukner took advantage by making three of the team’s five first-half 3-pointers.

The Eagles went on an 8-0 scoring run to give themselves a cushion before half, when they led 33-25.

But Sauk Prairie went over 10 minutes without scoring. The Eagles saw their 43-35 lead with 10:45 left vanish by the time they scored again with 25 seconds remaining.

“I give Stoughton a lot of credit for changing up their defense and making us have to shoot,” Sauk Prairie coach Jacob Breunig said. “We got in our heads and didn’t put the ball in the hole, we're all good shooters, we just have to do it and not be thinking about it.”

