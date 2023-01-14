4 things that stood out from Friday’s girls basketball Badger Challenge

MILTON — The Badger Challenge tipped off a two-day event with four of the top teams in their respective conferences on Friday.

Turnovers, scoring droughts and great defense were at the forefront of the first two meetings, which featured teams from the Badger East and Badger West conferences.

The marquee showdown between conference leaders met in the nightcap. Beaver Dam, ranked No. 3 in the Division 2 Division 2 Associated Press poll was challenged by Madison Edgewood.

A versatile offense led to a 49-39 Beaver Dam win. The Golden Beavers (14-1, 7-0 Badger East) stretched their winning streak to three. The Crusaders (7-6, 6-1 Badger West) have lost two straight after their five-game winning streak was snapped.

Oregon won the opening match, 50-26, over DeForest (12-3, 5-2 Badger East), which is third in its conference. The Panthers (7-5, 5-2 Badger West), who are second in their league, jumped out to an early 10-point lead, which ballooned to 21 points by half.

"It's always great to play someone different, I'm happy we were able to represent the Badger West in the opening game of the night," Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said.

Here are four things that stood out from Friday’s games.

Defensive debut

Oregon had a comfortable win thanks to a new defensive strategy aimed at protecting the rim.

“We mixed in a matchup zone with a pack line man to man defense,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said. “We were going to make sure they couldn’t drive on us, take away penetration and live with them hitting outside shots.”

Offensively Oregon was led by the playmaking of junior Sam Schmitt and scoring of Delaney Nyenhuis, who had a game-high 13 points. Schmitt currently ranks sixth in the state with 6.9 assists per game, according to Wissports.

“Two of our leaders who are very coachable, great kids not only on the court but great people, students and they do a lot of the dirty work for our team,” Wamsley said.

Learning experience

The loss was DeForest’s second in its last three games after a six-game winning streak.

For DeForest this was their second loss in their last three games. Prior to the recent struggles they were riding a six-game winning streak. The 26 points were a season low and the sizable loss was a result of “an inability to defend and turnovers” Norskies coach Jerry Schwenn said.

“I think we need to play to our strengths,” he said. “There’s going to be games in a long season that won’t go your way, so I’m excited to see how we respond to this because we really got outplayed.”

Winning without Wilke

Freshman Nataya Donaldson played a key role in the Golden Beavers maintaining their lead in the second half. She scored seven of her 10 points in the second half, and was 6 for 8 from the free throw line.

“Nataya is awesome, she’s a great player and has such a high motor,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “She’s had a lot of big games for us before Christmas and this is her first game back but she’s a special player.”

Her play was a key development as Gabby Wilke, a South Dakota women’s basketball commit, sat until the game’s final minutes due to foul trouble. She finished with 15 points.

“We just need to learn to execute everything we want to a little bit better, staying out of foul trouble would be the first thing to help us and just become a more fundamental team,” Chase said.

Flip the switch

Edgewood started the game in zone to combat the size advantage Beaver Dam had. However, the Crusaders quickly switched to man-to-man after Beaver Dam started making 3-pointers and built up a double-digit lead. The Golden Beavers made a total of five 3-pointers in the first half.

“We thought they were too powerful and we’d give them a different look, obviously it backfired as (Bella Oestreicher) hit a number of shots and (Gabby) Wilke was doing what she does,” Edgewood head coach Lora Staveness said.

Edgewood cut their deficit to six points heading into halftime.

Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the second half, as the period started with seven minutes of scoreless basketball.

“What’s been our nemesis all year is turnovers, we go in spurts and we have some very untimely turnovers that go in bunches,” Staveness said.

Photos: DeForest hosts Beaver Dam in girls hoops Friday night