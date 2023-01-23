3 things we learned about high school girls basketball teams

Among its defensive goals, coach Brie Murphy said the biggest for the Monona Grove girls basketball team is holding opponents under their scoring averages.

“The girls were frustrated,” Murphy said. “That loss was like, ‘We don’t want to do that anymore. That stunk.’”

The defeat helped provide the fuel for a pair of big wins this past week as Monona Grove took over sole possession of first place in the Badger East Conference. The Silver Eagles rallied for a 47-46 win over Waunakee on Jan. 17 before outlasting Beaver Dam 65-58 in overtime Thursday to remain perfect in league play at 9-0.

Murphy applauded her group’s effort to remain on the floor and avoid foul trouble after two players fouled out and four others ended the loss to Reedsburg with four fouls.

“They just took that and decided they don’t want to lose anymore. They came out and the defensive intensity was great in both games,” Murphy said.

That intensity continued throughout both games as the Silver Eagles held the Warriors to just 17 second-half points and outscored the Golden Beavers 9-2 in overtime to move to 14-2.

McCullers shows scoring depth

After its hot start cooled off, Madison East appears to have found its groove once again, in particular senior Kylah McCullers. The Purgolders rode the hot hand of the 5-foot-7 guard to three straight wins, including victories over Madison West and Middleton last week to move to 7-8.

McCullers combined for 53 points in wins and did so in very different ways. In the 67-23 win over West, she scored 18 on 5-for-11 shooting from behind the arc, while McCullers utilized the free throw line to down the Cardinals.

McCullers made 22 of 26 shots from the charity stripe to help ice the 77-67 win and enable the Purgolders to improve to 7-6 in Big Eight Conference play.

“It’s something we knew she could do this entire time, we just had to help her find that rhythm and make her comfortable on the court,” Madison East coach Alysha Justice said. “When she’s performing at that caliber, our team is performing well, too."

Second half explosion

Following back-to-back games scoring under 40 points, Madison Edgewood’s offense came to life in a big way Saturday.

The Crusaders erupted for 43 points in the final 18 minutes, erasing a six-point halftime deficit for a 59-51 nonconference win over Laconia, ranked second in Division 4 of the latest Associated Press poll. Lilly Moschkau scored a game-high 19 points while Taya Fernandez (14) and Erin Schauer (10) also scored in double figures to help Edgewood (8-7, 6-2 Badger West) snap a three-game skid.

“They’ve been working hard and it’s not like we haven’t played some good competition going in, and for us to stay the course and keep grinding, it’s very satisfying,” coach Lora Staveness said. “For whatever reason, shooters get hot and we’re getting hotter down the stretch.”

Vote for the Madison-area high school sports event we should cover this week Gymnastics: Madison Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m. Saturday Madison Memorial plays host to a meet expected to draw 20 teams from around the state. The competition includes area teams Madison Memorial, Madison East/La Follette, Madison West, Middleton, Sauk Prairie, Sun Prairie West/Sun Prairie East, Verona/Madison Edgewood and Waunakee. The meet begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Madison Memorial. Girls basketball: Watertown at Monona Grove, 2:30 p.m. Saturday Monona Grove came into the week off victories over Waunakee and Beaver Dam and sporting a 14-2 record while leading the Badger East Conference at 9-0. The Silver Eagles, led by Brooklyn Tortorice, Taylor Moreau and Abbey India, were ranked No. 9 in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll last week. Watertown, led by Ellie Demet and Drew Hinrichs, entered the week 10-5 and 7-2 (Badger East) and in hot pursuit of Monona Grove. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Monona Grove. Girls basketball: Sauk Prairie at Oregon, 7:15 p.m. Saturday Oregon, led by Delaney Nyenhuis and Sam Schmitt, entered the week having won five consecutive games and leading the Badger West at 10-5 record and 7-2 in league play. Sauk Prairie came into the week after defeating Madison Edgewood and Mount Horeb. The Eagles entered the week 9-7, 4-6 and are led by University of Evansville commit Maggie Hartwig and McKayla Paukner. The game is set to tip off at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Oregon. Girls basketball: Reedsburg at Madison Edgewood, 7:15 p.m. Saturday Reedsburg (15-3, 7-3 Badger West) entered the week with 14 consecutive victories. Junior guard Sydney Cherney led the state in scoring with 31.1 points per game at the start of the week according to Wissports. Edgewood (8-7, 6-2) upended Laconia, which was second in Division 4 in the AP rankings, on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Edgewood. Which Madison-area event should be Game of the Week? Vote now for which high school sports event we should cover this week. Voting closes at 4 p.m. Thursday. You voted: Madison Memorial gymnastics invitational Watertown at Monona Grove girls basketball Sauk Prairie at Oregon girls basketball Reedsburg at Madison Edgewood girls basketball Vote View Results Back