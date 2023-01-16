3 things we learned about high school girls basketball teams last week

The Madison Memorial high school girls basketball team boasts one of the youngest rosters in the entire area.
The Spartans varsity roster goes just 10 players deep but over half are underclassmen, including four freshmen, and just one senior.
Madison Memorial head coach Marques Flowers instructs his team during a 2020 Big Eight Conference game against Middleton.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
The group has taken its lumps early on against some premier competition, but the young players have begun to respond for coach Marques Flowers, fueling an 86-73 win over rival Madison East last Tuesday. Memorial’s underclassmen combined for 68 points to top the Purgolders, including a team-high 18 from freshman Avery Blue.
Freshmen Ni’Kera Martin and Nevaeh Jackson added 15 and 11, respectively, while sophomore Arrianna Eubanks (11) also hit double-figures and sophomore Princess Nwachukwu chipped in nine. The Spartans (4-11, 4-7 Big Eight Conference) followed the win with a 78-47 defeat to Middleton during the Big Eight’s second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Showcase on Saturday.
Verona junior Reagan Briggs fires a 3-pointer over Germantown's Lucy Leininger during a nonconference game at Watertown High School on Dec. 29.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Briggs reaches new ground for Wildcats
Verona has a plethora of players who can go off on any given night. The Wildcats have four players averaging in double-figures and have only had less than three players score in double-digits once this season.
Among all of them though, Reagan Briggs has proven to have the hot hand. The 5-foot-9 junior guard was red hot last Tuesday, scoring a career-high 32 points in Verona’s 90-43 romp over Madison La Follette.
It’s the second time this season Briggs, who holds a Division II offer from Maryville University, has set a new career-high. She broke her previous mark of 26 with a 27-point night in the Wildcats’ 88-28 win over Sun Prairie East on Dec. 13.
Everything was once again working against the Lancers and Briggs led the Wildcats in scoring for the third straight game Saturday with 17 points, all in the first half, of Verona’s 91-17 rout of Janesville Parker at the Big Eight MLK Showcase. Briggs, who is averaging 20 points per game, has scored in double-figures in all but one game and helped the Wildcats to an 11-2 mark, including 11-0 in Big Eight play.
Waunakee's Katie Valk defends against Madison Edgewood's Grace Nwankwo during a game in the 2022 Badger Challenge girls basketball event at Monroe High School.
AMBER ARNOLD, State Journal Archives
Wolves, Warriors dominate defensively
Sun Prairie West features a potent offense that has been one of the area’s highest-scoring units all season long, and Waunakee has shown it can also light up the scoreboard.
On Saturday, the Wolves and Warriors’ defenses stole the show at the Big Eight MLK Showcase and Badger Challenge. Sun Prairie West (12-3, 10-1 Big Eight) broke the century mark for the second time this season as it rolled past Beloit Memorial 111-42.
It's the second-largest margin of victory — 69 points — by the Wolves this season following their 121-30 win over Madison West on Nov. 22.
Meanwhile, Waunakee (10-5) held an opposing team to its lowest scoring total all season, cruising to a 67-14 win over Monroe. It was a dominant response from the Warriors after they were held to their second-lowest scoring total of the year in last Tuesday's 70-42 defeat at the hands of Beaver Dam.
Stoughton senior Maddie Reott looks to shoot over Sauk Prairie's McKayla Paukner Saturday night.
SEAN DAVIS PHOTOS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sauk Prairie senior Maggie Hartwig drives for a layup against a pair of Stoughton defenders during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton senior Ava Perkins fires a pass by Sauk Prairie's McKayla Paukner during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton sophomore Ella Hamacher slices for a layup against Sauk Prairie's Gracyn Meyer during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie junior Ava Andres fires a 3-pointer over Stoughton's Ella Hamacher during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg senior Ruby Olson races past Monona Grove's Abigail Inda during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove senior Taylor Moreau flips up an off-balance shot after getting fouled by Reedsburg's Addison Meister during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg senior Cate Cherney drives for a shot between two Monona Grove defenders during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg senior Nicole Riberich secures a rebound in front of Monona Grove's Taylor Moreau during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove junior Aubrey Smith (22) defends against Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg junior Sydney Cherney drives past Monona Grove's Kora Glynn during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge Game at Milton High School. Cherney scored 50 points for the Beavers, who won their 11th straight game.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Monona Grove sophomore Avery Tirschman tries to feed a pass into Abigail Inda.
Monona Grove junior Brooklyn Tortorice shoots over Reedsburg's Nicole Riberich during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove freshman Danielle Becker looks to drive past Reedsburg's Nicole Riberich during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg sophomore Naomi Benish defends against Monona Grove's Tia Justice during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove senior Delaney Bracken tries to keep possession after clattering into Reedsburg's Nicole Riberich during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg sophomore Maddy Casey defends against Monona Grove's Taylor Moreau during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg senior Cate Cherney tries to offload a pass to senior Nicole Riberich (11) during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Monona Grove at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove junior Abigail Inda tries to drive past Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove junior Tia Justice looks to drive past Reedsburg's Naomi Benish during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg sophomore Addison Meister looks to fire a pass while being guarded by Monona Grove's Aubrey Smith during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove senior Taylor Moreau tries to shoot over Reedsburg's Nicole Riberich during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove's Karsyn Nelson makes an outlet pass over Reedsburg's Cate Cherney during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg senior Ruby Olson fires a 3-pointer during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Monona Grove at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg senior Nicole Riberich collects a pass in front of Monona Grove's Tia Justice during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie junior Ava Andres defends against Stoughton's Ella Hamacher during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie junior Erelyn Apel looks for an open teammate during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Stoughton at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie junior Alexis Atkinson scores ahead of Stoughton's Natiya Ballard during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton junior Natiya Ballard brings the ball up court during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Sauk Prairie at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton senior Jordan Bellisle defends against Sauk Prairie's Alexis Atkinson during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie sophomore Kennedy Breunig fires a pass to the corner during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Stoughton at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie senior Carly Coy dives after a loose ball during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Stoughton at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton sophomore Ella Hamacher drives to the basket during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Sauk Prairie at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie senior Maggie Hartwig shoots over Stoughton's Gretchen Tangeman.
Sauk Prairie sophomore Gracyn Meyer battles for a rebound during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Stoughton at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie junior McKayla Paukner looks to dribble past Stoughton's Jordan Bellisleduring Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton senior Ava Perkins defends against Sauk Prairie's Gracyn Meyer during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton senior Teagan Pickett defends against Sauk Prairie's Maggie Hartwig during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton senior Maddie Reott brings the ball up court during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Sauk Prairie at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton sophomore Elizabeth Stokes splits a pair of Sauk Prairie defenders for a shot during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie sophomore Kennedy Breunig fires a 3-point shot during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Stoughton at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg junior Sydney Cherney splits a pair of Monona Grove defenders for a layup during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton senior Maddie Reott looks to shoot over Sauk Prairie's McKayla Paukner during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove sophomore Avery Tirschman defends against Reedsburg's Cate Cherney during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
