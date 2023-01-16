3 things we learned about high school girls basketball teams last week

The Madison Memorial high school girls basketball team boasts one of the youngest rosters in the entire area.

The Spartans varsity roster goes just 10 players deep but over half are underclassmen, including four freshmen, and just one senior.

The group has taken its lumps early on against some premier competition, but the young players have begun to respond for coach Marques Flowers, fueling an 86-73 win over rival Madison East last Tuesday. Memorial’s underclassmen combined for 68 points to top the Purgolders, including a team-high 18 from freshman Avery Blue.

Freshmen Ni’Kera Martin and Nevaeh Jackson added 15 and 11, respectively, while sophomore Arrianna Eubanks (11) also hit double-figures and sophomore Princess Nwachukwu chipped in nine. The Spartans (4-11, 4-7 Big Eight Conference) followed the win with a 78-47 defeat to Middleton during the Big Eight’s second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Showcase on Saturday.

Briggs reaches new ground for Wildcats

Verona has a plethora of players who can go off on any given night. The Wildcats have four players averaging in double-figures and have only had less than three players score in double-digits once this season.

Among all of them though, Reagan Briggs has proven to have the hot hand. The 5-foot-9 junior guard was red hot last Tuesday, scoring a career-high 32 points in Verona’s 90-43 romp over Madison La Follette.

It’s the second time this season Briggs, who holds a Division II offer from Maryville University, has set a new career-high. She broke her previous mark of 26 with a 27-point night in the Wildcats’ 88-28 win over Sun Prairie East on Dec. 13.

Everything was once again working against the Lancers and Briggs led the Wildcats in scoring for the third straight game Saturday with 17 points, all in the first half, of Verona’s 91-17 rout of Janesville Parker at the Big Eight MLK Showcase. Briggs, who is averaging 20 points per game, has scored in double-figures in all but one game and helped the Wildcats to an 11-2 mark, including 11-0 in Big Eight play.

Wolves, Warriors dominate defensively

Sun Prairie West features a potent offense that has been one of the area’s highest-scoring units all season long, and Waunakee has shown it can also light up the scoreboard.

On Saturday, the Wolves and Warriors’ defenses stole the show at the Big Eight MLK Showcase and Badger Challenge. Sun Prairie West (12-3, 10-1 Big Eight) broke the century mark for the second time this season as it rolled past Beloit Memorial 111-42.

It's the second-largest margin of victory — 69 points — by the Wolves this season following their 121-30 win over Madison West on Nov. 22.

Meanwhile, Waunakee (10-5) held an opposing team to its lowest scoring total all season, cruising to a 67-14 win over Monroe. It was a dominant response from the Warriors after they were held to their second-lowest scoring total of the year in last Tuesday's 70-42 defeat at the hands of Beaver Dam.

Photos: Action from Saturday's girls basketball Badger Challenge