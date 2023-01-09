3 things we learned about high school girls basketball teams last week

The Sun Prairie West girls basketball team has had hardships this season with injuries and tight losses, but through it all it remains in the thick of the Big Eight Conference title race.

A large reason for that is the work of Marie Outlay. The 5-foot-10 senior wing has let her defense spark not only herself, but her teammates as well, in helping Sun Prairie West earn a tough split this past week.

“She’s taken that challenge,” first-year coach Ronda McLin said. “And I’ve been very impressed with how she’s taken the team on her back and making sure she’s affecting the game in a variety of ways.”

That showed during the difficult week for the Wolves (10-3, 8-1 Big Eight) as Outlay recorded her first double-doubles of the season in back-to-back games. On Jan. 3, Outlay had a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 53-51 loss to Monona Grove.

Three days later she produced 10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 57-40 win over fellow Big Eight title hopeful Madison La Follette. McLin described Outlay as “a bucket getter,” offensively, but it’s her defense that helps set her apart and has been the key to her consistent play, scoring in double figures in eight straight games.

"It's been really great for her and really great for the team," McLin said.

Lancers’ West scoring sparked by boards

Alaynna West’s breakout season for Madison La Follette hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down as the junior’s high-scoring start kept rolling last week.

The 5-8 guard combined for 61 points as the Lancers (7-4, 7-2 Big Eight) split a pair of conference games. She had her sixth 30-point game, scoring 32 points in a 67-26 romp over Madison West on Thursday, and the following day dropped 29 points in La Follette’s loss to Sun Prairie West.

Almost as remarkable as the scoring — West leads the state with 31.8 points per game per Wissports — she does the dirty work as well. West grabbed 24 rebounds against the Regents, her fourth game with 20-plus boards this season, including a season-high 14 offensive boards. She leads the state in rebounding with 19.1 per game.

Hartwig determined to clean glass

Jacob Breunig has spent plenty of time on the court coaching boys basketball before taking over at Sauk Prairie last year. In all that time, he said no one works as hard at rebounding as Maggie Hartwig.

“She just has a knack for where the ball is going on a miss, she can jump like crazy and using her 6-2 frame, she does a great job of not getting over the back calls,” he said of the University of Evansville commit.

Hartwig put on a clinic last week in nearly recording a pair of 20-point, 20-rebound games as the Eagles (7-5, 2-5 Badger West) ran their win streak to six games with victories over Lodi and Baraboo. Against the Blue Devils on Jan. 3, the forward scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to fuel a 54-45 win.

On Thursday, she had 20 points and 17 rebounds as the Eagles soared past the T-Birds 77-44 to improve her season averages to 17.8 points and 14.5 rebounds per game.

"I think she’s just out there competing," Breunig said.

