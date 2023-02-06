As the top returning scorer for the Middleton girls basketball team this season, Audrey Deptula plays a big role in dictating the Cardinals.

“She’s understanding she’s the leader of this team and that how she goes, we go,” first-year coach Rashard Griffith said.

Deptula helped drive the Cardinals into fourth place in the Big Eight Conference this past week with three wins, extending Middleton’s winning streak to five games. The Loyola Chicago commit was huge in the lopsided victories over Stoughton, Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial with three more 30-point games.

The 6-foot-1 guard poured in 31 points each against the pair of Vikings before notching 35 in the Cardinals’ 79-42 win over Beloit Memorial on Saturday. The win over the Purple Knights was Deptula’s fourth straight 30-point game and her fifth in the last six games for Middleton (13-8, 12-5 Big Eight).

Griffith has been more impressed with Deptula’s all-around game as she’s begun to buy into his new system.

“She’s been rebounding, she’s been assisting and she’s been getting steals,” he said. “Yeah, the scoring stands out because that’s what the game is about, but it’s everything she does. She’s just letting the game come to her.”

Stremlow fills up stat sheet

There isn’t really one area where Taylor Stremlow struggles.

The Verona junior can do it all for the Wildcats as Janesville Craig found out last Thursday. The University of Iowa commit nearly recorded her third quadruple-double of the season with 20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals to beat the Cougars 80-55 in a Big Eight tilt.

Stremlow followed the win with a 16-point performance in the Wildcats’ 70-29 win over Madison Memorial last Saturday. The 5-10 guard is averaging 17.3 points per game, second-best on the team.

The Wildcats, ranked No. 5 in Division 1 of The Associated Press poll, sit alone atop the Big Eight at 16-0 and are 17-2 overall having won nine straight

Depth ends Vikings’ skid

Since a win over Sauk Prairie on Jan. 14, a lack of scoring depth proved to be a thorn in Stoughton’s side leading to a five-game losing skid.

The Vikings alleviated the pain with a 65-51 win over Milton in a Badger East Conference meeting last Thursday and had three players scored in double figures. Ella Hamacher scored 19 points and Ava Perkins added 15. Teagan Pickett scored 12 to help the Vikings improve to 8-13, including 5-7 in league play.

Perkins scored 11 points and Elizabeth Stokes had a team-high 17 in the Vikings’ 78-66 loss to Middleton on Jan. 30. It was the first time Stoughton had three players in double figures since a 63-52 win over Mount Horeb on Dec. 2.

