3 things we learned about area high school girls basketball teams

Sara Mallegni knows that when the lights are at their brightest, her McFarland girls basketball team rises to the occasion.

“That’s kind of their thing,” she said. “They will play up to a challenge, they don’t like to lose and it’s really fun when they show that.”

The Spartans did it two more times last week, sweeping a pair of Rock Valley Conference games over title hopefuls Edgerton and Brodhead to move into sole possession of first place in the league standings. McFarland turned back the Crimson Tide, ranked No. 4 in Division 3 of the latest Associated Press poll, 62-52 on Tuesday before caging the Cardinals 63-41 last Friday.

Junior Teagan Mallegni was big in both games, especially against Edgerton, pouring in 30 points and 22 rebounds on her 17th birthday no less. The 6-foot-1 shooting guard/small forward/wing did a little bit of everything, also leading the Spartans with five steals and three blocks, while dishing out three assists and committing just two turnovers.

The Cardinals meanwhile did a better job keeping Teagan Mallegni in check with a season-low 11 points and 13 rebounds, but the Spartans' depth showed through. Adrienne and Brynn Kirch each scored 17 points behind a combined seven 3-pointers to fuel the Spartans' fifth straight win.

“These girls have all had big nights individually, but to see them pull it together at the same time is always fun,” Sara Mallegni said.

Panthers pounce Cubans

Oregon has been tested plenty this season but struggled to get a signature win. That stretch ended last Thursday as the Panthers clamped down for a 53-47 nonconference win over previously unbeaten Cuba City.

The Panthers held the Cubans, ranked No. 2 in Division 4, to just 13 first-half points and gritted things out down the stretch. Olivia Neis had 14 points and Delaney Nyenhuis added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebound to help extinguish Cuba City.

“Playing a tough schedule builds character and resiliency and that was evidence against the Cubans,” coach Adam Wamsley said of his group’s ability to overcome 24 turnovers. “We didn’t play a perfect game but we were able to overcome our mistakes and make enough plays to win the game.”

Those game-winning plays escaped Oregon (11-7, 7-4 Badger West) in a pair of conference games though, falling to Reedsburg (55-51) and Sauk Prairie (51-40). As stinging as the losses are to Oregon’s league title hopes, Wamsley acknowledged they’ll only help in the end.

“You learn the most from tough losses,” he said. “The team still knows they have a lot in front of us.”

Deptula fills it up for Cardinals

Audrey Deptula continued to be a scoring machine for Middleton as the Loyola Chicago commit produced back-to-back 30-point performances in wins over Madison West and Madison La Follette.

The 6-foot-1 guard/wing started her week with 33 points in last Tuesday’s 81-27 romp over the Regents. She then poured in 35 as the Cardinals outlasted the Lancers 70-57.

Deptula now has six games with 30 points or more this season, including three in her last four, as the Cardinals have won four of their last five to move to 10-8 overall on the year.

