Like anyone else, the DeForest girls basketball team has had its share of ebbs and flows this season.
The Norskies won 11 of their first 13 games, with both losses coming by a combined 12 points. The group has also lost five of its last 10, including two games in which they were held under 30 points.
The journey has been filled with plenty of lessons on how to utilize different styles of play, something coach Jerry Schwenn’s squad put to use last week, splitting a pair of Badger East Conference games against Watertown and Waunakee.
After dropping a 47-41 tilt to the Goslings Feb. 7, the Norskies (16-7, 9-5 Badger East) rebounded with a 54-40 win over the rival Warriors Friday.
“We weren’t able to knock down shots and we didn’t defend particularly well, which caused us a lot of problems,” Schwenn said of the loss. “And then I think we just flipped the script on Friday.
“Yeah, it’s a rivalry game, but I also feel like we’re trying to play our best basketball and we’ve been stressing that.”
The biggest change against Waunakee came in the Norskies’ all-around production, especially off the bench. Starting guard Rylan Oberg was the lone DeForest player in double figures with 10 points, but four others scored at least five points and the Norskies got 16 points off the bench following just two in their first meeting against the Warriors, a 59-57 loss on Jan. 6.
“That’s what I think our strength is overall as a team,” Schwenn said of the depth. “To have it come through in a bigger game where you’re trying to gain some postseason momentum as we get closer to the playoffs is really exciting to see. We’re a pretty deep team, but that production is something we’re going to need to be successful (in the playoffs).”
Purring down the stretch
Oregon has taken its lumps this season with a rugged schedule, but it seems to be clicking on all cylinders at the right time.
The Panthers stretched their winning streak to four games last week with a pair of Badger West wins over Edgewood and Mount Horeb.
Oregon nearly topped the Crusaders and Vikings by identical scores, first topping Edgewood 68-41 on Feb. 7 before rolling past Mt. Horeb 69-40 on Friday.
It's the fourth straight game the Panthers have scored at least 68 points and held their opponents under 42. Sam Schmitt and Delaney Nyenhuis each scored in double figures in both games, combining for 62, to fuel Oregon (15-7, 10-4).
Mounting a charge
Following an extended 3-6 stretch that spanned over a month, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose found its groove last week extending its winning streak to four games.
After notching its first win in Trailways South Conference play against Williams Bay on Feb. 2, the Challengers topped Johnson Creek 55-48 on Feb. 7 in another league tilt.
Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (10-9, 2-7) followed that with a 60-34 win over University Lake School/Trinity Friday, its fourth straight game with at least 55 points. Magdalen Simon combined for 41 points in the pair of wins, including her sixth 20-point game after dropping 24 against the Lakers.
Middleton at Sun Prairie West, 7:15 p.m. Friday
The Big Eight-leading Middleton Cardinals (18-1, 15-1) travel for their second matchup of the season with Sun Prairie West (11-5, 10-5).
In the first game on Jan. 12, Middleton won, 70-64, behind a team-high 25 points from Gavyn Hurley.
Middleton is coming off a 69-63 win over Beloit Memorial. It was a bounce back game for the Cardinals, who lost their first game of the season by three to La Follette the game prior.
In its inaugural season Sun Prairie West sits fourth in the competitive Big Eight conference. The Wolves have won five of their last six games.
Mt. Horeb at Oregon, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Oregon (14-6, 8-3 Badger West) plays host to Badger West rival Mount Horeb (13-7, 6-5) in the teams' second matchup of the season.
The first game was on Jan. 10 when Oregon earned an 81-76 road victory, thanks to season-high 28 points from Casey Schoenecker.
Oregon is making a postseason push, winning six of its last seven games. Mount Horeb is looking to respond after a 54-50 loss to Edgewood that ended its three-game winning streak.
With the Badger West Conference title still in reach, this is an important game for both teams.
Waunakee at DeForest, 7 p.m. Friday
The top teams in the Badger East Conference will face off Friday night, when Waunakee (17-4, 12-0 Badger East) travels to DeForest (12-6, 8-3).
These two played on Jan. 10, with Waunakee winning 58-55 behind Keaton Frisch's season-high 25 points.
DeForest has won its last two games, following a four-game losing streak.
