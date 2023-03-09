MCFARLAND — Every day when the Kirch sisters walk into the gym, they see their family name on the 1999 girls basketball state championship banner hanging above.

Their mom, Rebecca Kirch, who was a junior on that team, has fond memories of that championship season and said she sees similarities to this year's state-bound Spartans.

"I tell them to enjoy every minute of it because it obviously goes faster than you think but the bond they've made with their teammates on and off the court has really helped them succeed in their journey," Rebecca Kirch said.

With their mom being a former player, Adrienne Kirch, Brynn Kirch and Hannah Kirch were bound to fall in love with the sport. During the summers growing up, the three traveled the AAU circuit with their dad who taught them how to shoot.

The parents even coached their daughters, with dad coaching Adrienne Kirch from first to eight grade and Rebecca Kirch coaching Brynn Kirch from third grade until she entered high school.

"Us being a basketball family really grew our family dynamic so much and I'm so grateful for it," Adrienne Kirch, a senior, said.

Last weekend the McFarland girls basketball team (26-2) beat Union Grove 70-51 to win the sectional title and punched the Spartans' ticket to state, their first since that 1999 team won it all.

This was special win for the three sisters who now have a chance to accomplish something they've discussed their entire life.

"I played up in age level to play AAU with Adrienne my whole life but I've never played with Hannah like this so this is definitely something I've looked forward to my whole life," Brynn Kirch, a junior, said. "Going into the locker room after a huge win I look forward to seeing my siblings cause this is something we've worked for together our whole life."

Rebecca Kirch said her three daughter differ from one another. She said Adrienne Kirch is the most disciplined of three, Brynn Kirch is the wild card and Hannah Kirch, a freshman, is the life of the party.

This also extends to the basketball court with Adrienne Kirch being a scorer, averaging 11.4 points per game which ranks second on the team. Brynn Kirch is more of a facilitator and Hannah Kirch is a combination of the two.

However, despite their differences the three sisters have a common goal of ending their mom's bragging rights over them.

"Every time we came in the gym when we were little she'd say my name is on the banner but we're going to have all of us on banners soon," Adrienne Kirch said.

First the Spartans will play Green Bay Norte Dame (27-1), which has won consecutive state championship, in the state tournament semifinal approximately at 3 p.m. Friday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

With so much at stake "the more we get nervous the more we turn to each other," Hannah Kirch said.

Coach Sara Mallengi said the key to victory is taking care of the little things and doing so for the entirety of the game.

Mallengi is dreading the season's end but has enjoyed the journey.

"It's sad that this group is going to split up because were going to lose those seniors who have come a long way and feel like family," Mallengi said.

Adrienne Kirch, who is one of three seniors, wants nothing more than to end her high school career with a state title.

"Well this is how every senior wants to go out, every senior wants a trip to state and I'm just lucky enough to do it beside my best friends," Adrienne Kirch said. "This whole team has grown to be my second family and I'm really appreciative of the time I've had with them."

