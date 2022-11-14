10 high school girls basketball players to know this winter

Top-end Madison-area girls basketball players continue to shine and this year is no different. Some big names have already signed to play at the collegiate level and more are waiting in the wings in Dane County.

Here are 10 players to know.

Jaelyn Derlein

School: DeForest

Grade: Senior

Position: Guard

Things to know: Derlein played an integral role in the Norskies run to a WIAA Division 2 regional championship last season. The 5-foot-9 guard led DeForest in scoring with 18.6 points per game, an increase from her sophomore season (10.2). The UW-Parkside commit missed less than half the season due to injury and left the Norskies’ season-ending sectional semifinal loss to Reedsburg with a knee injury. Derlein, a first-team Badger East Conference pick, is ready for the season. She does more than just score, too, as she added 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Quotable: "Jaelyn is a playmaker for us with the ability to score from all over,” coach Jerry Schwenn said. “She has faced a good amount of adversity, yet has come back better every time.”

Alayna West

School: Madison La Follette

Grade: Junior

Position: Guard

Things to know: The Lancers had one of their best seasons in recent memory last winter and West played a major part in their run to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals. The 5-8 guard will take on an even bigger command following the departure of La Follette’s top three scorers last season. The second-team Big Eight Conference selection is the team’s top returning scorer after averaging 11 points per game. West also led the Lancers in rebounds with 9.8 while adding 3 steals and 2.3 assists.

Teagan Mallegni

School: McFarland

Grade: Junior

Position: Wing

Things to know: Whatever the Spartans needed last season, Mallegni was there to lend a helping hand, a trend that doesn’t seem to be slowing down. The reigning Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State selection was a force last year. The 6-1 Division I recruit led the league in scoring with 29 points per game, while also leading the Spartans with 8.9 rebounds and 3.5 steals, as well as 3 assists. She's the daughter of coach Sara Mallegni, a fellow Spartans standout, and Teagan Mallegni is only five points away from 1,000 career. Her offers include Oregon, Iowa, Marquette, the University of Wisconsin, North Carolina, Minnesota and UW-Green Bay.

Quotable: "Teagan is very excited about this season and what this team can accomplish," Sara Mallegni said. "Her focus is on the team and how she can help make it better. Her goal is to be a great role model and leader, and to do whatever she can to help this team win."

Audrey Deptula

School: Middleton

Grade: Senior

Position: Guard

Things to know: Deptula was a bright spot for the Cardinals last season. The Loyola Chicago commit averaged a team-best 15.2 points per game and shot 33.6% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range, sinking 59 of 178 attempts. The 6-footer led the Cardinals with 7.8 rebounds per game and recorded seven double-doubles. The first-team Big Eight Conference selection will be crucial as Middleton looks to move up another stacked league ladder.

Samantha Schmitt

School: Oregon

Grade: Junior

Position: Guard

Things to know: Don’t let her diminutive frame fool you, Schmitt plays a big role for the Panthers. The 5-foot-6 guard was a first-team Badger West Conference pick after leading Oregon in scoring with 11.8 points per game. A great vocal leader, Schmitt can score from deep — she shot 31.8% from 3-point range last year — and can drive, as well as find her teammates. Schmitt averaged a team-high 3.3 assists per game and added 3.6 steals, setting single-season school records in both categories.

Quotable: “Sam makes things happen; when she goes we go,” coach Adam Wamsley said. “She has a great ability to push the ball on offense and find the open teammate or score inside and out, and defensively causes havoc with her aggressiveness to steal and deflect the basketball.”

Avree Antony

School: Sun Prairie West

Grade: Senior

Position: Guard

Things to know: Starring in red and black last year, Antony makes the shift to navy and gray this winter as she leads a strong core over to Sun Prairie West. The Colorado State commit led the Cardinals in scoring last season with 12.8 points per game, as well as a team-high 2.8 assists. The WBCA Division 1 honorable mention All-State and first-team Big Eight Conference selection also had 6 rebounds per game.

Quotable: "Avree is the total package," coach Ronda McLin said. "Aside from her unique and talented skill sets as a basketball player, she’s also a high achiever in the classroom, and one of the humblest people you would ever meet."

Marie Outlay

School: Sun Prairie West

Grade: Senior

Position: Wing

Things to know: Among those joining Antony with the Wolves is Outlay. The 5-10 wing averaged 12.6 points per game last season. Outlay, who has five Division I offers, also shined on defense with a team-best 2.9 steals per game, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Quotable: "Marie is the player that every coach wants and needs on their team," McLin said. "One of the hardest-working players in her class, she gives 110% effort on both sides of the floor, and is willing to do anything to help her team succeed."

Paige Lambe

School: Verona

Grade: Senior

Position: Forward

Things to know: The Wildcats boast one of the most experienced teams in the area and Lambe is at the center. The St. Cloud State commit returns for her fourth varsity season after leading Verona in scoring last year with 13.5 points per game. A WBCA Division 1 honorable mention All-State and first-team Big Eight conference selection last year, the Wildcats top post presence has steadily increased her scoring average.

Quotable: “Paige can dominate a game inside both offensively and defensively,” coach Angie Murphy said.

Megan Murphy

School: Verona

Grade: Senior

Position: Guard

Things to know: Helping feed Lambe down low is Murphy, another key, experienced cog. The 5-7 guard, who is the daughter of coach Angie Murphy, can do a little bit of everything having finished second on the team in scoring last season with 13.1 points per game. Verona’s floor general has averaged double figures in all three of her varsity seasons and the WBCA Divivision 1 honorable mention All-State and first-team Big Eight Conference selection looks poised to add a fourth this fall.

Quotable: “Even on off shooting nights, Megan helps her team win by drawing so much attention defensively and opening up scoring opportunities for others,” Angie Murphy said.

Taylor Stremlow

School: Verona

Grade: Junior

Position: Guard

Things to know: Stremlow delivered a strong first act as a freshman two years ago in helping lead the young Wildcats to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. The 5-8 guard’s second act had to wait a year but the junior looks ready to make even more noise this winter after missing all of last season due to injury. Stremlow averaged 11.6 points per game as a freshman in the 2020-21 season, good for second on the Wildcats. It was enough to draw plenty of interest at the Division I level. She announced on her Instagram page her final four schools are UW, Iowa, Illinois and Penn State.

Quotable: “Taylor is a dynamic playmaker who makes everyone around her better,” Angie Murphy said.

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area were: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.