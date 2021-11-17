Girls basketball preview: Madison La Follette has a talented backcourt that will challenge rest of Big Eight

A lot of teams in the Big Eight were sidelined all of last year due to the pandemic and restrictions within Madison on indoor events.
That adds an extra level of intrigue entering this season, which began Tuesday. There are so many new faces and so much uncertainty.
But some things we do know: Aaliyah Smith will lead the Madison La Follette backcourt, and the Lancers have enough talent to be big players in the Big Eight. And don’t count out Avree Antony and Sun Prairie.
Here’s a look at the conference’s contenders, dark horses and more.
The contenders
Madison La Follette: The Lancers didn’t play a game a season ago due to COVID-19 restrictions in Madison. This season they return to play with one of the most talented backcourt’s in the state, seniors Aaliyah Smith and Demetria Prewitt. Both Smith, who owns multiple Division I offers, and Prewitt, who averaged 14.3 points as a freshman before tearing her ACL, will each be playing their first high school games since the 2018-19 season.
Verona: The Wildcats return all but one player from last season’s Division 1 state semifinal run. Although the Wildcats only played eight games during last regular season and finished 4-4, their youth stepped up in the state tournament. This season Verona will still play young, with two sophomore guards playing key roles and only two seniors on the roster.
Sun Prairie: The Cardinals have the talent of a team that can win the Big Eight. Last season was a mixture of youth and experience that didn’t completely mesh en route to a 4-5 season. This season the Cardinals are led by talented juniors Antionique Auston (15.2 points per game last season) and Avree Antony (offers from UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee).
The dark horses
Janesville Craig: The Cougars will have two of the best players in the Big Eight this season: junior and IUPUI commit Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and sophomore Mya Nicholson. The Cougars return all but one player from last season’s team. They have the talent to give anyone in the Big Eight all they can handle.
Madison Memorial: The Spartans, like La Follette, haven’t played a game since the 2019-20 season. However, Memorial was co-conference champion that season (17-1) along with Middleton. Most of that team has since graduated, but head coach Marques Flowers remains.
Middleton: The Cardinals possess two unique players, junior Audrey Deptula and senior McKenna Monogue. Both are versatile 6-foot wings who can play on the perimeter. Any potential return to Middleton’s dominant 2019-20 form will hinge on Monogue and Deptula making plays on both ends of the floor.
Madison East: The Purgolders, like every other Madison public school, will play their first game since early 2020 and will look quite different. Junior Kylie McCullers is the only holdover from the last game East played. How that lack of experiences impacts this team will be key. Sophomore Kearra Jones and junior Mya Griffin are talented but haven’t played a varsity game yet.
The rest
Janesville Parker: The Vikings are coming off a season where they finished 3-14. The y were led last season by Paisley Booth, who scored 11.5 points a night and pulled down seven rebounds. They will look to continue to improve in a more normal season.
Beloit Memorial: The Purple Knights also did not play a season ago. This season they will be led by senior forward Bre Davis.
Madison West: The Regents, who finished with one win in the last season they played, will be led by Zola Davis.
Girls basketball preview: Madison La Follette's Aaliyah Smith among the 10 players to know in the Big Eight
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, jr., G, Janesville Craig
Magestro-Kennedy, a recent IUPUI commit, is a talented scorer who averaged 12.9 points per game last season, a jump of nearly eight points from the season before. She is a well-rounded 5-foot-8 guard who can play multiple positions for the Cougars. However, her main job is scoring and attacking closeouts.
Mya Nicholson, so., G/F, Janesville Craig
Nicholson is a 5-10 guard who is the leading returning scorer for the Cougars. Nicholson had an impressive fall season playing for the Cougars golf team and hopes to carry that success into the basketball season. Nicholson has plenty of range on the court — she once made seven 3-pointers in a half of a game over the summer in AAU. Teams will want to make sure she doesn’t get the hot hand.
Aaliyah Smith, sr., G, Madison La Follette
The 5-5 senior guard has not played in a high school game since her freshman season at Verona, when she averaged 20 points per game. Smith has played in AAU tournaments since her freshman season. Over those summers she has been recognized as one of the top 20 players in the country, with offers from LSU, Arizona, Rutgers and Minnesota. Entering her final season Smith will be aiming to lead the Lancers to a Big Eight title and deep into the state tournament.
Demetria Prewitt, sr., G, Madison La Follette
The 5-9 Lancer guard hasn’t played a high school game since she was a freshman in early 2019. That season Prewitt finished with 14.3 points per game on a Lancer team that finished 16-7. Since that season an ACL injury and COVID-19 have kept her from putting on La Follette jersey.
Audrey Deptula, jr., G/F, Middleton
Deptula is a talented 6-foot junior wing who is a versatile offensive player. But she’s played just five varsity games her first two seasons. That said, the Cardinal impressed over the summer, earning a scholarship offer to Bradley University. If the Cardinals are to improve this season it will be due to improved offensive efficiency from Deptula and the next player on this list.
McKenna Monogue, sr., G/F, Middleton
The 6-foot wing is the last remaining role player from the Cardinals team who finished the 2019-20 season 25-1. That season the Cardinals made it to the Division 1 semifinals but couldn’t play due to COVID-19. Monogue averaged a little more than seven points as a sophomore that season, earning four starts. She showed a good shooting touch with 46% field goal percentage that included making 37% of her 3-point attempts.
Antionique Auston, jr., G, Sun Prairie
The 5-8 Auston is returning to a Cardinals team that is out to improve on a 4-5 campaign. The junior showed an ability to score in bunches over the summer for her AAU team. The junior returns as an improved scorer after leading the Cardinals in scoring at 15.2 per game.
Avree Antony, jr., G, Sun Prairie
Antony is one of the best juniors in the state. The 5-9 guard has already received a few offers from Division I colleges such as UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee. Antony didn't play many games last season. The lightning-quick guard will be able to break games open with her speed and energy.
Taylor Stremlow, so., G, Verona
Stremlow is one of the most talented sophomores in the state coming off a rookie season in which she averaged 11.6 points per game. However, don't expect her back on the court for a while. Coach Angie Murphy said the Division I recruit, who has eight offers — including Wisconsin, Marquette, Iowa and Iowa State — is "out indefinitely" with an injury. If the Wildcats get her back this season — Murphy said they aren't sure when she'll return — Stremlow will make an immediate impact on a team vying to return to state.
Reagan Briggs, so., G, Verona
The current sophomore was the leading scorer at Verona her freshman season, averaging 13 points per game. That season ended with a trip to Oshkosh to play in the state semifinals after finishing the regular season 4-4. Briggs and Stremlow are joined by senior guard Megan Murphy, which may be one of the top backcourts in Wisconsin.