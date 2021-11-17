 Skip to main content
Girls basketball preview: Madison La Follette has a talented backcourt that will challenge rest of Big Eight
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL | BIG EIGHT PREVIEW

Girls basketball preview: Madison La Follette has a talented backcourt that will challenge rest of Big Eight

A lot of teams in the Big Eight were sidelined all of last year due to the pandemic and restrictions within Madison on indoor events.

That adds an extra level of intrigue entering this season, which began Tuesday. There are so many new faces and so much uncertainty.

But some things we do know: Aaliyah Smith will lead the Madison La Follette backcourt, and the Lancers have enough talent to be big players in the Big Eight. And don’t count out Avree Antony and Sun Prairie.

Here’s a look at the conference’s contenders, dark horses and more.

The contenders

Madison La Follette: The Lancers didn’t play a game a season ago due to COVID-19 restrictions in Madison. This season they return to play with one of the most talented backcourt’s in the state, seniors Aaliyah Smith and Demetria Prewitt. Both Smith, who owns multiple Division I offers, and Prewitt, who averaged 14.3 points as a freshman before tearing her ACL, will each be playing their first high school games since the 2018-19 season.

Verona: The Wildcats return all but one player from last season’s Division 1 state semifinal run. Although the Wildcats only played eight games during last regular season and finished 4-4, their youth stepped up in the state tournament. This season Verona will still play young, with two sophomore guards playing key roles and only two seniors on the roster.

Sun Prairie: The Cardinals have the talent of a team that can win the Big Eight. Last season was a mixture of youth and experience that didn’t completely mesh en route to a 4-5 season. This season the Cardinals are led by talented juniors Antionique Auston (15.2 points per game last season) and Avree Antony (offers from UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee).

The dark horses

Janesville Craig: The Cougars will have two of the best players in the Big Eight this season: junior and IUPUI commit Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and sophomore Mya Nicholson. The Cougars return all but one player from last season’s team. They have the talent to give anyone in the Big Eight all they can handle.

Madison Memorial: The Spartans, like La Follette, haven’t played a game since the 2019-20 season. However, Memorial was co-conference champion that season (17-1) along with Middleton. Most of that team has since graduated, but head coach Marques Flowers remains.

Middleton: The Cardinals possess two unique players, junior Audrey Deptula and senior McKenna Monogue. Both are versatile 6-foot wings who can play on the perimeter. Any potential return to Middleton’s dominant 2019-20 form will hinge on Monogue and Deptula making plays on both ends of the floor.

Madison East: The Purgolders, like every other Madison public school, will play their first game since early 2020 and will look quite different. Junior Kylie McCullers is the only holdover from the last game East played. How that lack of experiences impacts this team will be key. Sophomore Kearra Jones and junior Mya Griffin are talented but haven’t played a varsity game yet.

The rest

Janesville Parker: The Vikings are coming off a season where they finished 3-14. The y were led last season by Paisley Booth, who scored 11.5 points a night and pulled down seven rebounds. They will look to continue to improve in a more normal season.

Beloit Memorial: The Purple Knights also did not play a season ago. This season they will be led by senior forward Bre Davis.

Madison West: The Regents, who finished with one win in the last season they played, will be led by Zola Davis.

 

