Girls basketball preview: Madison Edgewood, Oregon aim to challenge Reedsburg in Badger West Conference
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Girls basketball preview: Madison Edgewood, Oregon aim to challenge Reedsburg in Badger West Conference

Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said it’s tradition for girls basketball teams in the Badger conferences to be well-prepared and well-coached.

Beavers opponents better be well-prepared this year.

A majority of coaches in the newly realigned Badger West Conference — which consists of the Beavers, Mount Horeb, Monroe, Edgewood, Baraboo, Sauk Prairie, Portage and Oregon — pegged Reedsburg, which is coming off a WIAA Division 2 championship game appearance, the favorites.

“I think when you have a team that doesn’t lose anybody from a state championship game, on paper, it’s a pretty easy call,” Simon said. “Early predictions don’t do anything for your team. It’s great to be recognized as one of the favorites.”

The contenders

The Beavers have every player coming back from last year, which included seniors Mahra Wieman (21.1 points per game, 1,124 career points), Macie Wieman, Trenna Cherney (14.3 ppg, 957 career points), Melissa Dietz, Grace Benish and McKenzie Bestor. There’s also Sydney Cherney, who averaged 14.5 points a year ago.

Madison Edgewood (17-7) and Oregon (7-3) will be right there to push Reedsburg.

The Crusaders made it to the WIAA Division 2 regional final but lost to McFarland 51-43. Five of last year’s seniors are gone, so new seniors Amber Grosse (6.9 ppg) and Ally Barth (5 ppg) will need to step up.

Meanwhile, the Panthers only played in 10 games after starting the season in January due to COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County. They had a seven-game winning streak going before losing to Waunakee 55-46 in the WIAA Division 1 regional final. Senior Emily Mortenson returns; she tied with Carleigh Roberts as the team’s leading scorers. She will be joined by fellow seniors Lily Eisele (2.4 ppg) and Payton Lang (4.3 ppg).

The dark horses

Sauk Prairie (9-9), Monroe (6-4) and Mount Horeb (4-3) can’t be counted out. They just don’t have a big enough sample size from last year. The Eagles played in 18 games, but the Cheesemakers and Vikings played in 10 games or less.

The Eagles have junior Maggie Hartwig (9.5 points per game), sophomore McKayla Paukner (6), senior Kassie Marquardt (5.6) and junior Annika Braund (5) ready to help play spoiler to the top three teams.

The Cheesemakers have some key contributors back, including senior Sloane Ambrose (6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game), Breanna Giasson (8.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.4 apg) and junior Taylor Jacobson (8.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.1 steals per game) returning from last year to help.

The Vikings have eight seniors returning. Guards Grace Vesperman and Emily Wallace both averaged 7 and 6 points per game last year, respectively. Forwards Emma Anderson and Leah Leibfried averaged 5 points.

The rest

Both Baraboo (4-18) and Portage (1-17) have a combined five wins from last season. The main focus for both teams will to improve from game to game.

Baraboo junior Taylor Pfaff was the starting point guard last year, averaging 11.7 points, 4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.7 steals a game. Senior Emma Fluette also started every game last year and averaged 4.3 points and 1.2 steals a game. Junior Jaydon Ross showed positive signs averaging 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds a game, while shooting 34% from 3-point.

Coach Jessica Howe said the main focus for the Warriors will be take care of the ball and finishing at the rim this season. Seniors Cameran Ratz (9.7 ppg) and Elizabeth Fick (2.2 ppg), juniors Asja McCall (5.4 ppg) and Malia McCall (3.5 ppg), and sophomore Stella Brees (9 ppg) all return this season.

Can’t-miss games

Reedsburg has two important non-conference games this season that will be tests to see where they’re at. On Dec. 4, they have Badger East’s Beaver Dam, which is entering the season at 54-0 in Badger Conference competition. Then during the Watertown Holiday Classic, the Beavers will play Germantown, the defending Division 1 state champions.

In conference play, circle Reedsburg’s Jan. 25 tilt with Oregon and a Jan. 29 meeting with Edgewood.

 

