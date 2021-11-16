Girls basketball preview: Madison Edgewood, Oregon aim to challenge Reedsburg in Badger West Conference

Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said it’s tradition for girls basketball teams in the Badger conferences to be well-prepared and well-coached.
Beavers opponents better be well-prepared this year.
A majority of coaches in the newly realigned Badger West Conference — which consists of the Beavers, Mount Horeb, Monroe, Edgewood, Baraboo, Sauk Prairie, Portage and Oregon — pegged Reedsburg, which is coming off a WIAA Division 2 championship game appearance, the favorites.
“I think when you have a team that doesn’t lose anybody from a state championship game, on paper, it’s a pretty easy call,” Simon said. “Early predictions don’t do anything for your team. It’s great to be recognized as one of the favorites.”
The contenders
The Beavers have every player coming back from last year, which included seniors Mahra Wieman (21.1 points per game, 1,124 career points), Macie Wieman, Trenna Cherney (14.3 ppg, 957 career points), Melissa Dietz, Grace Benish and McKenzie Bestor. There’s also Sydney Cherney, who averaged 14.5 points a year ago.
Madison Edgewood (17-7) and Oregon (7-3) will be right there to push Reedsburg.
The Crusaders made it to the WIAA Division 2 regional final but lost to McFarland 51-43. Five of last year’s seniors are gone, so new seniors Amber Grosse (6.9 ppg) and Ally Barth (5 ppg) will need to step up.
Meanwhile, the Panthers only played in 10 games after starting the season in January due to COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County. They had a seven-game winning streak going before losing to Waunakee 55-46 in the WIAA Division 1 regional final. Senior Emily Mortenson returns; she tied with Carleigh Roberts as the team’s leading scorers. She will be joined by fellow seniors Lily Eisele (2.4 ppg) and Payton Lang (4.3 ppg).
The dark horses
Sauk Prairie (9-9), Monroe (6-4) and Mount Horeb (4-3) can’t be counted out. They just don’t have a big enough sample size from last year. The Eagles played in 18 games, but the Cheesemakers and Vikings played in 10 games or less.
The Eagles have junior Maggie Hartwig (9.5 points per game), sophomore McKayla Paukner (6), senior Kassie Marquardt (5.6) and junior Annika Braund (5) ready to help play spoiler to the top three teams.
The Cheesemakers have some key contributors back, including senior Sloane Ambrose (6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game), Breanna Giasson (8.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.4 apg) and junior Taylor Jacobson (8.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.1 steals per game) returning from last year to help.
The Vikings have eight seniors returning. Guards Grace Vesperman and Emily Wallace both averaged 7 and 6 points per game last year, respectively. Forwards Emma Anderson and Leah Leibfried averaged 5 points.
The rest
Both Baraboo (4-18) and Portage (1-17) have a combined five wins from last season. The main focus for both teams will to improve from game to game.
Baraboo junior Taylor Pfaff was the starting point guard last year, averaging 11.7 points, 4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.7 steals a game. Senior Emma Fluette also started every game last year and averaged 4.3 points and 1.2 steals a game. Junior Jaydon Ross showed positive signs averaging 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds a game, while shooting 34% from 3-point.
Coach Jessica Howe said the main focus for the Warriors will be take care of the ball and finishing at the rim this season. Seniors Cameran Ratz (9.7 ppg) and Elizabeth Fick (2.2 ppg), juniors Asja McCall (5.4 ppg) and Malia McCall (3.5 ppg), and sophomore Stella Brees (9 ppg) all return this season.
Can’t-miss games
Reedsburg has two important non-conference games this season that will be tests to see where they’re at. On Dec. 4, they have Badger East’s Beaver Dam, which is entering the season at 54-0 in Badger Conference competition. Then during the Watertown Holiday Classic, the Beavers will play Germantown, the defending Division 1 state champions.
In conference play, circle Reedsburg’s Jan. 25 tilt with Oregon and a Jan. 29 meeting with Edgewood.
Girls basketball preview: Top recruit Taylor Jacobson highlights 10 players you need to know in the Badger West Conference
Taylor Pfaff, jr., G, Baraboo
Pfaff has had the ball in her hands since stepping onto a high school court and scoring a team-high 12.6 points per game to earn honorable mention All-Badger North recognition as a freshman in 2019-20. Even after Maya White Eagle transferred into the program and scored 20.1 points per game last season, Pfaff still got plenty of touches, averaging 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.2 assists per game. The 5-foot-7 junior guard will look to use that all-around ability to help the Thunderbirds improve from last year’s 4-18 record. “Taylor is underrated,” Baraboo coach Michael Behl said. “She might be the best overall point guard in the Badger West. She shoots it well from 3 and mid-range, scores at the rim, sees the floor well and is very unselfish. She is our best rebounder and has turned herself into an above-average defender.”
Amber Grosse, sr., F, Madison Edgewood
Grosse is a 5-foot-10 inside player who was third in scoring (6.9 points per game) on a Crusaders team that went 17-7 last year. She’s well respected by the Badger West Conference coaches. Baraboo’s Behl said she’s a “tough matchup for most opponents.” She’ll be expected to step up after both Sarah Lazar (14.2 points, 4.5 rebounds) and Baluck Deang (11.7 and 5.5) graduated last year.
Taylor Jacobson, jr., G, Monroe
Jacobson stood out for the 6-4 Cheesemakers, averaging 8.2 points a game with seven 3-pointers. She was third in scoring behind the graduated Megan Benzschawel (16.5 points, 10 rebounds) and junior Breanna Giasson (8.3, 7.6 rebounds). Jacobson was third with 4.4 rebounds a game, and she led with 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 11 blocks. Jacobson has college interest from Marquette, UW-Milwaukee and Wisconsin, according to WisSports.net.
Grace Vesperman, jr., G, Mount Horeb
The Vikings lost leading scorer Julia Magnuson (17.0 points), which means it’s time for Vesperman (7.0 points) to step into a larger role. Mount Horeb coach Tom Lesar said she’s worked “incredibly hard” to evolve on offense, developing her 3-pointer and floater in the offseason. Lesar expects her to take on crunch-time duties this season. However, it’s her defense that really stands out for her squad. “Grace is a fierce competitor — she is as good of defender as I’ve ever coached,” Lesar said. “We put her on our opponent’s best player, and she embraces the challenge.”
Emily Mortenson, sr., G, Oregon
A UW-Stevens Point commit, Mortenson is returning from a torn ACL which cut her junior season shorter than it already was — she played in only five games. However, she averaged 9.8 points per game and made 10 of 24 3-pointers. She tied Carleigh Roberts, who graduated last season, as the Panthers’ leading scorers. “(She’s) a great shooter and leader,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said.
Cameran Ratz, sr., G, Portage
She’s a coach for the youth program in Portage, called the Lil’ Warriors, and that mentality comes across when she’s with her varsity teammates, too. Portage coach Jessica Howe said Ratz “wants to be a role model not only as an athlete but also (as a) community member.” Ratz was the Warriors’ leading scorer last year, averaging 9.7 points a game with nine 3s as the Warriors went 1-17.
Mahra Wieman, sr., G/F, Reedsburg
The 5-foot-10 wing scored a Reedsburg-record 21.2 points per game and added 6.2 rebounds per game to earn first-team all-state honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and fourth-team honors from The Associated Press while leading the Beavers to a 20-2 record and a WIAA Division 2 state runner-up finish. She scored 19.5 points per game at state, a run that included a semifinal win over New Berlin Eisenhower before a championship loss to Green Bay Notre Dame. “She is an elite scorer who can score so many different ways which makes her tough to guard,” Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon said of Wieman last winter. “She was so consistent all season for us and scored with such efficient numbers.” Wieman is third on Reedsburg’s all-time scoring list with 1,124 career points, trailing only Katie Webber (1,285) and Amanda Reimer (1,144). She also finished the 2020-21 season with program records for 3-point percentage (.459) and free-throw percentage (.772) in a season.
Trenna Cherney, sr., G/F, Reedsburg
Like Wieman, Cherney is entering her fourth year as one of Reedsburg’s key pieces. She averaged 14.5 points per game last season to earn all-state recognition from the WBCA and The Associated Press. Another 5-foot-10 wing, she’s ninth in Reedsburg history with 957 points. “Trenna is fearless,” Simon said. “She has developed an outside game along with her inside game. More than anything, Trenna plays really physical, which contributes to the style we like to play.”
Sydney Cherney, so., G, Reedsburg
Sydney is the younger of the two Cherney sisters and is emerging as one of the top players in her class, according to Simon. As a freshman, she averaged 14.5 points a game, second on the team, and had 20-point and 14-point games during the state tournament. “One of the better sophomores in the state of Wisconsin based on production,” Simon said.
Maggie Hartwig, jr., G/F, Sauk Prairie
Hartwig is Sauk Prairie’s leading returning scorer after the graduation of current Winona State University athlete Naomi Breunig (13.9 points). Hartwig, a 5-foot-11 junior, averaged 7.0 points per game as a freshman and 9.5 points per game as a sophomore. She turned it on at the end of 2020-21, scoring in double figures in five of her last six games after hitting the 10-point mark in just three of her first nine games.