Fort Atkinson boys basketball's Carson Baker passing on lessons learned from uncle years after death

Carson Baker’s life changed when he became a big brother a little more than five years ago.

Twin brothers Grayson and Kaden U'Ren joined the Baker family when their parents were killed in a car accident.

Kirk U'Ren and wife Jenni Steiner were on their way to a University of Wisconsin basketball game on Feb. 12, 2017 when an oncoming vehicle drove over the median on Highway 30 and landed on their SUV. U'Ren, age 37, died at the scene and Steiner, 34, succumbed to her injuries from the accident Feb. 25.

Carson, a senior at Fort Atkinson High School, was in junior high when his uncle died. Earlier in the day before the accident, U'Ren attended Carson’s seventh grade basketball game.

Tasha, the older sister of Kirk Uren, and Bruce Baker took in the 15-month-old twins in their Fort Atkinson home, along with Carson. The Baker’s oldest daughters, Alix and Tess, live nearby.

“They made me change the way I am now, going from being the baby of the family to being a big brother,” said Carson about the twins, who are now 6 and in kindergarten. “I’ve always wanted a little brother, but I was not expecting that to happen.

“I’ve always wanted to be a role model to them, and hopefully I can coach them in a couple years when they’re able to play.”

Tasha said not only do the youngsters “idolize” Carson, 18, they’re extremely competitive with their big brother.

“Carson is pretty relentless when they’re playing in my living room breaking things,” Tasha said. “It’s the way Carson grew up.”

It’s a reminder of the pick-up games Carson had with U'Ren, who helped foster Carson’s love for basketball. U'Ren never let Carson have an easy bucket, which drove the youngster’s competitive mentality.

“They’re dribbling and shooting into baskets or boxes that I have by the fireplace,” Tasha said. “It reminds me of Kirk because Carson doesn’t let up on them either.”

Like many kids in the Fort Atkinson area who play basketball at a young age, Carson joined the Lil’ Dribblers program when he was young — the same program his cousins are now a part of. Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz, who’s overseen the Blackhawks program for 13 seasons, started the youth program and knew Tasha Baker already.

Hintz has become an important figure in Carson’s life.

Carson began practicing with Fort Atkinson varsity squad as an eighth grader and has been competing on varsity since he was a freshman.

He encountered some rough patches, not unusual for a freshman, and played a half of JV on Feb. 1, 2019, Bruce Baker said. Carson drilled several 3-pointers that game and was brought back up to varsity immediately.

But more than a week later, Carson scored just five points against Delavan-Darien on Feb. 11. Two nights later against Stoughton he scored nine and had multiple turnovers. Bruce Baker said his son came home after the Stoughton game and broke down crying. It was the day after the two-year anniversary of when U'Ren was killed.

His dad texted Hintz the next morning, and Hintz talked with Carson again. Eventually, Hintz decided, with permission from the Bakers and the school administration, to take Carson out of class and drive 90 minutes from Fort Atkinson to Mineral Point to visit the graves of U'Ren and Steiner.

Carson has now made it a tradition to visit the graves during basketball season each year.

“I could not care less about the wins but when you have a coach-player relationship like those two have, and you see that as a parent, that’s the greatest thing ever,” Bruce Baker said.

“I don’t think any conference championship, state championship, all-conference selection or anything is more important or more valuable than that relationship. That, to me, is probably one of the most thankful things that I take coming out of this (tragedy).”

Hintz said he takes pride with the impact he makes in athletes’ lives.

“People can say what they want about wins and losses but the telling point is the relationships that you build,” he said.

The trip left an impact on Carson, who one day wants to be a physical education teacher and basketball coach like Hintz. Much like Hintz, making and leaving positive impacts with future athletes are Baker’s objectives.

“He’s helped me through a lot from the Kirk situation to now,” Carson said. “He’s been a big role model for me.”

“When Hintz did that (took me to Mineral Point), it was a good feeling for me to know he was there for me. From that point on, I knew he was right by my side the whole ride through my four years.”

In addition to Hintz, Baker said Carson — who has competed on the club basketball circuit since middle school — has benefited from the support of his other coaches, including Dana MacKenzie, Chris Hibner and Dan Roloff.

Bruce Baker, a long-time softball coach and assistant football coach, has also coached his son the last three football seasons. Carson was the starting quarterback for the Blackhawks (7-3), who tied with Mount Horeb-Barneveld for first place in the Badger Small Conference standings, in the fall after seeing limited time the prior two seasons. He earned all-conference honorable mention accolades after completing 57.8% of his passes for 902 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.

On the court through 19 games, Carson leads the Blackhawks with 11.7 points per game while shooting at a 46.2% clip (36 of 78) from 3-point range. He had 19 points in Tuesday's 78-30 rout of Jefferson.

Two Fort Atkinson players were sidelined with injury and illness for a majority of the season, but Hintz said he hopes the team (11-8, 4-6 Badger East) can find success in the final month of the regular season.

Hintz said Baker, who wants to play basketball in college and scored a season-high 28 points in a 63-61 road win against Stoughton last month, has been a strong team leader.

“If you take Carson’s heart and commitment and put it in a kid who’s 6-(foot)-3 or 6-4, you would be talking about scholarship and all those things,” Hintz said. “But he’s 5-10, and he battles his tail off.”