Former Badgers standout Devin Harris leads WBCA 2021 Hall of Fame class; Black Hawk's Bailey Butler earns Miss Basketball honor

At the time of the award selection, Butler was averaging a state-best 28.3 points and 7.9 assists per game and was third in steals with 6.2 per contest. She also grabbed 7.8 rebounds per game. The 5-foot-7 point guard shot 55.3% from the floor, 75.8% from the free throw line and made 72 three-pointers, according to wissport.net.

Black Hawk entered the state tournament with a 75-game winning streak, which was the third-longest winning streak in girls' basketball history in the state. But Black Hawk (21-1) lost to Three Lakes in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.

Black Hawk, coached by Mike Flanagan, was 103-2 during Butler’s career. That included four state tournament appearances. Black Hawk finished as Division 5 runner-up when she was a freshman, won the Division 5 state championship when she was a sophomore and qualified for the state tournament last year, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Butler is a UW-Green Bay commit.

She is Black Hawk’s all-time leading scorer.

