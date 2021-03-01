Former Badgers standout Devin Harris leads WBCA 2021 Hall of Fame class; Black Hawk's Bailey Butler earns Miss Basketball honor

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its 2021 Hall of Fame induction class.
A banquet is scheduled Sept. 25 at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells, according to the WBCA and wissports.net.
The 2020 Hall of Fame’s induction was rescheduled for Aug. 1 in Wisconsin Dells due to it not being held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Area or region selections include:
High school category – Dan Burreson (Mineral Point), Nancy Harms (Whitewater), Mike Hopkins (Darlington).
Boys player category – Devin Harris (Wauwatosa East, University of Wisconsin, NBA).
Girls player category – Nicole (Luchsinger) Anders (Janesville Parker, UW-Milwaukee).
The 2021 Hall of Fame inductees:
High school coach category -- Dan Burreson, Mineral Point; Andrew Cerroni, Sussex Hamilton; Greg Dull, Tomah-Sparta-Brookwood; John Gaier, Neillsville; Judy Harms, Whitewater; Marquis Hines, Milwaukee Vincent; Mike Hopkins, Darlington; Mark Meerstein, Green Bay NEW Lutheran; Sally Miller, Milwaukee Hamilton; Arnie Oelke, Fall River; Bill Scasny, DHSA-Mequon Homestead-Sussex Hamilton.
College coach category -- Eddie Andrist, Mount Senario-UW Stout; Terri Mitchell, Marquette University.
Assistant coach category -- Bill Kinziger, Clintonville; Mike McGivern, Whitefish By Dominican-Calvary Baptist-Greendale Martin Luther.
Boys player category -- Travis Diener, Fond du Lac-Marquette; Percy Eddie, Milwaukee Tech; Devin Harris, Wauwatosa East, University of Wisconsin; Paul Johnson, Orfordville-Parkview; Harvey Knuckles, Racine St. Catherine’s; John Stone, Whitefish Bay; Marshall Williams, Milwaukee Vincent.
Girls player category -- Sabrina Brooks, Milwaukee Bay View, University of Nebraska; Christine (Gutierrez) Keller- Milwaukee Pius XI; Jean Joppe, Green Bay West, Purdue University; Nicole (Luchsinger) Anders, Janesville Parker, UW-Milwaukee; Janel McCarville, SPASH-University of Minnesota; Cheryl (Orcholski) Mohr, Milwaukee Hamilton.
Friends category -- Damon (Ryan) Cattani, Manitowoc; Ritchie Davis, Kaukauna.
Officials category -- Robin Last, Green Bay; Wesley Porter II, Milwaukee.
Black Hawk senior Bailey Butler earns Miss Basketball honor
Black Hawk senior point guard Bailey Butler was named the 2021 Miss Basketball award winner by the WBCA, in conjunction with JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
At the time of the award selection, Butler was averaging a state-best 28.3 points and 7.9 assists per game and was third in steals with 6.2 per contest. She also grabbed 7.8 rebounds per game. The 5-foot-7 point guard shot 55.3% from the floor, 75.8% from the free throw line and made 72 three-pointers, according to wissport.net.
Black Hawk entered the state tournament with a 75-game winning streak, which was the third-longest winning streak in girls' basketball history in the state. But Black Hawk (21-1) lost to Three Lakes in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.
Black Hawk, coached by Mike Flanagan, was 103-2 during Butler’s career. That included four state tournament appearances. Black Hawk finished as Division 5 runner-up when she was a freshman, won the Division 5 state championship when she was a sophomore and qualified for the state tournament last year, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Butler is a UW-Green Bay commit.
She is Black Hawk’s all-time leading scorer.