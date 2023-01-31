Fight at Madison's La Follette High School postpones basketball game against East

Tuesday night's boys basketball game between La Follette and East high schools was postponed following a fight among students at La Follette, where a gun was displayed and police were called.

The fight between two groups of students occurred in the La Follette parking lot during the lunch hour, and a gun was displayed, according to a police report and a letter from La Follette Principal Mat Thompson. In total, between 12 and 20 students were involved.

The gun was displayed while staff worked to deescalate the situation and the crowd "quickly dispersed," according to the letter Thompson sent to parents. It's the second school year in a row a student was reported to have a gun at the high school.

The 16-year-old student who displayed the weapon Tuesday left school property in a vehicle with other students and was later arrested at his home by Madison police, although the gun was not recovered, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. He is facing tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed.

La Follette staff are working on an enhanced safety plan for the upcoming days, but Thompson said it's believed the incident stems from a conflict between isolated groups of students.

"The fact is no consolation to any of us," he said. "Weapons have absolutely no place in our schools, and any case involving possession of weapons at school results in an immediate recommendation of expulsion, in addition to serious law enforcement consequences."

Thompson said the incident is part of a trend that "begs our attention."

"Too many young people have access to firearms," he said. "We have strong safety and security protocols in place, as well as strong relationships among students and staff, but we also need the support of everyone in our community to disrupt this growing challenge."

In December 2021, Marquan Webb, then 18, was arrested at the school for having a loaded weapon. He pleaded guilty in May to possessing a firearm on school grounds, a felony, and in August was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

East and La Follette had been scheduled to play at 7:15 p.m. at La Follette. A rescheduled game has not been announced.

All other after-school activities at La Follette were canceled as well, including any athletic practices and ACT prep classes.

