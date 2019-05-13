Try 3 months for $3
Prep girls basketball photo: Marshall coach Alex Koeller

Marshall's head coach Alex Koeller raises the D3 championship trophy after his team defeated Amherst 63-55 in the Wisconsin State Girls Basketball Championship at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon on Saturday March 10 , 2018. Photo by Mike Roemer

 MIKE ROEMER -- State Journal archives

Former Marshall girls basketball coach Alex Koeller has joined the Edgewood College women's basketball staff.

Edgewood College women's basketball coach Chaia Huff said recently on Twitter that Edgewood was "very excited to welcome" Koeller to the women's basketball staff, adding, "He will be a tremendous addition to our program!"

Koeller coached two seasons at Marshall and led the Cardinals to WIAA Division 3 state championships in girls basketball the past two years. 

The job opening at Marshall has been posted. 

Marshall also is looking for a boys basketball coach after Jason McConnell, who has said he was stepping away from his job there and was looking at other opportunities. Details haven't been finalized, he said in an email. 

BadgerBeat email signup

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments