Former Marshall girls basketball coach Alex Koeller has joined the Edgewood College women's basketball staff.
Edgewood College women's basketball coach Chaia Huff said recently on Twitter that Edgewood was "very excited to welcome" Koeller to the women's basketball staff, adding, "He will be a tremendous addition to our program!"
Koeller coached two seasons at Marshall and led the Cardinals to WIAA Division 3 state championships in girls basketball the past two years.
The job opening at Marshall has been posted.
Marshall also is looking for a boys basketball coach after Jason McConnell, who has said he was stepping away from his job there and was looking at other opportunities. Details haven't been finalized, he said in an email.