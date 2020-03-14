Disappointment, sadness pour out after season ends prematurely for area girls, boys basketball teams

Kind — who has coached 42 seasons, including 28 at Middleton — was on that emotional roller coaster, too, because he was pondering a personal decision after the great season he’d experienced with his team, saying, “This is really a special group.”

Kind, who plans to retire from teaching (physics and astronomy) at Middleton after this school year, said he likely would have “called it quits” after the season, particularly if the Cardinals won the title.

But now, without competitive closure to this season, he said Friday afternoon after returning from the Green Bay area that he has reconsidered and said he would like to come back for the “fun challenge” of coaching a group that won’t be a Big Eight Conference favorite next year. He said since he is retiring, the school district will decide if he returns as coach.

Twelve girls teams didn’t start play Friday at the state tournament — including area teams Oregon, Beaver Dam and Middleton — and 20 boys teams didn’t play sectional finals Saturday — including area or region teams Madison La Follette, Madison East, DeForest and Wisconsin Dells.