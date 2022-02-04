Demetria Prewitt, Aaliyah Smith lift Madison La Follette girls basketball past Memorial

Madison La Follette standouts Demetria Prewitt and Aaliyah Smith pack a one-two scoring punch that will cause fits for girls basketball opponents as the regular season winds down.

The seniors combined for 31 second-half points to pace La Follette to a 59-47 win against Madison Memorial on Thursday night.

Prewitt, a guard, scored a game-high 27 points to help the Lancers (9-5, 7-5 Big Eight Conference) post their fifth straight victory.

Smith, who did not play in La Follette’s first game against Memorial (the Lancers won 66-50 on Dec. 9), scored 16 second-half points in the second meeting.

“Finally having (Smith) on the team is a really great addition,” said Prewitt, who has scored 20 or more points in seven games this season. “I feel like we’re going to grow so much more in the last games to end out the season. I really love playing with her.”

La Follette bolted to a 20-7 start and succeeded with its press early against the Spartans.

Spartans senior forward Lauren Sparks team-high 17 points for Memorial, which rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit to take a 30-26 halftime lead. Sparks delivered 12 points in the first.

Senior guard McClain Mahone scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, for Memorial, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Spartans (8-9, 7-5) took their first lead at 28-26 on a put-back by sophomore guard Emerson Myers with 2:44 to go in the first.

La Follette coach Will Green said the Lancers don’t have a deep bench, so he had keep an eye on players’ minutes and rotation.

“Our press is pretty deadly with the athletes we have,” Green said. “I called it off in the first half because the girls were getting a little winded. In the second half, we turned the tempo up and let our opponent make the mistakes.”

The press was too much for the Spartans to handle in the second.

La Follette hasn’t lost a game since Smith returned five games ago on Jan. 8 against Janesville Parker. She averaged 20 points per game during her freshman year at Verona but hadn’t played high school basketball since then.

Memorial coach Marques Flowers said the 5-foot-6 guard makes a huge difference for La Follette. Smith, who plays in AAU tournaments in the summer months, has fielded a long list of NCAA Division I offers.

“She’s probably the best basketball player I have seen,” Flowers said. “I don’t care skill-wise — I don’t care, boy or girl — she’s the most skilled player to come out of this area in a long time.”

Flowers said La Follette has a formidable foursome in Smith, Prewitt, senior Malia Green and sophomore Alayna West.

“That’s a dynamic group that’s tough to match up with," Flowers said. Prewitt can play off the ball. She’s dangerous with setting up Green and finding West. Having Smith back, that takes the team up to another level.”