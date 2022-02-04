Demetria Prewitt, Aaliyah Smith lift Madison La Follette girls basketball past Memorial

Madison La Follette standouts Demetria Prewitt and Aaliyah Smith pack a one-two scoring punch that will cause fits for girls basketball opponents as the regular season winds down.
The seniors combined for 31 second-half points to pace La Follette to a 59-47 win against Madison Memorial on Thursday night.
Prewitt, a guard, scored a game-high 27 points to help the Lancers (9-5, 7-5 Big Eight Conference) post their fifth straight victory.
Smith, who did not play in La Follette’s first game against Memorial (the Lancers won 66-50 on Dec. 9), scored 16 second-half points in the second meeting.
“Finally having (Smith) on the team is a really great addition,” said Prewitt, who has scored 20 or more points in seven games this season. “I feel like we’re going to grow so much more in the last games to end out the season. I really love playing with her.”
La Follette bolted to a 20-7 start and succeeded with its press early against the Spartans.
Spartans senior forward Lauren Sparks team-high 17 points for Memorial, which rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit to take a 30-26 halftime lead. Sparks delivered 12 points in the first.
Senior guard McClain Mahone scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, for Memorial, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.
The Spartans (8-9, 7-5) took their first lead at 28-26 on a put-back by sophomore guard Emerson Myers with 2:44 to go in the first.
La Follette coach Will Green said the Lancers don’t have a deep bench, so he had keep an eye on players’ minutes and rotation.
“Our press is pretty deadly with the athletes we have,” Green said. “I called it off in the first half because the girls were getting a little winded. In the second half, we turned the tempo up and let our opponent make the mistakes.”
The press was too much for the Spartans to handle in the second.
La Follette hasn’t lost a game since Smith returned five games ago on Jan. 8 against Janesville Parker. She averaged 20 points per game during her freshman year at Verona but hadn’t played high school basketball since then.
Memorial coach Marques Flowers said the 5-foot-6 guard makes a huge difference for La Follette. Smith, who plays in AAU tournaments in the summer months, has fielded a long list of NCAA Division I offers.
“She’s probably the best basketball player I have seen,” Flowers said. “I don’t care skill-wise — I don’t care, boy or girl — she’s the most skilled player to come out of this area in a long time.”
Flowers said La Follette has a formidable foursome in Smith, Prewitt, senior Malia Green and sophomore Alayna West.
“That’s a dynamic group that’s tough to match up with," Flowers said. Prewitt can play off the ball. She’s dangerous with setting up Green and finding West. Having Smith back, that takes the team up to another level.”
Girls basketball preview: Madison La Follette's Aaliyah Smith among the 10 players to know in the Big Eight
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, jr., G, Janesville Craig
Magestro-Kennedy, a recent IUPUI commit, is a talented scorer who averaged 12.9 points per game last season, a jump of nearly eight points from the season before. She is a well-rounded 5-foot-8 guard who can play multiple positions for the Cougars. However, her main job is scoring and attacking closeouts.
Mya Nicholson, so., G/F, Janesville Craig
Nicholson is a 5-10 guard who is the leading returning scorer for the Cougars. Nicholson had an impressive fall season playing for the Cougars golf team and hopes to carry that success into the basketball season. Nicholson has plenty of range on the court — she once made seven 3-pointers in a half of a game over the summer in AAU. Teams will want to make sure she doesn’t get the hot hand.
Aaliyah Smith, sr., G, Madison La Follette
The 5-5 senior guard has not played in a high school game since her freshman season at Verona, when she averaged 20 points per game. Smith has played in AAU tournaments since her freshman season. Over those summers she has been recognized as one of the top 20 players in the country, with offers from LSU, Arizona, Rutgers and Minnesota. Entering her final season Smith will be aiming to lead the Lancers to a Big Eight title and deep into the state tournament.
Demetria Prewitt, sr., G, Madison La Follette
The 5-9 Lancer guard hasn’t played a high school game since she was a freshman in early 2019. That season Prewitt finished with 14.3 points per game on a Lancer team that finished 16-7. Since that season an ACL injury and COVID-19 have kept her from putting on La Follette jersey.
Audrey Deptula, jr., G/F, Middleton
Deptula is a talented 6-foot junior wing who is a versatile offensive player. But she’s played just five varsity games her first two seasons. That said, the Cardinal impressed over the summer, earning a scholarship offer to Bradley University. If the Cardinals are to improve this season it will be due to improved offensive efficiency from Deptula and the next player on this list.
McKenna Monogue, sr., G/F, Middleton
The 6-foot wing is the last remaining role player from the Cardinals team who finished the 2019-20 season 25-1. That season the Cardinals made it to the Division 1 semifinals but couldn’t play due to COVID-19. Monogue averaged a little more than seven points as a sophomore that season, earning four starts. She showed a good shooting touch with 46% field goal percentage that included making 37% of her 3-point attempts.
Antionique Auston, jr., G, Sun Prairie
The 5-8 Auston is returning to a Cardinals team that is out to improve on a 4-5 campaign. The junior showed an ability to score in bunches over the summer for her AAU team. The junior returns as an improved scorer after leading the Cardinals in scoring at 15.2 per game.
Avree Antony, jr., G, Sun Prairie
Antony is one of the best juniors in the state. The 5-9 guard has already received a few offers from Division I colleges such as UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee. Antony didn't play many games last season. The lightning-quick guard will be able to break games open with her speed and energy.
Taylor Stremlow, so., G, Verona
Stremlow is one of the most talented sophomores in the state coming off a rookie season in which she averaged 11.6 points per game. However, don't expect her back on the court for a while. Coach Angie Murphy said the Division I recruit, who has eight offers — including Wisconsin, Marquette, Iowa and Iowa State — is "out indefinitely" with an injury. If the Wildcats get her back this season — Murphy said they aren't sure when she'll return — Stremlow will make an immediate impact on a team vying to return to state.
Reagan Briggs, so., G, Verona
The current sophomore was the leading scorer at Verona her freshman season, averaging 13 points per game. That season ended with a trip to Oshkosh to play in the state semifinals after finishing the regular season 4-4. Briggs and Stremlow are joined by senior guard Megan Murphy, which may be one of the top backcourts in Wisconsin.