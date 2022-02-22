DeForest rises in AP boys basketball rankings

DeForest rose one spot to No. 7 in The Associated Press WIAA Division 2 boys basketball rankings released Tuesday.

The Norskies went on the road last week and beat Watertown by 13 points and Waunakee by 17. DeForest has a seven-game winning streak going into the Badger East Conference championship game against Milton.

Madison La Follette stayed at No. 8 in Division 1.

BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Neenah (9);22-1;90;1

2. Menomonee Falls;21-2;80;2

3. Mequon Homestead;21-2;71;3

4. De Pere;21-2;61;4

5. Waukesha South;19-4;50;5

6. Appleton East;19-4;43;6

7. Brookfield Central;18-5;28;7

8. Madison La Follette;15-4;27;8

9. Eau Claire Memorial;18-4;23;9

10. Racine Case;18-5;10;NR

Others receiving votes: Oregon 4, Kimberly 3, Marshfield 3, Arrowhead 2.

Division 2

School;Record;PointsLast Week

1. La Crosse Central (7);22-1;87;1

2. Pewaukee (2);20-3;78;3

3. Wisconsin Lutheran;21-2;72;4

4. Whitnall;21-2;63;2

5. Westosha Central;20-2;57;5

6. Mosinee;21-2;40;6

7. DeForest;19-4;38;8

8. Milton;18-4;22;7

9. Ashwaubenon;18-4;13;9

10. Fox Valley Lutheran;19-4;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe 5, Medford 4, Oshkosh North 2, Appleton Xavier 1.

Division 3

School;Record;PointsLast Week

1. West Salem (9);20-1;90;1

2. Lake Country Lutheran;21-2;79;3

3. Prescott;19-2;69;4

4. St. Thomas More;19-3;59;5

5. Brillion;21-2;55;2

6. Dodgeville;20-3;39;6

7. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;19-4;31;7

8. Northwestern;19-3;27;8

8. Freedom;19-4;27;T9

10. Dominican;18-5; 9;10

Others receiving votes: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 3, Columbus 3, Madison Edgewood 2, Racine St. Catherine's 2, Wrightstown 1, Lakeside Lutheran 1.

Division 4

School;Record;PointsLast Week

1. Sheboygan Lutheran (7);21-1;87;1

2. Milwaukee Academy of Science (1);20-3;73;T2

3. River Ridge;22-1;67;T2

4. Mineral Point;21-2;66;4

5. Cuba City;21-2;52;5

6. Iola-Scandinavia (1);22-0;48;6

7. Roncalli;19-3;35;8

8. Luther;20-2;34;7

(tie) 9. Kenosha St. Joseph's;17-5; 9;10

(tie) 9. Stratford;19-3;9;9

Others receiving votes: Watertown Luther Prep 4, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Marathon 3, Saint Mary Catholic 2, Howards Grove (19-3) 2, Coleman 1.

Division 5

School;Record;PointsLast Week

1. Randolph (6);20-2;86;2

2. Wauzeka-Steuben (2);22-0;82;3

3. Reedsville (1);20-2;70;1

4. Columbus Catholic;19-3;61;T4

5. Flambeau;23-1;53;7

6. Hurley;18-3;44;T4

7. Bangor;18-4;28;6

7. Oakfield;18-5;28;9

9. Newman Catholic;16-6;23;8

10. Hustisford;16-5;15;10

Others receiving votes: Seneca 2, Lourdes Academy 1, Athens 1, Bruce 1.

