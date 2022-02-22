 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

DeForest rises in AP boys basketball rankings

  • 0
011122_deforestbasketball_12-01112022211243

DeForest's Alex Van Ooyen (21) celebrates a foul called against Waunakee with teammates Brody Hartig (24) and Max Weisbrod last month.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

DeForest rose one spot to No. 7 in The Associated Press WIAA Division 2 boys basketball rankings released Tuesday.

The Norskies went on the road last week and beat Watertown by 13 points and Waunakee by 17. DeForest has a seven-game winning streak going into the Badger East Conference championship game against Milton.

WIAA releases boys basketball state tournament brackets

Madison La Follette stayed at No. 8 in Division 1.

BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Neenah (9);22-1;90;1

People are also reading…

2. Menomonee Falls;21-2;80;2

3. Mequon Homestead;21-2;71;3

4. De Pere;21-2;61;4

5. Waukesha South;19-4;50;5

6. Appleton East;19-4;43;6

7. Brookfield Central;18-5;28;7

8. Madison La Follette;15-4;27;8

9. Eau Claire Memorial;18-4;23;9

10. Racine Case;18-5;10;NR

Others receiving votes: Oregon 4, Kimberly 3, Marshfield 3, Arrowhead 2.

Division 2

School;Record;PointsLast Week

1. La Crosse Central (7);22-1;87;1

2. Pewaukee (2);20-3;78;3

3. Wisconsin Lutheran;21-2;72;4

4. Whitnall;21-2;63;2

5. Westosha Central;20-2;57;5

6. Mosinee;21-2;40;6

7. DeForest;19-4;38;8

8. Milton;18-4;22;7

9. Ashwaubenon;18-4;13;9

10. Fox Valley Lutheran;19-4;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe 5, Medford 4, Oshkosh North 2, Appleton Xavier 1.

Division 3

School;Record;PointsLast Week

1. West Salem (9);20-1;90;1

2. Lake Country Lutheran;21-2;79;3

3. Prescott;19-2;69;4

4. St. Thomas More;19-3;59;5

5. Brillion;21-2;55;2

6. Dodgeville;20-3;39;6

7. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;19-4;31;7

8. Northwestern;19-3;27;8

8. Freedom;19-4;27;T9

10. Dominican;18-5; 9;10

Others receiving votes: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 3, Columbus 3, Madison Edgewood 2, Racine St. Catherine's 2, Wrightstown 1, Lakeside Lutheran 1.

Division 4

School;Record;PointsLast Week

1. Sheboygan Lutheran (7);21-1;87;1

2. Milwaukee Academy of Science (1);20-3;73;T2

3. River Ridge;22-1;67;T2

4. Mineral Point;21-2;66;4

5. Cuba City;21-2;52;5

6. Iola-Scandinavia (1);22-0;48;6

7. Roncalli;19-3;35;8

8. Luther;20-2;34;7

(tie) 9. Kenosha St. Joseph's;17-5; 9;10

(tie) 9. Stratford;19-3;9;9

Others receiving votes: Watertown Luther Prep 4, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Marathon 3, Saint Mary Catholic 2, Howards Grove (19-3) 2, Coleman 1.

Division 5

School;Record;PointsLast Week

1. Randolph (6);20-2;86;2

2. Wauzeka-Steuben (2);22-0;82;3

3. Reedsville (1);20-2;70;1

4. Columbus Catholic;19-3;61;T4

5. Flambeau;23-1;53;7

6. Hurley;18-3;44;T4

7. Bangor;18-4;28;6

7. Oakfield;18-5;28;9

9. Newman Catholic;16-6;23;8

10. Hustisford;16-5;15;10

Others receiving votes: Seneca 2, Lourdes Academy 1, Athens 1, Bruce 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown unloads on Tom Brady, Bruce Arians in social media post

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics