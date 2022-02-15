 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

DeForest climbs in AP boys basketball poll

  • 0

The DeForest boys basketball team moved up two spots to No. 8 in The Associated Press Division 2 poll released Tuesday.

The Norskies (18-4, 10-2 Badger East Conference) defeated Fort Atkinson and Beaver Dam on their home floor last week. Senior forward Josh Jansen averaged 17 points and eight rebounds in the two games.

Road to the Kohl Center: Meet the south central Wisconsin wrestlers to watch in each weight class

Madison La Follette (No. 8) fell three spots in the Division 1 rankings. Sun Prairie (No. 10) retained its place.

BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 15, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Neenah (10);21-1;100;1

People are also reading…

2. Menomonee Falls;19-2;89;3

3. Homestead;19-2;78;4

4. De Pere;19-2;63;2

5. Waukesha South;17-4;55;7

6. Appleton East;18-4;46;8

7. Brookfield Central;16-5;31;9

8. Madison La Follette;14-4;30;5

9. Eau Claire Memorial;17-4;24;6

10. Sun Prairie;14-6;16;10

Others receiving votes:

Bay Port  7, Racine Case 4, Marshfield 3, Arrowhead 3, Kimberly 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. La Crosse Central (7);20-1;95;1

2. Whitnall;19-1;84;2

3. Pewaukee (2);17-3;82;3

4. Wisconsin Lutheran;19-2;66;4

5. Westosha Central;18-2;62;8

6. Mosinee (1);20-1;50;9

7. Milton;17-3;36;5

8. DeForest;18-4; 34;10

9. Ashwaubenon;17-3;13;7

10. Monroe;17-4;9;6

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran  6, Oshkosh North  6, Wauwatosa West  3, Edgewood  3, Appleton Xavier  1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. West Salem (6);19-1;86;2

2. Brillion (3);20-1;80;3

3. Lake Country Lutheran;20-2;75;1

4. Prescott;17-2;59;4

5. Saint Thomas More;18-3;57;5

6. Dodgeville;17-3;39;8

7. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;17-4;33;9

8. Northwestern;17-3;20;10

9. Freedom; 17-4;18;6

10. Dominican;15-4;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 8, Racine St. Catherine's 8, Saint Croix Central 2, Catholic Memorial 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);19-1;97;1

2. (tie) Milwaukee Academy of Science (1);18-3;76;3

2. (tie) River Ridge;20-1;76;4

4. Mineral Point;19-2;70;5

5. Cuba City;19-2;61;2

6. Iola-Scandinavia (1);20-0;57;6

7. Luther;19-2;47;8

8. Roncalli;17-3;29;7

9. Stratford;18-2;12;10

10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy;15-4;10;9

Others receiving votes: Marathon 5, Marshall 3, Darlington 3, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Saint Mary Catholic 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Reedsville (8);19-1;98;1

2. Randolph (2);18-2;87;2

3. Wauzeka-Steuben;20-0;84;3

4. (tie) Hurley;17-2;58;4

4. (tie) Columbus Catholic;17-3;58;5

6. Bangor;17-3;55;6

7. Flambeau;20-1;40;7

8. Newman Catholic;15-6;22;NR

9. (tie Oakfield;15-5;13;9

9. (tie) Hustisford;14-5; 13;NR

Others receiving votes: Lourdes Academy 9, Athens 7, Almond-Bancroft 4, Bruce  2.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mark Johnson looks ahead to Olympic women's hockey showdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics