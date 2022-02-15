DeForest climbs in AP boys basketball poll

The DeForest boys basketball team moved up two spots to No. 8 in The Associated Press Division 2 poll released Tuesday.

The Norskies (18-4, 10-2 Badger East Conference) defeated Fort Atkinson and Beaver Dam on their home floor last week. Senior forward Josh Jansen averaged 17 points and eight rebounds in the two games.

Madison La Follette (No. 8) fell three spots in the Division 1 rankings. Sun Prairie (No. 10) retained its place.

BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 15, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Neenah (10);21-1;100;1

2. Menomonee Falls;19-2;89;3

3. Homestead;19-2;78;4

4. De Pere;19-2;63;2

5. Waukesha South;17-4;55;7

6. Appleton East;18-4;46;8

7. Brookfield Central;16-5;31;9

8. Madison La Follette;14-4;30;5

9. Eau Claire Memorial;17-4;24;6

10. Sun Prairie;14-6;16;10

Others receiving votes:

Bay Port 7, Racine Case 4, Marshfield 3, Arrowhead 3, Kimberly 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. La Crosse Central (7);20-1;95;1

2. Whitnall;19-1;84;2

3. Pewaukee (2);17-3;82;3

4. Wisconsin Lutheran;19-2;66;4

5. Westosha Central;18-2;62;8

6. Mosinee (1);20-1;50;9

7. Milton;17-3;36;5

8. DeForest;18-4; 34;10

9. Ashwaubenon;17-3;13;7

10. Monroe;17-4;9;6

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 6, Oshkosh North 6, Wauwatosa West 3, Edgewood 3, Appleton Xavier 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. West Salem (6);19-1;86;2

2. Brillion (3);20-1;80;3

3. Lake Country Lutheran;20-2;75;1

4. Prescott;17-2;59;4

5. Saint Thomas More;18-3;57;5

6. Dodgeville;17-3;39;8

7. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;17-4;33;9

8. Northwestern;17-3;20;10

9. Freedom; 17-4;18;6

10. Dominican;15-4;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 8, Racine St. Catherine's 8, Saint Croix Central 2, Catholic Memorial 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);19-1;97;1

2. (tie) Milwaukee Academy of Science (1);18-3;76;3

2. (tie) River Ridge;20-1;76;4

4. Mineral Point;19-2;70;5

5. Cuba City;19-2;61;2

6. Iola-Scandinavia (1);20-0;57;6

7. Luther;19-2;47;8

8. Roncalli;17-3;29;7

9. Stratford;18-2;12;10

10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy;15-4;10;9

Others receiving votes: Marathon 5, Marshall 3, Darlington 3, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Saint Mary Catholic 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Reedsville (8);19-1;98;1

2. Randolph (2);18-2;87;2

3. Wauzeka-Steuben;20-0;84;3

4. (tie) Hurley;17-2;58;4

4. (tie) Columbus Catholic;17-3;58;5

6. Bangor;17-3;55;6

7. Flambeau;20-1;40;7

8. Newman Catholic;15-6;22;NR

9. (tie Oakfield;15-5;13;9

9. (tie) Hustisford;14-5; 13;NR

Others receiving votes: Lourdes Academy 9, Athens 7, Almond-Bancroft 4, Bruce 2.

