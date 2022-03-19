With gold on their feet, Travis Alvin, Sam Grieger help Randolph add another gold ball to the trophy case

This date and this game — the WIAA boys basketball Division 5 state championship — has been on the minds of Travis Alvin and Sam Grieger for some time now, so much so that they both wore white Nikes with gold accents all season long.

The Randolph seniors couldn’t agree on who came up with the idea.

“I had them first,” said Grieger, a 6-foot-4 guard who averaged 22.2 points before the state tournament and poured in Division 5 single-game record 41 in Friday’s semifinals.

“No he didn’t, he’s lying,” interrupted the 6-6 Alvin, a preferred walk-on for the University of Wisconsin football team who scored 17.9 points per game before this weekend.

Sitting between the two, coach Tyler Fischer chuckled at their disagreement and said, “It’s like a married couple with these two.”

A fitting description, because now they’ll have an anniversary to celebrate together for the rest of their lives — the anniversary of the Rockets’ 65-51 victory over Bangor on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center, Randolph’s state-record 11th title in program history and first since 2013.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into that one,” said Fischer, an assistant for Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Bob Haffele on that last title-winning team and a three-time champion himself during his playing days for Haffele.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group of guys.”

With the Randolph girls team also winning the Division 5 state title last Saturday in Green Bay, Randolph becomes the seventh school in state history to claim both basketball titles in the same year. Cuba City in 2008 was the last to do so.

Randolph (28-2) earned this victory in large part in the second half, in particular during a 13-0 run — sophomore Karter Meredith hit a pair of 3-pointers for six of his 10 points in the game during that run — that turned a 37-30 advantage into a 50-30 advantage with 10 minutes, 7 seconds remaining.

Alvin, who tips the scales at 250 pounds, much of it in his base, finished with 21 points and seven rebounds.

“We really struggled with being able to defend inside,” Bangor coach Jacob Pedersen said. “I was really happy with how we got going to start off, hitting a couple shots — I thought maybe we could extend their defense a little bit to open up some things inside. But we struggled to keep our legs underneath us.

“I think we got a little tired — shots started falling a little short and we weren’t able to finish around the basket.”

Dealing with Alvin was a big reason why.

“We don’t have a lot of guys the size of (Alvin’s) legs on the team,” Pedersen said of his Cardinals being severely outmanned on the interior, evident in the Rockets’ 36-24 scoring advantage in the paint, 17-6 advantage in second-chance points and 28-18 edge in rebounding.

Grieger didn’t pose the same physical challenge, but he was equally hard to defend. The slash-to-the-basket, running-floater machine, who has yet to make a college commitment, drew nine fouls, went 11-of-12 at the free throw line and had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists.

It took him a bit to get going, though, with Alvin scoring eight of the Rockets’ first nine points prior to Grieger’s first floater of the contest falling through with 5:32 gone by, making it 11-7.

“They did a pretty good job of staying with (him) — staying with him off screens. We had a hard time getting him open,” Fischer said. “And at the same time they took us out of our offense, what we wanted to do, just to make an entry pass into the post.

“So we were using a lot of energy to get (Grieger and Alvin) open.”

It didn’t last. The Rockets methodically added to their lead from there, holding a 30-25 advantage at the break that would have been larger had Ashton Michek not buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“After like five or six minutes, then we kind of just settled in and played,” Fischer said.

Once that happened, the job became appreciably more difficult for Bangor (25-5).

“They’re a big team. They’re long, too. Up top, down low — they were big all around,” said senior Dustin McDonald, the Cardinals' leading scorer (17.7 points per game) who had 13 in this one. “We could get into the lane, but when we got into the lane, it was hard to get the shot up and around them.”

Indeed, it was — the Rockets had six blocked shots (Bangor had none) and altered several others, forcing the Cardinals to rely heavily on the 3-point shot, going 9-of-14, many of those makes coming prior to Randolph’s big second-half run to keep the Rockets from pulling away much sooner.

Meredith finished with 10 points and 6-4 senior Ben Nieman, who helped the Rockets on the glass with seven rebounds, had 11 points, giving Randolph four scorers in double figures.

Grieger and Alvin were the biggest stars.

They shined brightest on the stage they’ve been waiting a lifetime to shine on.

So as the seconds ticked down, both having been subbed out to soak it all in, there they were, on the end of the bench, hugging and sobbing like babies.

What emotions were in that hug?

“A lot,” Alvin said. “He’s my best friend, he always will be my best friend, so it meant a lot.

“We finally got it done — we set out to do this one time at least and we got it done, so it was very special.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.