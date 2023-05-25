Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Chris Zwettler missed coaching, competition and building relationships with players and other coaches.

The former longtime Madison Edgewood athletic director and boys basketball coach who retired in 2022 will again get a chance to do those things when he returns to high school coaching during the 2023-24 school year.

Zwettler has been named boys basketball coach for Saint Ambrose Academy in Madison and will direct the Guardians in their first year as a standalone program playing an independent WIAA schedule.

Madison Abundant Life Christian and St. Ambrose formerly played in a co-op arrangement.

“I am excited and thankful to get back into the gym,” Zwettler said Thursday.

The 66-year-old Zwetter is fired up about the opportunity, saying he couldn’t stop thinking about the possibilities after St. Ambrose principal and athletic director Scott Schmiesing called him about the job three weeks ago. After more conversations, Zwettler accepted the job and was hired this week.

“I’m excited,” Zwettler said. “They are very hungry. They are really excited about having a second sport in the building (with cross country). They are very excited about getting this going. I am grateful for another opportunity. … It’s going to be an opportunity to build something from the ground up and not feel a lot of angst about it.”

St. Ambrose, which was established in 2003, is an independent Catholic school offering grades 6-12.

Schmiesing said he’s known Zwettler for a long time, adding his sons attended Zwettler’s camps at Edgewood, and has great respect for him. Zwettler’s experience, including coaching at a Catholic school, and energy impressed Schmiesing.

“With his experience coaching basketball for around 40 years, he definitely knows how to start a program and how to build one,” Schmiesing said. “We are so proud to have him as coach for our inaugural season.”

Zwettler’s most recent experience included over 33 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director at Edgewood.

He retired from his roles at Edgewood after the 2021-22 school year. That included coaching boys basketball and directing the boys golf team (for one season) to its fifth consecutive WIAA Division 2 state title in spring 2022.

“We could not be more excited to bring Chris on board,” Schmiesing said in making the hiring announcement. “Chris’s background, energy and attitude are perfect for us, our student-athletes and our parents. He is exactly the right person for the job of forming young men and launching our program to the next level.”

St. Ambrose, which is on Madison’s West side, and Abundant Life have seen recent enrollment increases that no longer necessitated a co-op arrangement in boys basketball, according to a release from St. Ambrose. The schools applied to the WIAA last year to split in boys basketball. Girls basketball will remain as a co-op between the two schools.

Schmiesing said St. Ambrose’s enrollment was about 100 this school year (after it was 77 the year before, according to the WIAA). He anticipates it will be around 115 in 2023-24.

In preparation for the change, Schmiesing said Abundant Life/St. Ambrose had four boys basketball teams this past season — a varsity team, coached by Mike Thies, which included one St. Ambrose senior and finished 19-8, advancing to a WIAA Division 5 regional final; a St. Ambrose JV team that had 11 players; an Abundant Life JV team; and an Abundant Life JV2 team.

Schmiesing said about 20 players plan to sign up for boys basketball at St. Ambrose next season and the school would have a varsity and a JV team.

He said Zwettler met with players last week.

“Our boys are really excited about this,” said Schmiesing, whose son Joe will be a senior next year and plays basketball.

St. Ambrose plans to practice at a gym at Holy Name Heights and play games at a gym at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Schmiesing and Zwettler said. St. Ambrose will play an independent schedule in 2023-24, looking to play in a conference in the future.

Zwettler said Schmiesing broached the subject of coaching at St. Ambrose after Zwettler left Edgewood. Zwettler wasn’t ready then and said he used the last year to reset and recharge.

“I could just tell that’s where my heart still is,” Zwettler said about coaching. “I still had a hunger for it.”

He said he felt the desire to coach and to teach young men about basketball and life.

“This is my passion,” he said. “This is what I like to do. … I’ve been around competition my whole life. I still feel there is gas in the tank — a fire burning.”

Zwettler, a 1975 Madison West graduate, coached boys basketball in Stockton, Illinois, and was an assistant coach at UW-Platteville.

In 1989, he was hired at Edgewood and became one of the winningest boys high school basketball coaches in state history. Edgewood won the 2002 Division 2 state title. He was a 2017 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee.

He has a career record of 555-408 for 40 years coaching in high school.

