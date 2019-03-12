THE BASICS
What: The 104th annual WIAA state boys basketball tournament.
When: Thursday through Saturday.
Where: Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St.
Tickets: $10 per session at the door; $12 in advance at www.ticketstaronline.com.
Parking: Sold on first-come, first-served basis; $10 at campus lots, $8 at City of Madison’s State Street Campus Ramp. Parking will be extremely limited before 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Alliant Energy Center shuttle: A shuttle bus will run every 20 minutes from the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way (off the Beltline on John Nolen Drive). Park across from Pavilion 2 on Fairgrounds Drive and follow the signs. The parking fee is $7 per vehicle ($21 per bus); the shuttle fee is $3 for one-way, $5 for a one-day pass and $10 for a three-day pass.
Gate security: All spectators are subject to pass through metal detectors while entering the Kohl Center. Doors will open 60 minutes before the start of each session.
On the air: All games will be broadcast live by a statewide network of television stations including WKOW, Channel 27, in Madison.
Live streaming: Live streaming is available using the television network’s Magic of March app, available here. The 3-Point Challenge and post-game media conferences will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network. A subscription ($9.95 per month) is required to watch the 3-Point Challenge.
Last year’s finals: Division 1, Oshkosh North 61, Brookfield East 44. D2, Kaukauna 76, Milwaukee Washington 74. D3, Prescott 63, Valders 62. D4, Manitowoc Roncalli 53, Marathon 47. D5, Bangor 91, Chippewa Falls McDonell 67.
THE SCHEDULE
Thursday’s semifinals
Division 3
(1) Greendale Martin Luther (23-3) vs. (4) Maple Northwestern (21-5), 1:35 p.m.
(2) Denmark (22-4) vs. (3) Waupun (25-1), 3:15 p.m.
Division 4
(1) Manitowoc Roncalli (26-0) vs. (4) New Glarus (24-2), 6:35 p.m.
(2) Osseo-Fairchild (25-1) vs. (3) Oshkosh Lourdes (25-1), 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s semifinals
Division 5
(1) Sheboygan Lutheran (25-2) vs. (4) Chippewa Falls McDonell (18-9), 9:05 a.m.
(2) Bangor (25-1) vs. (3) Marshfield Columbus (25-2), 10:45 a.m.
Division 2
(1) Glendale Nicolet (25-1) vs. (4) Elkhorn (21-3), 1:35 p.m.
(2) La Crosse Central (24-2) vs. (3) Milwaukee Washington (21-5), 3:15 p.m.
Division 1
(1) Brookfield Central (21-5) vs. (4) Neenah (19-7), 6:35 p.m.
(2) Sun Prairie (20-6) vs. (3) West Allis Central (22-3), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s finals
Three-point Challenge: 9:30 a.m.
Division 5: 11:05 a.m.
Division 4: About 12:45 p.m.
Division 3: About 2:30 p.m.
Division 2: 6:35 p.m.
Division 1: About 8:15 p.m.
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie (20-6) earned a second consecutive state visit despite a vastly revamped lineup, earning its semifinal berth with a 66-53 victory over a Madison La Follette team that beat the Cardinals twice during the regular season, by one point each time. Coach Jeff Boos’ unranked and fourth-seeded Cardinals also lost twice to Madison East and once each to Middleton and Madison Memorial en route to a fourth-place finish in the Big Eight Conference. Sun Prairie beat two Minnesota powers, New Prague and Minneapolis De La Salle, during the regular season. The Cardinals feature size, with six players who stand 6-foot-5 or taller, and balance. The scoring leaders are 6-5 senior Brock Voigt (13.4 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 39 blocks); 6-6 junior Delaware Hale (12.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and 6-foot junior guard Colin Schaefer (11.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg). Other leaders are 6-5 senior Cooper Nelson (48 steals) and 5-11 junior guard Dawson Hughes (51 assists).
West Allis Central (22-3), ranked seventh by The Associated Press and seeded third in the field, beat Waukesha West in double overtime, 78-72, to earn its third state visit all-time and first since 2015. Coach Dave Mlachnik’s Bulldogs lost regular-season games to Milwaukee Madison, Pewaukee and Delafield St. John’s, and won the Woodland West Conference. Jacob Fierst, a 6-6 senior forward, averages 21 points and 5.3 rebounds. The Bulldogs’ other big man, 6-7 junior forward Shilo Bowles, averages 15.3 ppg and 2.8 rpg. Glenn Martin, a 5-11 senior guard, averages 12.9 ppg and leads the team with 78 assists and 47 steals. Central has broken the 90-point scoring mark five times and shoots 58.6 percent from the field as a team.
Brookfield Central (21-5) wrestled away the No. 1 seeding after knocking off 2018 state semifinalist Sussex Hamilton in overtime, 69-62, to avenge two regular-season losses to the Chargers. Coach Dan Wandrey’s sixth-ranked Lancers also lost to Brookfield East, East Ridge, Minn., and Germantown, and bounced back from a three-game losing streak midway through the season to win 10 of 11 entering their second state trip in the last three years and 11th overall. David Joplin, a 6-6 sophomore forward, leads with 16.9 ppg and 8.8 rpg, and 6-3 senior guard Cole Nau, a Division II Hillsdale College recruit, averages 14.3 ppg and leads the team with 95 assists. Ben Nau, a 6-1 sophomore guard, averages 9 ppg. Central shoots 49.9 percent from the field as a team. The Lancers took second in the Greater Metro Conference and then beat two top-four ranked teams in the sectional (Brookfield East and Hamilton).
Neenah rallied from a big second-half deficit to beat Hudson, 68-66, in a sectional final on Sunday to earn their 27th state trip and first since 2014. Coach Lee Rabas’ unranked and fourth-seeded Rockets finished third in the Fox Valley Association, beating league champ Kimberly in a sectional semifinal. Neenah has won seven straight games after dropping four of six during a late-season run. Max Klesmit, a 6-3 junior guard, averages 24.5 ppg and 4.8 rpg, with team-best totals of 115 assists and 71 steals. Logan Morrow, a 6-5 senior forward, averages 13.9 ppg and 6.5 rpg.
DIVISION 2
Glendale Nicolet (25-1) has earned the No. 1 seeding and No. 1 state ranking, and holds the No. 7 spot in USA Today’s national Top 25 rankings. Coach Allan Hanson, a former Wauwatosa East and UW-Milwaukee player, has helped the Knights smoothly manage a season of change — including the addition of former Sun Prairie players Jalen and Kobe Johnson to the lineup. The 6-9 Jalen Johnson, rated the state’s top class of 2020 prospect, has averaged 19.9 ppg, 11.4 rpg and 6.2 assists per game, with 57 steals. Kobe Johnson, a 6-3 sophomore, averages 9.9 ppg and has 90 assists. The Knights had planned to add another top-level transfer in 6-4 junior Desmond Polk, coming in from New Berlin West, but the WIAA denied his transfer request and Polk instead went to La Lumiere Prep in La Porte, Indiana. He averages 6.1 ppg for the Lakers, ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today. Nicolet also gets 19.7 ppg and 7.9 rpg from 6-9 junior forward Jamari Sibley, ranked as the state’s No. 2 junior prospect behind Johnson. The Knights earned their first state berth since 1993 by winning 21 straight, dating back to an 80-69 loss to Pope Paul VI of Arlington, Va., in the fifth game of the year. The Knights average 78.2 ppg while allowing 51.2 ppg, and shoot 51.2 percent from the field.
Elkhorn (23-3) held off Mount Horeb, 60-58, to earn its fifth state berth and first since 1987. Coach Josh Skatrud’s team finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference but beat champ Westosha Central, 49-48, in a sectional semifinal to avenge two regular-season losses. The Elks’ only other loss game against DeForest. Elkhorn’s non-conference schedule included wins over Verona, Lakeside Lutheran, Monroe, Milton, Fort Atkinson and Portage. Luke Umnus, a 5-11 senior guard, averages 12.7 ppg and has 119 assists and 52 steals. Other top scorers are 5-8 senior guard Nick Brown (10.9 ppg), 6-1 senior forward Chance Larson (10.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg) and 5-11 senior guard Vince Umnus (10.7 ppg).
La Crosse Central (24-2) has earned its fourth consecutive state trip and 18th overall. After current University of Wisconsin player Kobe King led the Red Raiders to the 2017 state title, coach Todd Fergot’s second-ranked Red Raiders lost a semifinal last year to eventual runner-up Milwaukee Washington, 70-58. This year, Central’s only losses have come against Division 1 top-seeded Brookfield Central and Minnehaha Academy of Minneapolis, the top-ranked school in Minnesota. Jonathan Davis, a 6-5 junior, averages 22.7 ppg and 9.3 rpg and is ranked as the state’s No. 3 prospect. His brother Jordan, a 6-5 junior, averages 12.6 ppg and 4.5 rpg with 61 steals. Veteran Noah Parcher, a 6-1 senior, adds 11.3 ppg and a team-best 127 assists. The team shoots 51 percent from the field.
Milwaukee Washington (21-5) returns after falling to Kaukauna in the state final last year, 76-74. Coach Fred Riley’s Purgolders won the Milwaukee City Conference, and have won 17 of their last 18 after a 3-4 start that included losses to Minneapolis North, Henderson (Nevada) Liberty and Bingham (Utah), along with Division 3 state qualifier Greendale Martin Luther. Washington gets 20.8 ppg and 8.4 rpg from 6-5 senior forward Deontay Long, ranked as the state’s No. 2 senior prospect. Long is playing after being released from jail in October, 2018, after serving six months of a 12-month term for participating in an armed robbery of a sandwich delivery driver in June, 2017. Washington also gets 19.3 ppg and 9.7 rpg from 6-9 sophomore forward Michael Foster Jr., the state’s No. 2 class of 2021 prospect, and 18.1 ppg and 6.0 rpg from 6-6 freshman guard Anthony “Tre” White, whose family moved from Texas to Milwaukee in January. He joined the team in mid-February.
DIVISION 3
Greendale Martin Luther (23-3) is making its first state trip and earned the No. 1 seeding after beating Racine St. Catherine’s and Beloit Turner in sectional play. Coach Paul Wollersheim, formerly of Whitefish Bay Dominican, leads a team which has lost only to St. Catherine’s, Brookfield East and Brookfield Central while beating powers such as Milwaukee Washington and Minneapolis North and sharing the Metro Classic Conference title. The Spartans were ranked fifth in Division 3 by The Associated Press. Trequan Carrington, a 5-10 senior guard, averages 19.3 ppg and 4.4 rpg with 107 assists and 60 steals. Other leaders are 6-2 senior guard Ace Evans (16 ppg, 99 assists), 6-5 senior guard/forward Xzavier Jones (11.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg), ranked as the No. 1 prospect in his class, and 6-2 junior guard Joey Immekus (10.2 ppg).
Maple Northwestern (21-5) earned its first state trip since 2010’s runner-up finish with a 75-68 overtime victory over Wisconsin Dells in a sectional final. A player on that team was Nolan Graff, who’s now the Tigers’ first-year head coach. Fourth-seeded and unranked Northwestern lost its regular-season finale to Cameron but won the Heart O’North Conference title. Sam Risley, a 6-3 senior guard, averages 16.1 ppg, and Brody Payton, a 6-4 senior forward, averages 13.1 ppg and 6.7 rpg with 71 assists.
Waupun (25-1) takes a 20-game winning streak to state, following a 79-64 loss to Greendale Martin Luther in its sixth game. Coach Dan Domask’s second-seeded Warriors won the 2016 state title but hasn’t been back until this year. The East Central Conference champs, who shoot 56.4 percent from the field as a group, are led by Marcus Domask, a 6-6 senior forward ranked No. 4 in the class of 2019. The Northern Kentucky recruit is averaging 26.8 ppg and 10.1 rpg with a team-high 150 assists. Quinten Winterfeldt, a 6-4 senior guard, averages 11.5 ppg, and 6-foot senior guard Trevor VandeZande averages 9.7 ppg.
Denmark (22-4) shared the North Eastern Conference title with Freedom and Wrightstown after losing to Wrightstown twice (and once to Freedom). Coach Cody Stelmach’s third-seeded Vikings beat Freedom in the sectional final, 46-41, to make their first state trip since 1985. The Vikings’ leaders are 6-5 senior forward Zane Short (20.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 84 assists) and 6-8 senior forward Patrick Suemnick (19 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 66 blocks).
DIVISION 4
New Glarus (24-2), ranked fifth by The AP, drew the No. 4 seeding in a deep Division 4 field. Coach Travis Sysko’s Glarner Knights, the champs of the Capitol South Conference, lost early games to Darlington and Mineral Point, but beat the Pointers in a regional final before downing Fennimore and Belleville to make state. Jaden Kreklow, a 5-10 senior guard, averages 24 ppg and has 98 assists. Zach Feller, a 6-foot senior guard, adds 12.1 ppg; Trevor Gassman, a 6-foot senior guard, averages 11.3 ppg and 6.2 rpg; and Mason Martinson, a 6-4 sophomore post, gets 10.8 ppg and 7.2 rpg. The Glarner Knights average 75.5 ppg, have broken 90 points six times and reached 100 once.
Manitowoc Roncalli (26-0), the defending champion and state’s top-ranked team, earned the No. 1 seeding after beating Milwaukee Academy of Science, 81-53, in its sectional final. Valders pushed coach Joe Garceau’s Jets to overtime in midseason, but every other game was decided by nine or more points. Chombi Lambert, a 5-9 senior guard, averages 22 ppg and has 72 assists to lead the Jets. Ian Behringer, a 6-2 senior forward, adds 15.3 ppg and 7.2 rpg, and 6-1 senior guard Matt LeVene adds 13 ppg with 69 assists.
Oshkosh Lourdes (25-1), ranked second and seeded second, won the Trailways East Conference and lost only to Whitefish Bay Dominican, 66-61, in its sixth game. Coach Brad Clark, a former Markesan and UW-Oshkosh star and previous head coach at Oshkosh West, led the Knights past Iola-Scandinavia and Marathon in sectional play to earn its first state visit since 2012. Guard Henry Noone, a 6-2 senior, averages 21.8 ppg, and 6-1 sophomore Preston Ruedinger averages 19 ppg with 124 assists. The Knights also get 12.6 ppg and 5.4 rpg from 6-3 senior forward Hayden Jones.
Osseo-Fairchild (24-2), ranked sixth by The AP, earned the No. 3 seeding after beating Fall Creek and Clear Lake to earn their first state visit since 1992. Coach Tim Popple’s Thunder won the Cloverbelt West Conference and have won 19 straight after a 71-68 loss to Clear Lake. The Thunder’s other loss was a season-opening forfeit to Black River Falls, a 66-58 victory overturned due to the use of an ineligible player. Logan Mulhern, a 6-2 senior forward, averages 23.7 ppg and 10.4 rpg with team-high totals in asissts (125) and steals (76). Osseo-Fairchild also gets 13.2 ppg from 6-5 senior center Cory Myhers (13.2 ppg) and 10.4 ppg from 6-1 junior guard Ryan Myhers. The team shoots 54.3 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3-point range.
DIVISION 5
Sheboygan Lutheran (25-2), ranked fourth by The AP, earned the No. 1 seeding after making state for the first time since 2014. Coach Nick Verhagen’s Crusaders beat Hustisford (in overtime) and Rio in sectionals. Lutheran lost regular-season games to Howards Grove and Oostburg to share the Big East Conference title with those teams. Jacob Ognacevic, a 6-7 junior center, averages 30.5 ppg and 15.6 rpg for the Crusaders, with 51 blocks and 21 steals. Delvin Barnstable, a 6-foot senior forward, adds 17.3 ppg, and 5-11 freshman guard Casey Verhagen averages 10.5 ppg with 241 assists and 65 steals. Graden Grabowski, a 6-3 senior forward, adds 10.4 ppg. The team shoots 52.8 percent from the field.
Chippewa Falls McDonell (18-9) qualified for state for the fourth consecutive year, earning the No. 4 seeding after sectional victories over Athens and Luck. First-year coach Adam Schilling’s Macks finished second in the Cloverbelt West Conference. McDonell gets 16.9 ppg and 7 rpg from 6-3 senior guard Cory Hoglund and 12.2 ppg and 7 rpg from 6-4 senior forward Charlie Bleskachek.
Marshfield Columbus (25-2) earned the No. 2 seeding after earning its second state berth in the last three years. Coach Joe Konieczny’s Dons lost a midseason game to Marathon and a regular-season finale to Division 4 qualifier Osseo-Fairchild, and beat Green Bay NEW Lutheran in a sectional final. Bryce Fuerlinger, a 6-4 senior forward, averages 16.6 ppg and 13.3 rpg for the Dons. Other leaders are 6-foot senior guard Noah Taylor (15.7 ppg), 6-4 senior guard Jarred Mandel (14.7 ppg, 138 assists), and 6-2 senior guard Methan Meece (14.2 ppg).
Bangor (25-1), the defending state champion, drew the No. 3 seeding despite a 25-1 record marred only by a loss to Blair-Taylor in the fourth game. Coach Jacob Pederson’s Cardinals avenged that loss with a 68-65 win in the sectional, followed by a win over Southwestern. The Scenic Bluffs Conference champions get 23.6 ppg and 13.6 rpg from 6-4 junior forward Grant Manke, 12.2 ppg from 6-2 sophomore forward Zane Langrehr and 11 ppg from 6-foot sophomore Hank Reader. Jaymeson Freit, a 5-10 senior, has 105 assists and 49 steals.