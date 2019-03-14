Something told Travis Sysko that it would take a bold decision to produce a big result on the Kohl Center floor.
He made that decision about midway through the first half Thursday night, telling his New Glarus boys basketball team to switch to a 2-3 zone defense.
Never mind that the Glarner Knights hadn’t played a 2-3 zone all season.
Thanks to near-flawless execution by his veteran players, that defensive decision was the driving force behind the New Glarus’ 44-41 victory over Manitowoc Roncalli in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal.
After the switch, Sysko said at halftime that he was pleased to be able to hold Roncalli (26-1) — the tournament’s top seed and defending state champs — to 27 points, allowing New Glarus to hold a 29-27 lead at the break.
But that was nothing compared to the second half, when New Glarus (25-2) held the Jets to only 14 points.
“It’s amazing, because we haven’t played it all year,” Sysko said in a postgame television interview. “It’s the first time we’ve played a 2-3 (zone) all year.”
The defense — plus just enough offensive production from senior leaders Jaden Kreklow and Zach Feller — gave the Glarner Knights a win in the school’s first state tournament appearance since 1932.
New Glarus will meet either Oshkosh Lourdes or Osseo-Fairchild in the Division 4 state final at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday. It’s the first state championship game in school history.
The game was thick with tension, particularly in the second half. But it never seemed to bother the Glarner Knights, who opened the game with a 5-0 lead and were able to ward off every Roncalli run in the second half.
“We were able to just stay calm (and) stick with the game plan,” said Kreklow, a 5-foot, 10-inch guard who finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists. “We just played our hearts out and did our best.”
Their best included a zone defense that held Roncalli to 15-for-50 shooting (30 percent) — including 4-for-22 from 3-point range — as the Jets tried unsuccessfully to break the Glarner Knights’ zone.
“We knew they were a great team coming in. They played extremely hard,” said the 6-foot Feller, who totaled 13 points. “But at the end of the day, we know we’re a great team, too. We played great 'D' and hit some big shots.”
Roncalli never took the lead in the second half, although the Jets tied the score, 41-41, on a layup by Ian Behringer with 2 minutes, 58 seconds to play. But Kreklow answered with a go-ahead jump shot at 1:11, and then made one of two free throws with 22 seconds left — New Glarus’ only made free throw of the game — to close the scoring.
After tying the game, Roncalli missed its final five shots, all from 3-point range.
Senior Chombi Lambert, a 5-9 guard averaging 22 points per game, led Roncalli with 12 points, but went 4-for-17 from the field and 2-for-8 from 3-point range. Behringer, a 6-2 senior forward, added 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting and 14 rebounds.
“We’ve got a gritty group. They believe in each other. They’re all in right now,” Sysko said.