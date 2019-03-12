WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | SATURDAY'S SECTIONAL FINALS SCHEDULE

Locations, times subject to change

DIVISION 1

At Waunakee (1 p.m.): Sun Prairie (19-6) vs. Madison La Follette (20-5)

At Oconomowoc (1 p.m.): Sussex Hamilton (21-4) vs. Brookfield Central (20-5)

At Waukesha South (1 p.m.): Waukesha West (22-3) vs. West Allis Central (21-3)

At Wisconsin Rapids (Sunday, 3 p.m.): Neenah (18-7) vs. Hudson (20-4)

DIVISION 2

At Janesville Craig (1 p.m.): Mount Horeb (21-3) vs. Elkhorn (21-3)

At Wausau East (11 a.m.): La Crosse Central (23-2) vs. Merrill (20-4)

At Watertown (1 p.m.): Kaukauna (20-5) vs. Glendale Nicolet (24-1)

At Milwaukee Lutheran (7 p.m.): Milwaukee Washington (20-5) vs. Milwaukee Bay View (21-2)

DIVISION 3

At Marshfield (1 p.m.): Wisconsin Dells (20-5) vs. Maple Northwestern (20-5)

At Appleton North (1 p.m.): Freedom (21-4) vs. Denmark (21-4)

At Brown Deer (3 p.m.): Waupun (24-1) vs. Brookfield Academy (20-5)

At Evansville (7 p.m.): Beloit Turner (17-7) vs. Greendale Martin Luther (22-3)

DIVISION 4

At Neillsville (1:30 p.m.): Marathon (21-4) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (24-1)

At Sheboygan North (2 p.m.): Manitowoc Roncalli (25-0) vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science (16-9)

At Middleton (7 p.m.): New Glarus (23-2) vs. Belleville (12-11)

At Hudson (Sunday, 1 p.m.): Clear Lake (22-1) vs. Osseo-Fairchild (24-1)

DIVISION 5

At Chippewa Falls (11 a.m.): Luck (16-9) vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell (17-9)

At West Bend East (1 p.m.): Rio (22-4) vs. Sheboygan Lutheran (24-2)

At Wausau West (2:30 p.m.): Marshfield Columbus (24-2) vs. Green Bay NEW Lutheran (16-10)

At La Crosse Logan (4 p.m.): Bangor (24-1) vs. Southwestern (15-10)