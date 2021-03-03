WIAA state boys basketball preview: DeForest, Lake Mills earn their turns in the state spotlight

THE BASICS
What: The 105th WIAA state boys basketball tournament.
When: Thursday through Saturday.
Where: Divisions 1 and 3 at Menominee Nation Arena, 1212 S. Main St., Oshkosh; Divisions 2, 4 and 5 at La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse.
COVID-19 changes: The tournament has been split into two locations, and each division will hold semifinals and the final on the same day. Seating will be limited, there will be one game per session, and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be strictly followed.
Tickets: Tickets, at $13 (plus processing and service fees) will first be offered only through qualifying schools. Unsold tickets will be offered to the general public starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Codes for each game will be required to purchase tickets. For more information, contact Ticketmaster at 1-800-653-8000.
On the Web: Schedules, results and tournament history can be found at www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Winter/Boys-Basketball/Tournament
On the air/streaming: Each game will be televised live on a statewide network including WKOW-TV, Ch. 27, in Madison. Games also will be streamed on the network stations’ websites, on the WIAA.tv portal of the NFHS Network (with subscription), and through the Magic of March app for iOS and Android phones. Post-game media conferences will be streamed on NFHS Network, without a subscription fee.
Last year: There was no state tournament last year, as the WIAA canceled the tournament due to COVID-19 before sectional finals could be played.
History: The first state tournament was held in 1916. The tournament featured one division, went to two enrollment divisions from 1934 to 1935, to three divisions from 1936 to 1939, and then back to one division from 1940 through 1971. It grew to two divisions in 1972, to three divisions in 1974, to four divisions in 1991 and to its current five-division format in 2011. Randolph has the most championships with 10, followed by Beloit Memorial and Whitefish Bay Dominican with seven, Stevens Point with six and Milwaukee King, Milwaukee Lincoln, Milwaukee Vincent and Racine St. Catherine’s with five each.
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 1
DeForest (16-5), seeded fourth and unranked in The Associated Press state poll, earned its first state trip with a 77-69 victory over Hartland Arrowhead in a sectional final at Baraboo. Coach Craig Weisbrod’s Norskies feature a number of three-sport athletes, some of whom contributed to the Norskies’ 2019 state football championship. The Norskies take an eight-game winning streak to state, following back-to-back losses to Waunakee and Milton. Coach’s son Max Weisbrod, a 6-3 junior guard, scored 27 of his 31 points in the second half of a 77-69 sectional win over Hartland Arrowhead, including six free throws, a rebound and a steal in the final minute. He averages 18.3 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game and 7.2 assists per game and shoots 87 percent from the line. Nolan Hawk, a 6-5 junior forward, averages 1.6 ppg and 7.1 rpg.
Kimberly (24-2), ranked first and seeded first, is making its 13th state trip and first since 2007, seeking its third state title. Coach Lucky Wurtz’s Papermakers beat Menomonee Falls, 78-46, to win their sectional and avenge a regular-season loss to the Phoenix. Kimberly’s other regular-season loss came to Neenah in the fifth game, and the Papermakers avenged that loss by beating the second-ranked Rockets in a regional final. Kimberly takes an 18-game winning streak to state. Kimberly’s average victory margin was 27.3 points, with its only single-digit margins coming against Pewaukee in the regular season and Neenah in the regional final. Jackson Paveletzke, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, averages 19.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 6.1 apg. The Papermakers also get 15.1 ppg and 6.5 rpg from 6-11 senior forward Grant Asman and 11.5 ppg and 4.9 rpg from 6-7 senior forward Jackson Dudek.
Wauwatosa East (21-3), ranked third and seeded second, is making its 17th state trip and first since winning its second championship in 2008. Coach Tim Arndorfer’s Red Raiders won the talent-packed Greater Metro Conference and suffered regular-season losses to Sussex Hamilton, Franklin and Waunakee but avenged the Franklin loss in a sectional final after beating Milwaukee Marquette, Brookfield Central and Kenosha Indian Trail in the tournament. Brian Parzych, a 6-2 senior guard and 1,000-point career scorer who’ll play at Northern Michigan, averages 14.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 4.4 apg. The Red Raiders also get 14.1 ppg from 6-5 senior forward Alex Singleton, 12.8 ppg from 6-3 senior guard Jay Hinson Jr., and 11.9 ppg from 6-6 junior forward Leon Bond, who’s being recruited by Wisconsin, Virginia, Marquette, UW-Milwaukee and other Division I programs. Marcus Mbow (6-5, sr., F, 8.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg) is a Purdue football recruit.
River Falls (21-2), ranked second and seeded third, earned its ninth state trip and first since 2005 with a 53-52 win over De Pere in a sectional final. Coach Zac Johnson’s Wildcats lost regular-season games to Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson and take a 14-game winning streak to state. His son, Zac Johnson, a 6-3 senior forward, has signed with Division II Augustana, averages 24.1 ppg and 6.0 rpg with 3.7 apg, and is the school’s all-time scoring leader. J.T. Dougherty, a 6-9 senior forward, averages 10.4 ppg and 6.0 rpg.
DIVISION 2
Lake Mills (23-5), ranked eighth and seeded third, returns for a second state trip and its first since 2017. Coach Steve Hicklin’s L-Cats edged Monroe, 56-55, in a sectional final. The L-Cats started 5-4, won 10 in a row, lost for the second time to Lakeside Lutheran, and built an eight-game winning streak to advance to state. Charlie Bender, a 6-3 senior guard and UW-Platteville recruit, earned Wisconsin Baskeball Coaches Association All-State honors last year and averages 18.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 3.7 apg. Drew Stoddard, a 6-foot senior guard, adds 15 ppg and a team-best 4.3 apg, and 6-4 senior forward Adam Moen, an all-state quarterback, averages 14 ppg and 8.6 rpg.
Pewaukee (25-3), ranked second and seeded second, earned its second state trip and first since a runner-up finish in 2001. Coach David Burkemper’s Pirates take a 13-game winning streak to state, including a four-overtime win over Delafield St. John’s NW. They lost only to Division 1 qualifiers Kimberly and Wauwatosa East, along with Brookfield East. The Pirates beat Wisconsin Lutheran and Brown Deer in sectional play. Milan Momcilovic, a 6-8 sophomore wing, earned Woodland Conference Player of the Year honors, averaging 17.3 ppg and 6.9 rpg and shooting 89 percent from the line. The Pirates also get 14.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 3.3 apg from three-year starter John Terrier, a 6-4 junior wing; 13.1 ppg from 6-2 junior guard Ashton Janowski, and 10.9 ppg from 6-3 freshman guard Nick Janowski. The Pirates made 18 3-point baskets in a regional win over Wilmot.
Onalaska (18-0), ranked first and seeded first, has earned a 10th state trip, its first since 2013, and will chase what would be a fourth state title (the last came in 2012). Coach Craig Kowal’s Hilltoppers have won 14 of their 18 games by double-digit margins, with their closest victories coming against Eau Claire Memorial, Menomonee Falls, Caledonia (Minnesota) and Menomonie. Gavin McGrath, a 6-11 senior center and North Dakota recruit, averages 13 ppg and 6.8 rpg. Victor Desmond, who holds an offer from Division II Bemidji State, averages 10.6 ppg and 5.4 rpg.
Appleton Xavier (23-4), ranked ninth and seeded fourth, is at state for the fifth time. Xavier won the Division 3 title in 2017, following runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2016. Matt Klarner’s Hawks lost four of six in an early cold spell but take an 18-game winning streak to state. Xavier gets 17.2 ppg and 11.3 rpg from 6-6 sophomore forward Alex Sherwood, and 6-foot junior guard Charlie Pfefferle adds 15.3 ppg and 6.9 apg. Ray Zuleger, a 6-foot senior guard, averages 11.7 ppg and 5.2 apg. Cal Mares, a 5-10 senior guard, was named Bay Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
DIVISION 3
Racine St. Catherine’s (26-1), ranked first and seeded first, is at state for the seventh time but the first since ending a run of six trips and five championships from 2005-2011. The Angels also won nine WISAA private-school titles before joining the WIAA in 2000. Coach Nick Bennett’s Angels started 18-0 before suffering an overtime loss to Greendale Martin Luther, but have won eight straight since, including sectional wins over Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs and Milwaukee Academy of Science. Tyrese Hunter, a 6-1 senior guard committed to Iowa State University, averages 19.2 ppg and 6.4 rpg and is the program’s all-time scoring leader. Kamari McGee, a 6-foot senior guard signed to UW-Green Bay, averages 17 ppg and 7.5 rpg and is a 1,000-point career scorer. And 6-2 junior guard Jameer Barker averages 13.8 ppg and 6.7 rpg.
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (25-2), ranked second and seeded second, earned its first state trip with a 94-68 win over Delafield St. John’s NW in a sectional final. Coach Mark Newman’s Lightning lost a midseason game to Greendale Martin Luther and have won 13 in a row since then. Luke Haertle, a 6-4 junior forward, was a coaches’ all-state pick last year and has averaged 25.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and a team-best 4.6 apg. Noah Howard, a 6-foot junior guard, adds 13.1 ppg, 6-3 senior forward Gavin Theis addes 11.3 ppg and 6-3 junior forward John Nehls adds 10.3 ppg.
Hammond St. Croix Central (23-2), ranked sixth and seeded third, earned its first state trip after beating Maple Northwestern, 80-57, in a sectional final. Coach Randy Jordan’s Panthers lost only to Division 1 state qualifier River Falls and Hudson and take an 11-game winning streak to state. Gabe Siler, a 6-foot senior guard averaging 9.7 ppg and 7.7 apg, earned Middle Border Conference Player of the Year honors. The leading scorer is 6-2 senior forward Jackson Pettit (16.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg), a Northwestern-St. Paul (Minnesota) recruit. Kelson Kin (6-3, sr., F) adds 13.8 ppg and 5.9 rpg, and Colin Hackbarth (6-0, jr., G) averages 12.8 ppg.
Wrightstown (24-4), ranked seventh and seeded fourth, is making its first trip to state. The Tigers slipped past Brillion, 55-54, in a sectional final. Coach Cory Haese’s Tigers lost two of their first three but have won 23 of 24 since, marred only by a second loss to Freedom. Wrightstown is led by North Eastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year Sam Haese (6-3, sr., G, 19.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg). Matthew Hansen, a 6-2 senior guard, adds 14 ppg and 4.5 apg; Jack Van Zeeland adds 13.1 ppg and 3.7 apg, and Minnesota State-Moorhead football recruit Joe Hella adds 10.2 ppg and 8.0 rpg.
DIVISION 4
Racine Prairie (23-3), ranked third and seeded first, earned its first state trip with an 82-77 win at Cuba City in a sectional final. Coach Jason Atanasoff’s Hawks lost two Metro Classic Conference games to Racine St. Catherine’s and suffered a late loss to Somers Shoreland Lutheran, and take a six-game winning streak to state. Antuan Nesbitt, a 6-4 senior wing committed to Northern Michigan, averages 19.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 4.7 apg. Asha Oglesby, a 6-6 sophomore forward, adds 10 ppg and 6.1 rpg.
Oshkosh Lourdes (23-5), ranked seventh and seeded second, is at state for the fifth time. The Knights earned a runner-up finish in 2019. Dennis Ruedinger’s Crusaders started 6-4, including losses to New London, Green Bay Notre Dame, Manitowoc Roncalli and Division 1 state qualifier DeForest. They’ve won 17 of 18 since, losing only to Division 3 qualifier Lake Country Lutheran. Preston Ruedinger, a coaches’ all-state pick and AP All-State third-team pick last year, has averaged 26.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 6.7 apg. Joshua Bauer (6-0 senior guard/forward) adds 13.7 ppg, Jack McKellips (5-11, sr., G) adds 10.7 ppg and 5.5 apg, and Jack Huizenga (5-10, sr., G) scores 10.5 ppg.
Edgar (23-2), ranked fifth and seeded third, is at state for the fifth time but the first time in 24 years. The Wildcats won the 1997 championship. Coach David Huss’ team lost early games to Auburndale and Medford, but take an 18-game winning streak to state after beating Hurley and Clear Lake in sectional play. Drew Guden (6-1, sr., G) averages 14.7 ppg and 4.2 rpg, and Kyle Brewster (6-1, sr., G) adds 14 ppg. Both are 1,000-point career scorers. Konnor Wolf (6-3, sr., G) adds 9.1 ppg and 4.0 apg.
Onalaska Luther (19-1), ranked seventh and seeded fourth, earned its first state trip with a 46-44 victory over Blair-Taylor in a sectional final. Coach Brad Schaper’s Knights lost a midseason game to West Salem, avenged it later to tie for the Coulee Conference title, and take a 10-game winning streak to state. Gavin Proudfoot, a 6-7 junior forward, averages 15.4 ppg and 8.5 rpg, and 6-3 sophomore guard Isaiah Schachtenberg adds 10.5 ppg and a team-high 2.8 apg.
DIVISION 5
Hustisford (16-3), ranked first and seeded first, earned its first state trip by rolling past host Monticello, 70-43, in a sectional final. Coach Otto Hopfinger’s Falcons lost back-to-back games to Division 4 qualifier Oshkosh Lourdes and Marshall late in the season, but beat Stockbridge and Monticello in sectional play. Dylan Kuehl, a 6-6 senior guard, averages 23.1 ppg and 7.8 rpg; 6-2 junior guard Gavin Thimm adds 14.5 ppg and 5.2 apg, and 6-9 senior forward Alex Eggleston gets 10.8 ppg and 9.0 rpg.
Chippewa Falls McDonell (16-4), ranked fourth and seeded second, qualified for its fourth consecutive state tournament and sixth overall. Coach Adam Schilling’s Macks lost their first two games to Fall Creek and Stanley-Boyd, but have won 16 of 18 since, marred only by two losses to Altoona. McDonell beat Drummond and Turtle Lake in sectionals. Logan Hughes, a 6-2 senior guard, averages 14.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 3.4 apg, and Jake Siegenthaler, a 6-2 senior guard, adds 13.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 3.3 apg.
Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence (15-10), unranked and seeded third, is making its first state trip as a co-operative program but earned seven trips and three runner-up finishes as NEW Lutheran. Coach Mark Meerstein’s Blazers lost four of their first five and eight of their first 11, but have won 11 of 12 games heading into state. The Blazers beat Goodman/Pembine and Gresham in sectionals. Marshal Bukowski, a 6-3 senior forward, averages 19.3 ppg and 7.6 rpg, and 6-6 sophomore forward Tristian Lynch adds 11.6 ppg and 5.9 rpg. Elijah Meerstein, a 6-2 sophomore guard, averages 6.8 apg.
Wauzeka-Steuben (16-2), ranked fifth and seeded fourth, earned its second state trip and first since 2011 with a 46-41 sectional victory over Royall. Isaiah Okey’s Hornets lost their second game to Boscobel and their next-to-last game of the regular season to River Ridge in overtime. Gavin Ralph, a 6-4 senior guard-forward and the Ridge and Valley Conference Player of the Year, averages 18.8 ppg and 10.1 rpg, along with a team-high 5.1 apg. He’ll play at Upper Iowa University. Caydon Lomas, a 6-1 sophomore guard, adds 11.8 ppg, and Garett Kapinus, a 5-11 junior guard, averages 11.1 ppg and 5.3 rpg.