WIAA state boys basketball preview: DeForest, Lake Mills earn their turns in the state spotlight

Last year: There was no state tournament last year, as the WIAA canceled the tournament due to COVID-19 before sectional finals could be played.

History: The first state tournament was held in 1916. The tournament featured one division, went to two enrollment divisions from 1934 to 1935, to three divisions from 1936 to 1939, and then back to one division from 1940 through 1971. It grew to two divisions in 1972, to three divisions in 1974, to four divisions in 1991 and to its current five-division format in 2011. Randolph has the most championships with 10, followed by Beloit Memorial and Whitefish Bay Dominican with seven, Stevens Point with six and Milwaukee King, Milwaukee Lincoln, Milwaukee Vincent and Racine St. Catherine’s with five each.

THE LOWDOWN

DIVISION 1