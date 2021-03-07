WIAA state boys basketball: Pewaukee's shooting turns lights out on Lake Mills' title hopes

“It’s not the Kohl Center, but it’s the best basketball experience I’ve ever had,” Bender said.

“Everybody that runs this has done a really good job making it as normal as possible.”

Lake Mills limited 6-8 sophomore Milan Momcilovic — who entered as Pewaukee’s top scorer, averaging 17.3 points per game — to eight points.

The Pirates only made two 2-point field goals in the first half, but connected on seven 3-pointers with 58.3% long-range shooting. They found more success taking the ball to the basket in the second half.

“Watching film, you could tell (the L-Cats) were very well-coached and I thought they were even better live,” said Pewaukee coach David Burkemper, a former University of Wisconsin player. “Their offense in the first half. … Charlie (Bender), 8 of 15, 21 points, he just cut us up. I thought we made some good adjustments in the second half, cutting off the middle. And, again, we made shots, which we have been tending to do the last 13-14 games.”

Pewaukee 54, Onalaska 37

The Pirates (27-3) claimed their first state championship as the top-seeded and top-ranked Hilltoppers (19-1) never led, trailed by 14 points at halftime and scored only 13 points in the second half.