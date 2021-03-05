WIAA state boys basketball: Nathan Slagter's buzzer-beating layup lifts Oshkosh Lourdes past Racine Prairie

It wasn’t a perfect game Friday night for the Oshkosh Lourdes boys basketball team.

But it was a perfect finish, capped by a perfect pass at the perfect moment. And in the end, that made everything, well, perfect for the Knights.

Senior guard Preston Ruedinger made a terrific bounce pass along the baseline to senior forward Nathan Slagter for a layup as time expired, giving Lourdes (15-5) a 43-41 victory over top-seeded Racine Prairie (24-4) in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game at the La Crosse Center.

The Hawks took a 33-20 lead with 11 minutes, 50 seconds to play on a fast-break layup by senior guard Kody Kreiling. But Lourdes, the 2019 state runner-up, outscored the Hawks 23-8 the rest of the way.

The Hawks took a 39-35 lead on two Joshua Bauer free throws with 4:27 left, but 3-point baskets by Krekling and Jacob Fallico put Prairie in front 41-39 with 2:02 left. Lourdes tied it on a layup by Bauer with 1:45 left, then waited for its chance for the game-winner.

The Knights shot a dismal 4-for-25 (16%) from 3-point range, but held Prairie to 3-for-12 shooting from long range (25%). Ruedinger and Bauer led the way with 13 points each, and Lourdes made all seven of its free throws.