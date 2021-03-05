WIAA state boys basketball: Nathan Slagter's buzzer-beating layup lifts Oshkosh Lourdes past Racine Prairie

It wasn’t a perfect game Friday night for the Oshkosh Lourdes boys basketball team.
But it was a perfect finish, capped by a perfect pass at the perfect moment. And in the end, that made everything, well, perfect for the Knights.
Senior guard Preston Ruedinger made a terrific bounce pass along the baseline to senior forward Nathan Slagter for a layup as time expired, giving Lourdes (15-5) a 43-41 victory over top-seeded Racine Prairie (24-4) in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game at the La Crosse Center.
The Hawks took a 33-20 lead with 11 minutes, 50 seconds to play on a fast-break layup by senior guard Kody Kreiling. But Lourdes, the 2019 state runner-up, outscored the Hawks 23-8 the rest of the way.
The Hawks took a 39-35 lead on two Joshua Bauer free throws with 4:27 left, but 3-point baskets by Krekling and Jacob Fallico put Prairie in front 41-39 with 2:02 left. Lourdes tied it on a layup by Bauer with 1:45 left, then waited for its chance for the game-winner.
The Knights shot a dismal 4-for-25 (16%) from 3-point range, but held Prairie to 3-for-12 shooting from long range (25%). Ruedinger and Bauer led the way with 13 points each, and Lourdes made all seven of its free throws.
Prairie, in its first state tournament, got 12 points from senior wing Antuan Nesbitt, 11 from junior guard Asanjai Hunter and 10 from Krekling.
Racine St. Catherine's 68,
Lake Country Lutheran 49
In the Division 3 final at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, the top-seeded Angels (28-1) went on a 36-22 scoring run in the second half to break away from a five-point halftime lead over the Lightning (26-3).
Senior guard Kamari McGee made 12 of 17 field-goal attempts and totaled 26 points to lead St. Catherine’s, which won its sixth state title in its first trip since 2011. Senior guard Jameer Barner added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and senior center Marcus Tyler had 14 points.
Lake Country Lutheran got 16 points from junior forward Luke Haertle, 15 from junior forward John Nehls and 13 from junior forward Ben Lubbers.
St. Catherine’s 53, Wrightstown 44
In a semifinal, the top-seeded and top-ranked Angels went on a 14-3 scoring run over the last six minutes of the first half to open a 33-21 halftime lead. Although the Tigers (24-5) cut the margin to 37-33 with 11:26 to play, St. Catherine’s was able to preserve its lead and advance to the final in its first state trip since 2011.
Jameer Barker, a 6-2 senior guard, racked up 22 points and 16 rebounds and scored 10 of the Angels’ 20 second-half points. Senior guard Tyrese Hunter added 14 points and senior center Marcel Tyler had nine rebounds and seven points.
Wrightstown got 16 points from senior guard Matthew Hansen, 12 points from senior forward Joe Hella and nine points and eight rebounds from senior guard Sam Haese.
Lake Country Lutheran 59,
Hammond St. Croix Central 47
The Lightning finished the first half with a 5-0 scoring run that lasted 4½ minutes to set up a six-point lead at the break, and though the Panthers (23-3) tied it with 8:41 to play, the Lightning never relinquished the lead and won going away.
Junior forward Luke Haertle racked up 20 points and 12 rebounds for the winners, making seven of eight free throws. Lutheran also got 16 points from junior forward John Nehls and 13 from junior forward Ben Lubbers. St. Croix Central got 13 points from 6-2 senior forward Jackson Pettit.
Racine Prairie 61,
Onalaska Luther 46
In a Division 4 semifinal, the top-seeded Hawks opened a 34-22 halftime lead and dominated on the inside against the Knights (19-2) to expand the margin to as many as 23 points in the second half. Prairie scored 42 points from inside the paint and 19 points off Luther’s 17 turnovers.
Senior wing Antuan Nesbitt led Prairie with 18 points and five assists. Junior guard Asanjai Hunter added 13 points and sophomore forward Ashe Oglesby added 11 points and eight rebounds. Luther got 13 points and 12 rebounds from junior forward Gavin Proudfoot.
Oshkosh Lourdes 65, Edgar 41
The Knights went on a 40-22 scoring splurge in the second half against the Wildcats (23-3). Senior wing Joshua Bauer shot 8-for-9 from the field and 5-for-6 from 3-point range to score 24 points for Lourdes. Senior guard Preston Ruedinger added 18 points and senior guard Jack McKellips added 12. Edgar got 17 points from senior guard Kyle Brewster.