The Waupun boys basketball team had two big opponents to worry about during Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 state semifinal: Denmark’s 6-foot, 9-inch Patrick Suemnick and 6-foot-5 Zane Short.
But instead of using 6-6 senior Marcus Domask to defend either of them, the Warriors called upon 6-5 senior Reece Homan and 6-4 senior Quintin Winterfeldt, with Domask providing help.
The plan worked like a charm as the second-seeded Warriors held the third-seeded Vikings 22 points below their season average en route to a 60-43 victory at the Kohl Center.
The win sent the Warriors (26-1) into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. championship game against top-seeded Greendale Martin Luther.
Domask finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead the Warriors. Six-foot senior guard Trevor VandeZande scored 13 points and 6-4 senior guard Quinten Winterfeldt had eight points and eight rebounds.
The Warriors won the rebounding battle 40-25 and were able to limit Denmark to 43 points — well below its season average of 64.8.
The Warriors didn’t let the Vikings get comfortable in their halfcourt offense, forcing them to begin their sets farther away from the basket than they wanted.
The Warriors forced Suemnick into six turnovers and the Vikings into 17-for-48 shooting (35.4 percent) with only five offensive rebounds.
Short totaled 16 points and eight rebounds but shot 7-for-23 for Denmark. Suemnick totaled 11 pounds and three rebounds.
“I don’t know if frustrated is the right word for it, but I know we were trying to get our normal offensive flow going,” Short said. “We had our shooters shooting and our bigs trying to post up. (The ball is) not going to fall if it’s not going to fall.”
Greendale
Martin Luther 96, Maple Northwestern 61
Trequan Carrington, a 5-10 senior guard, set a Division 3 tournament record for single-game scoring with 41 points, and made a division-record 18 field goals as the Spartans broke the D3 tournament record for team scoring in a game.
Huge scoring bursts at the start of each half propelled the top-seeded Spartans (24-3), making the first state visit in school history, past the Tigers (21-6).
The Spartans had 17 steals to none for Northwestern, scored 64 points from inside the paint to 12 for Northwestern, and got 32 points off turnovers. Senior guard Ace Evans had 21 points for Martin Luther.
Northwestern got 19 points from senior forward Brody Payton, who went 5-for-6 from 3-point range, and 11 points from junior guard Andrew Klobucher.
Division 4
Oshkosh Lourdes 70, Osseo-Fairchild 68
Sophomore Preston Ruedinger delivered a bounce pass through the lane to give senior Hayden Jones a layup with 1.5 seconds remaining, lifting the Knights (26-1) past the Thunder (24-3).
Senior Henry Noone totaled 23 points and seven rebounds for Oshkosh Lourdes, including a tying 3-pointer with 56.8 seconds to play. Ruedinger had 15 points.
Senior forward Logan Mulhern provided 33 points and 20 rebounds to power Osseo-Fairchild. Senior Cory Myhers added 12 points.