WIAA state boys basketball: Kimberly simply too much for determined DeForest in Division 1 semifinal

But he was held to seven first-half points as Kimberly took a 27-17 lead. And when Paveletzke started the second half with three more baskets to make it 33-17, he boosted his individual total to 20 points — three more than the entire DeForest team.

The Norskies, no strangers to frustration during this COVID-19 season that forced them to start late and play every game on the road, dealt with a different sort of frustration trying to build an offensive attack against Kimberly's tall timber.

"In December we didn't know if we were going to have a season, (then) we played 17 all-away games in 40 days, on a cold bus," DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod said. "What our boys accomplished was pretty extraordinary. They are a tough group of dudes. They really compete."

Outside shooting was no refuge for DeForest, which shot just 5-for-23 (21.7%) from 3-point range on its way to 17-for-57 (29.8%) overall shooting. Kimberly scored 42 inside points to DeForest's 22; Kimberly also had 15 fast-break points while DeForest had none.

"Defensively, we played great the entire game," Wurtz said. "We don't tolerate mistakes. They're in the gaps, they're in their stance, they're working."