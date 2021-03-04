WIAA state boys basketball: Hustisford dunks on Chippewa Falls McDonell in Division 5 state final

One dunk would have provided an exclamation point to Hustisford’s 69-35 victory over Chippewa Falls McDonell in the WIAA Division 5 state boys basketball championship game Thursday night.
The Falcons knocked down seven dunks.
That’s the kind of ride it was as the top-ranked Falcons (18-3) earned their first state championship in their first state trip. Hustisford led for 35 minutes and 26 seconds of the game’s 36 minutes, took a 37-16 halftime lead and scored 44 points in the paint against the Macks (17-5).
Dylan Kuehl, a 6-6 senior guard, totaled 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting with four dunks. Alex Eggleston, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, scored 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting with three dunks. The Falcons shot 66.7 percent (28-for-42) from the field. Eggleston went 17-for-19 from the field in two tournament games Thursday.
Logan Hughes led McDonell with 12 points, and none of the other Macks scored more than six. After shooting 64 percent from the field in its semifinal win over Green Bay NEW Lutheran, the Macks shot 24.5 percent in the final and were outrebounded 39-17.
Chippewa Falls McDonell 67,
Green Bay NEW Lutheran 40
THe Macks (17-4) went on a 41-19 scoring run in the second half to break away from a five-point halftime lead against the Blazers (16-11). Guard Jake Siegenthaler scored 25 points for McDonell, making 10 of 13 shots and all four of his 3-point tries, and added six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Logan Hughes and Joe Janus added 10 points each and Tanner Olsal had 10 rebounds, as the Macks held a 36-19 rebound edge. Lutheran got 16 points from Marshal Bukowski and 10 points and nine reobunds from Tristian Lynch.
Hustisford 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 53
The Falcons made decisive use of their superior size and athleticism in the second half, after finishing the first half with a 7-0 run to trim the Hornets’ halftime lead to one point. Hustisford outrebounded Wauzeka-Steuben (16-3) by a 31-15 count. Eggleston scored 19 points on 8-for-8 shooting, and Kuehl added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Wauzeka-Steuben got 17 points from 6-4 senior guard-forward Gavin Ralph.