WIAA state boys basketball: Hustisford dunks on Chippewa Falls McDonell in Division 5 state final

One dunk would have provided an exclamation point to Hustisford’s 69-35 victory over Chippewa Falls McDonell in the WIAA Division 5 state boys basketball championship game Thursday night.

The Falcons knocked down seven dunks.

That’s the kind of ride it was as the top-ranked Falcons (18-3) earned their first state championship in their first state trip. Hustisford led for 35 minutes and 26 seconds of the game’s 36 minutes, took a 37-16 halftime lead and scored 44 points in the paint against the Macks (17-5).

Dylan Kuehl, a 6-6 senior guard, totaled 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting with four dunks. Alex Eggleston, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, scored 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting with three dunks. The Falcons shot 66.7 percent (28-for-42) from the field. Eggleston went 17-for-19 from the field in two tournament games Thursday.

Logan Hughes led McDonell with 12 points, and none of the other Macks scored more than six. After shooting 64 percent from the field in its semifinal win over Green Bay NEW Lutheran, the Macks shot 24.5 percent in the final and were outrebounded 39-17.

Chippewa Falls McDonell 67,

Green Bay NEW Lutheran 40