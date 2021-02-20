 Skip to main content
WIAA sports: Vivian Guerrero delivers again as Lake Mills girls earn repeat state berth
PREP SPORTS

WIAA sports: Vivian Guerrero delivers again as Lake Mills girls earn repeat state berth

Vivian Guerrero came up big when the Lake Mills girls basketball team needed her the most on Saturday.

As a result, the L-Cats earned a return trip to the semifinals of the WIAA Division 2 state tournament with a 65-59 double-overtime victory over Marshall at Cambridge High School.

Guerrero scored 10 points in regulation, and then added seven more in overtime to help the L-Cats (23-2), ranked fourth by The Associated Press, hold off the fifth-ranked Cardinals (22-4). She also made the buzzer-beating, game-winning basket at Prairie du Chien on Thursday.

Ava Wollin tallied 11 of her 14 points in the first half to help Lake Mills start the game with a 20-6 run, although Marshall answered with a 12-4 run to close the half. Taylor Roughen scored eight of her 14 points after halftime, including a 3-pointer in overtime to seal the victory.

Marshall got 28 points from Laura Nickel and 19 from Anna Lutz. The two seniors combined to score 16 of Marshall’s last 18 points.

Verona 50, Hartland Arrowhead 40 (2OT)

In a Division 1 sectional final, the visiting Wildcats (8-4) went on an 11-1 run in the second overtime period to knock out the eighth-ranked Warhawks (21-6) and earn their first state berth since they won the 2016 championship. Reagan Briggs led a trio of double-figure scorers for Verona with 15 points. Phoebe Frentzel totaled 20 to pace Arrowhead.

Reedsburg 78, McFarland 46

In a Division 2 sectional final, the third-ranked Beavers (19-1) jumped to a 37-17 halftime lead and cruised past the Spartans (9-5). Reedsburg earned its second state trip and first since 2012. Mahra Wieman led Reedsburg with 30 points and Sydney Cherney added 19. McFarland got 16 from Teagan Mallegni and 15 from Katie Hildebrandt.

Boys basketball

DeForest 70, Verona 54

In a Division 1 regional final at Baraboo, the host Norskies (14-5) finished the first half on a 26-8 run, taking a 43-25 lead into the second half over the Wildcats (5-6). Max Weisbrod scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half to fuel the run. He finished with a triple-double, adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Kolson Roddick led the way for Verona, scoring 21 points, 15 of which came from 3-pointers.

Janesville Parker 70, Monona Grove 51

Brenden Weis scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half as the Vikings (18-8) rolled to a 40-22 lead at the break on their way to an easy victory over the Silver Eagles (5-8). Jacob Naber had 13 points for Parker. Monona Grove got 12 points from Connor Bracken and 11 from Lance Nelson.

West Bend East 56, Beaver Dam 54

After falling behind 38-26 in the first half, the visiting Suns (10-14) rallied back, and Severin Hilt hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat the Golden Beavers (17-8). Nate Abel scored 27 of his 33 points in the first half for Beaver Dam. Dawson Rondorf finished with 16 to lead East.

Madison Edgewood 55, McFarland 53

In a Division 2 regional final at Sauk Prairie, the Crusaders (12-12) edged the Spartans (8-5) as Michael Regnier led Edgewood with 17 points. He scored 11 in the first half, including all three of his 3-pointers. Jackson Werwinski scored 19 for McFarland.

Lake Mills 72, Stoughton 52

The L-Cats (21-5) outscored the Vikings (4-6) by 10 points in each half. Charlie Bender scored 15 of his game-high 25 in the second half for Lake Mills, and Drew Stoddard scored 18 of his 24 in the first. Ty Fernholz paced Stoughton with 17.

Monroe 53, Beloit Turner 46

The Cheesemakers (15-1), ranked fourth in Division 2, didn’t take their first lead until making it 23-21 with 14 minutes, 40 seconds to play. From there, Monroe outscored Turner 30-25 to maintain control. Carson Leuzinger scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half to lead the Cheesemakers. Cade Meyer added 18.

Poynette 62, Richland Center 57

In a Division 3 regional final, the visiting Pumas (12-8) knocked out the 10th-ranked Hornets (14-6) as senior Nik Feller scored 20 points and Kelby Petersen 13. Wes Keller led Richland Center with 25.

Lake Country Lutheran 74, Columbus 55

Ranked second in WIAA Division 3, the Lightning (23-1) handled the visiting Cardinals (9-13). Colton Brunell put up 13 of his 15 points in the second half to lead Columbus, and Aaron Uttech scored 12, and Jack Fritz 11.

Darlington 94, New Glarus 66

The Redbirds (20-4) outscored the Glarner Knights (16-9) by 20 in the second half to expand on an eight-point halftime lead. Darlington got 23 each from Carter Lancaster and Hunter Hardyman. Mason Martinson had 16 for New Glarus.

Delafield St. John’s NW 70, Lakeside Lutheran 34

The Lancers (20-6), ranked fifth in Division 3, outpaced the ninth-ranked Warriors (19-5) with a 31-13 scoring run in the first half. St. John’s cruised to victory behind 27 points from Brandin Podziemski. Levi Birkholz scored 10 to lead the Warriors.

Randolph 77, Deerfield 57

In a Division 4 regional final, the ninth-ranked Rockets (22-3) ended the first half on a 12-2 run to take a 35-21 lead over the Demons (5-6). Sam Grieger scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half to keep the Rockets in charge. Cal Fischer scored 25 points to lead Deerfield.

Gymnastics

Platteville sectional

Defending WIAA Division 2 champion Mount Horeb dominated the competition, advancing to team state for the 10th consecutive year by scoring 144.1 points. Reedsburg advanced to state for the first time since 2015 with a score of 136.55 points and a runner-up finish in the 11-team field.

The Vikings won four of the top five places in the all-around, led by senior Grace O’Neil (36.975 points) and junior Sydney Stoenner (36.2). Reedsburg sophomore Brenna Lutter took third (35.875), followed by Mount Horeb junior Lexie Weier (35.775) and junior Ella Peterson (35.05).

Mount Horeb also swept the top five spots in vaulting, led by Weier (9.3).O’Neil won the other three individual events. She scored 9.575 in floor exercise, as Mount Horeb won the top four spots and five of the top six. O’Neil also won on balance beam (9.5), followed by River Valley co-op junior Lorisa Shatrawka (9.374) and Lutter (9.225), and uneven bars (8.975).

Girls swimming

Middleton 102, Beloit Memorial 68

Senior Lauryn Abozeid won the 100-yard freestyle (1:00.51) and 100 backstroke (1:03.85) and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay to help Middleton beat the host Purple Knights. Middleton sophomore Anna Reihl won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.00) and 200 individual medley (2:25.69) and anchored the winning relay. Beloit Memorial senior Faith Sill won the 50 freestyle (:25.61) and 100 butterfly (1:00.51) and swam on two winning relays.

Sun Prairie 110, Verona/Mount Horeb 60

Sophomore Olivia Sala won the 200 individual medley (2:14.96), the 100 backstroke (1:00.29) and swam on the winning 200-yard medley and 400 freestyle relay for the Cardinals to beat the Wildcats in a virtual meet, with both schools swimming in their home facilities. Sun Prairie senior Janelle Schulz won the 50 freestyle (:24.78) and 100 freestyle (:54.29) and anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay. Junior Kenzie Zuehl took the only varsity victory for Verona/Mount Horeb in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.07).

PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA SECTIONALS

Saturday’s finals

DIVISION 1

VERONA 50, HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 40 (2 ot)

Verona*16*18*5*11*—*50

Hartland Arrowhead*17*17*5*1*—*40

VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — Rupnow 1 0-0 2; Lambe 4 3-4 11; L. Stremlow 2 2-2 6; Burns 1 1-2 3; Briggs 6 2-2 15; Murphy 0 2-3 2; T. Stremlow 3 5-5 11. Totals 17 15-20 50.

HARTLAND ARROWHEAD — Hanson 1 0-0 2; Schleicher 2 0-0 6; Frentzel 8 3-5 20; Samz 2 0-0 4; Harper 4 0-0 8. Totals 17 3-5 40.

3-point goals: V 1 (Briggs 1); HA 3 (Schleicher 2, Frentzel 1). Total fouls: V 12; HA 16.

Germantown 84, Kimberly 72

Hudson 55, Hortonville 50

Franklin 57, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 54

DIVISION 2

REEDSBURG 78, McFARLAND 46

McFarland*17*29*—*46

Reedsburg*37*41*—*78

McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — B. Kirch 0 2-2 2; A. Kirch 2 0-2 6; Lonigro 2 0-0 4; Dean 1 0-0 3; Hildebrandt 4 7-11 15; Mallegni 6 4-5 16. Totals 15 13-20 46.

REEDSBURG — Cunningham 1 0-0 3; T. Cherney 2 4-6 8; S. Cherney 3 12-14 19; Mac. Wieman 2 0-0 6; Dietz 3 2-2 10; Mah. Wieman 9 7-9 30; Benish 1 0-3 2. Totals 21 25-34 78.

3-point goals: M 3 (A. Kirch 2, Dean 1); R 11 (Mah. Wieman 5, Dietz 2, Mac. Wieman 2, S. Cherney 1, Cunningham 1). Total fouls: M 25; R 20.

New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Milwaukee Pius XI 37

Onalaska 55, Rice Lake 33

Green Bay Notre Dame 70, Freedom 38

DIVISION 3

LAKE MILLS 65, MARSHALL 59 (2 ot)

Lake Mills*29*22*5*9*—*65

Marshall*29*22*5*3*—*59

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 5 0-0 14; Wagner 1 2-2 4; Wollin 5 0-2 14; J. Pitta 0 1-2 1; Guerrero 5 7-8 17; Lamke 1 0-2 3; B. Pitta 1 0-1 2; Wollin 4 2-3 10. Totals 22 12-19 65.

MARSHALL — Lutz 5 7-8 19; Andrews 1 0-0 2; Rateike 2 2-2 6; Weisensel 2 0-0 4; Nickel 11 6-10 28. Totals 21 15-22 59.

3-point goals: LM 9 (Roughen 4, Wollin 4, Lamke 1); M 2 (Lutz 2). Total fouls: LM 17; M 19. At Cambridge.

La Crosse Aquinas 84, St. Croix Falls 58

Howards Grove 38 Oostburg 37

Westfield 58, Amherst 55

DIVISION 4

Mineral Point 65, Fennimore 33

Bangor 67, Auburndale 55

Fall Creek 63, Phillips 53

Mishicot 57, Randolph 29

 

Black Hawk 55, Albany 30

Chippewa Falls McDonell 72, Prairie Farm 53

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 44

Three Lakes 73, Athens 30

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT QUALIFIERS

Note: Seedings, pairings and game times will be announced today.

Division 1 (at Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh, Saturday): Verona (8-4); Franklin (18-5); Germantown (27-1); Hudson (22-0)

Division 2 (at La Crosse Center, Saturday): Reedsburg (19-1); Green Bay Notre Dame (26-1); New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4); Onalaska (17-3).

Division 3 (at Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh, Friday): La Crosse Aquinas (21-0); Lake Mills (23-2); Howards Grove (24-1); Westfield (20-5)

Division 4 (at La Crosse Center, Friday): Mineral Point (16-5); Bangor (19-2); Fall Creek (15-4); Mishicot (18-2)

Division 5 (at La Crosse Center, Thursday): Black Hawk (21-0); Chippewa Falls McDonell (12-3); Three Lakes (19-5); Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (14-8).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s area summaries, scores

WIAA REGIONAL FINALS

DIVISION 1

Sectional 3

DeFOREST 70, VERONA 54

Verona*25*29*—*54

DeForest*43*27*—*70

VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — McCorkle 2 0-0 5; Kisting 1 2-2 4; Anderson 4 0-0 8; Fink 1 0-0 3; Mitchell 2 0-0 6; Roddick 7 2-2 21; Sherry 2 1-2 5; Jannusch 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-5 54.

DeFOREST — Hawk 6 2-4 14; Grundahl 3 0-2 7; Weisbrod 6 6-6 19; Jansen 3 0-0 6; Fredrickson 2 0-1 4; Vandehey 1 0-0 2; Hausser 1 0-0 2; Magli 6 1-1 13; Hartig 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 9-14 70.

3-point goals: V 9 (Roddick 5, Mitchell 2, McCorkle, Fink); D 3 (Grundahl, Weisbrod, Hartig). Total fouls: V 19; D 10.

JANESVILLE PARKER 70, MONONA GROVE 51

Monona Grove*22*29*—*51

Janesville Parker*40*30*—*70

MONONA GROVE (fg ft pts) — Nelson 3 4 11, Tipton 3 0 9, Bracken 4 4 12, Croak 2 0 4, Daugherty 2 3 8, Behnke 1 0 2, Nett 0 1 1, Schroeckenthaler 2 0 4. Totals 17 12-22 51.

JANESVILLE PARKER — Thompson 1 3 6, DeLong 5 0 12, Conners 1 0 2, Hartwig 4 4 12, Naber 4 5 13, Weis 9 3 24, Galvan 0 1 1.

3-point goals: MG 5 (Tipton 3, Nelson, Daugherity), JP 6 (Weis 3, DeLong 2, Thompson). Total fouls: MG 23, JP 12.

Hartland Arrowhead 82, Sussex Hamilton 74

Wales Kettle Moraine 63, Mukwonago 62

Sectional 2

WEST BEND EAST 56, BEAVER DAM 54

West Bend East*26*30*—*56

Beaver Dam*38*16*—*54

WEST BEND EAST (fg ft-fta pts) — Geldrich 3 0-1 7; Buss 1 1-2 3; Seaman 5 0-0 10; Roell 2 2-3 7; Larson 1 2-2 4; Hilt 3 0-1 9; Rondorf 7 0-1 16. Totals 22 5-10 56.

BEAVER DAM — Bumkoske 2 0-0 6; Helbing 3 0-0 7; Soto 3 1-2 8; Abel 10 7-9 33. Totals 18 8-11 54.

3-point goals: WBE 7 (Hilt 3, Rondorf 2, Geldrich, Roell); BD xx (xxxxxxxxxx xx, xxxxxxxxxx xx). Total fouls: WBE 14; BD 15. Fouled out: Rondorf.

Menomonee Falls 69, Cedarburg 63

Kimberly 73, Neenah 65

Oshkosh North 87, Fond du Lac 69

Sectional 3

River Falls 66, Hudson 61

Eau Claire North 53, Eau Claire Memorial 37

Appleton North 56, Hortonville 28

De Pere 84, Bay Port 70

Sectional 4

Wauwatosa East 77, Brookfield Central 74

Franklin 79, West Allis Central 63

Burlington 59, Westosha Central 53

Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Kenosha Bradford 66

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

MADISON EDGEWOOD 55, McFARLAND 53

Madison Edgewood*32*23*—*55

McFarland*27*26*—*53

MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Newton 0 6-7 6, Trudgeon 0 1-3 1, Regnier 6 2-2 17, Jimenez 2 0-0 5, Nwankwo 4 2-2 10, Thomas 2 3-4 8, Clark 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 14-18 55.

McFARLAND — Nichols 3 0-2 6, Pavelec 3 3-4 10, Werwinski 8 2-4 19, Kes 2 0-1 4, Larson 1 0-0 2, Gillen 4 1-3 9, Chislom 1 0-1 3. Totals 22 6-15 53.

3-point goals: ME 5 (Regnier 3, Jimenez 1, Thomas 1); McF 3 (Pavelec 1, Werwinski 1, Chislom 1). Total fouls: ME 15; McF 20. At Sauk Prairie.

LAKE MILLS 72, STOUGHTON 52

Stoughton*33*19*—*52

Lake Mills*43*29*—*72

STOUGHTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Baldukas 1 0-0 3, McGee 6 2-2 15, Stokstad 0 2-2 2, Marggi 0 2-2 2, Sproul 1 0-0 2, L Fernholz 4 1-2 11, T Fernholz 6 0-0 17. Totals 18 7-8 52.

LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 8 2-4 24, Wilke 0 2-2 2, Foster 2 0-0 5, Stenbroten 1 0-0 2, Retrum 2 2-5 6, Moen 3 2-3 8, Bender 11 2-4 25. Totals 27 10-18 72.

3-point goals: S 9 (T Fernholz 5, L Fernholz 2, McGee 1, Baldukas 1); LM 8 (Stoddard 6, Foster 1, Bender 1). Total fouls: S 19; LM 8. Fouled out: McGee.

MONROE 53, BELOIT TURNER 46

Beloit Turner*18*28*—*46

Monroe*15*38*—*53

BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Burrows 3 2-2 11; Heldt 5 2-3 14; Giddley 0 0-2 0; Cain 4 1-1 9; Diehl 5 0-0 12. Totals 17 5-8 46.

MONROE — Leuzinger 3 14-17 21; Golembiewski 1 0-0 2; Meyer 7 2-3 18; Matley 0 2-2 2; J.T. Seagreaves 3 3-7 10. Totals 14 21-29 53.

3-point goals: BT 7 (Burrows 3, Heldt 2, Diehl 2); M 4 (Meyer 2, Leuzinger, Seagreaves). Total fouls: BT 20; M 13. Fouled out: Golembiewski.

Wisconsin Dells 53, Adams-Friendship 48

Sectional 1

Rice Lake 63, Amery 41

Altoona 59, Somerset 54

Medford 64, Rhinelander 54

Onalaska 65, Tomah 48

Sectional 2

Seymour 62, Clintonville 48

Ashwaubenon 70, Green Bay Notre Dame 61

Luxemburg-Casco 87, Denmark 69

Appleton Xavier 60, Little Chute 38

Sectional 4

Brown Deer 70, Grafton 64

Wisconsin Lutheran 67, Whitefish Bay 62

Pewaukee 59, East Troy 40

Greendale Martin Luther 68, Hales Corners Whitnall 66

DIVISION 3

Sectional 3

POYNETTE 62, RICHLAND CENTER 57

Poynette*28*34*—*62

Richland Center*27*30*—*57

POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Heath 0 2-4 2, K. Petersen 5 0-0 13, Chadwick 1 3-6 5, McCormick 3 2-2 11, Hackbart 1 0-0 3, Keller 1 0-0 2, Feller 8 0-0 22, C. Petersen 1 3-4 6. Totals 20 10-16 62.

RICHLAND CENTER — Rizner 6 3-3 15, McDonald 1 2-2 5, Darling 0 1-4 1; Bosworth 2 0-1 5; Fogo 1 2-2 4; Keller 11 4-8 27. Totals 22 12-20 57.

3-point goals: P 12 (Beller 4, K. Petersen 3, McCormick 3, Hackbart 1, C. Petersen 1); RC 1 (McDonald 1). Total fouls: P 14; RC 14.

HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 74,

COLUMBUS 55

Columbus*20*35*—*55

Lake Country Lutheran*33*41*—*74

COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 6 0-1 12; Co. Brunell 5 1-2 15; N. Cotter 1 0-0 3; W. Cotter 2 0-0 4; Ca. Brunell 3 0-0 8; Friz 5 1-1 11; Stauffacher 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 2-4 55.

HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN — Howard 6 6-9 22; Haertle 7 11-12 26; Amack 0 2-2 2; Nehls 3 0-0 7; Theis 2 1-2 5; Zimbal 0 3-4 3; Lubbers 3 0-0 9. Totals 21 23-29 74.

3-point goals: C 7 (Co. Brunell 4, Ca. Brunell 2, N. Cotter); LCL 9 (Howard 4, Lubbers 3, Haertle, Nehls). Total fouls: C 20; LCL 13. Fouled out: Fritz.

DARLINGTON 94, NEW GLARUS 66

New Glarus*31*35*—*66

Darlington*39*55*—*94

NEW GLARUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Streiff 5 0-1 10, Martinson 7 0-0 16, Schuett 3 2-2 11, Siegenthaler 3 0-0 8, Strok 2 0-0 5, Walter 5 0-0 10, Parman 2 4-4 6. Totals 27 6-7 66.

DARLINGTON — Rankin 6 1-3 15, Lancaster 9 4-7 23, Stone 5 0-0 11, Hardyman 9 2-2 23, Evenstad 2 4-6 8, Murray 5 0-0 10, Schuchardt 0 1-2 1, Ruf 1 0-0 3. Totals 37 12-20 94.

3-point goals: NG 8 (Schuett 3, Martinson 2, Siegenthaler 2, Strok 1); D 7 (Hardyman 3, Rankin 1, Lancaster 1, Stone 1, Ruf 1). Total fouls: NG 16; D 7. Fouled out: Schuett.

DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S NW 70,

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 34

Lakeside Lutheran*13*21*—*34

Delafield St. John‘s NW*31*39*—*70

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 1 0-1 2; Veers 0 2-4 2; Olszewski 1 1-1 3; Main 0 1-4 1; Birkholz 5 0-0 10; Lauber 1 0-0 3; Schmidt 1 0-0 2; Mining 1 0-0 3; O’Donnell 3 2-4 8. Totals 13 6-14 34.

DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S NW — Reisner 1 0-0 3; Timm 6 2-3 15; Bensch 3 0-0 7; Robinson 0 1-2 1; Papandrea 4 0-0 12; Podziemski 8 6-7 27; Gordon 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 10-14 70.

3-point goals: LL 1 (Lauber); DSJ 8 (Podziemski 5, Reisner, Timm, Bensch). Total fouls: LL 16; DSJ 15.

Sectional 1

Maple Northwestern 78, Cameron 68

Hammond St. Croix Central 79, St. Croix Falls 39

La Crosse Aquinas 51, Prescott 44

Neillsville 38, Stratford 36

Sectional 2

Brillion 52, Southern Door 41

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Eagle River Northland Pines 45

Neenah St. Mary 57, Westfield 33

Wrightstown 69, Bonduel 54

Sectional 4

Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 72, Campbellsport 54

Kiel 75, Oostburg 68

Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Whitefish Bay Dominican 78

Racine St. Catherine’s 51, Racine Lutheran 33

DIVISION 4

Sectional 4

RANDOLPH 77, DEERFIELD 57

Deerfield*21*36*—*57

Randolph*35*42*—*77

DEERFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 3 0-0 8; Mathwig 1 0-2 2; Fischer 9 4-7 25; Klade 2 0-1 4; K. Kimmel 0 2-2 2; Lasack 3 2-4 9; M. Kimmel 2 1-2 5; Lemke 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-18 57.

RANDOLPH — Kohn 4 2-3 10; Heft 0 0-1 0; Tietz 1 0-0 2; Spors 1 0-2 2; Grieger 8 7-8 25; Haffele 4 5-8 14; Alvin 9 2-3 20; Nieman 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 16-25 77.

3-point goals: D 6 (Fischer 3, Lees 2, Lasack); R 3 (Grieger 2, Haffele). Total fouls: D 17; R 14. Fouled out: Klade.

Fennimore 51, River Ridge 44

Cuba City 73, Mineral Point 49

Racine Prairie 76, Williams Bay 43

Sectional 1

Clear Lake 65, Webster 43

Hurley 63, Phillips 54

Fall Creek 52, Spring Valley 47

Edgar 50, Marathon 38

Sectional 2

Coleman 62, Crivitz 49

Oshkosh Lourdes 85, Shiocton 58

Manitowoc Lutheran 56, Manitowoc Roncalli 54

Sheboygan Lutheran 65, Kohler 53

Sectional 3

Blair-Taylor 68, Whitehall 44

Iola-Scandinavia 67, Auburndale 55

Onalaska Luther 67, Bangor 61

Necedah 68, Hillsboro 46

DIVISION 5

Sectional 1

Turtle Lake 44, Siren 30

Minong Northwood 54, Solon Springs 38

Drummond 56, Port Wing South Shore 49

Chippewa Falls McDonell 71, Owen-Withee 50

Sectional 2

Prentice 61, Wausau Newman 57

Goodman/Pembine 78, Florence 69

Gresham 76, Bowler 47

Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op 59, Oneida Nation 51

Sectional 3

Eau Claire Immanuel 94, Gilmanton 74

Port Edwards 64, Marshfield Columbus 59

Royall 43, Highland 26

Wauzeka-Steuben 56, North Crawford 49

Sectional 4

Shullsburg 71, Benton 34

Barneveld 61, Monticello 55

Hustisford 59, Cambria-Friesland 53

Stockbridge 50, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 48

WIAA SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

Note: Teams will be reseeded and paired into brackets on Sunday.

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1: Appleton North (15-11); De Pere (21-3); Eau Claire North (14-7); River Falls (19-2)

Sectional 2: Kimberly (22-2); Menomonee Falls (16-7); Oshkosh North (10-17); West Bend East (10-14)

Sectional 3: DeForest (14-5); Hartland Arrowhead (16-9); Janesville Parker (18-8); Wales Kettle Moraine (14-6)

Sectional 4: Burlington (19-6); Franklin (21-5); Kenosha Indian Trail (9-4); Wauwatosa East (19-3)

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1: Altoona (16-7); Medford (24-2); Onalaska (16-0); Rice Lake (9-12)

Sectional 2: Appleton Xavier (21-4); Ashwaubenon (20-5)’ Luxemburg-Casco (14-9); Seymour (20-6)

Sectional 3: Lake Mills (21-5); Madison Edgewood (12-12); Monroe (15-1); Wisconsin Dells (15-1)

Sectional 4: Brown Deer (12-9); Greendale Martin Luther (18-8); Pewaukee (23-3); Wisconsin Lutheran (20-2)

DIVISION 3

Sectional 1: Hammond St. Croix Central (21-2); La Crosse Aquinas (14-5); Maple Northwestern (18-7); Neillsville (16-5)

Sectional 2: Brillion (15-8); Neenah St. Mary (17-7); Wittenberg-Birnamwood (16-10); Wrightstown (22-4)

Sectional 3: Darlington (20-4); Delafield St. John’s NW (20-6); Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (23-1); Poynette (12-8)

Sectional 4: Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (17-5); Kiel (20-6); Milwaukee Academy of Science (9-5); Racine St. Catherine’s (24-1)

DIVISION 4

Sectional 1: Clear Lake (21-0); Hurley (23-2); Fall Creek (19-5); Edgar (21-2)

Sectional 2: Coleman (19-3); Manitowoc Lutheran (16-10); Oshkosh Lourdes (21-5); Sheboygan Lutheran (24-2)

Sectional 3: Blair-Taylor (22-1); Iola-Scandinavia (14-3); Necedah (12-3); Onalaska Luther (17-1)

Sectional 4: Cuba City (19-2); Fennimore (15-5); Randolph (22-3); Racine Prairie (21-3)

DIVISION 5

Sectional 1: Chippewa Falls McDonell (14-4); Drummond (12-5); Minong Northwood (14-4); Turtle Lake (15-7)

Sectional 2: Goodman/Pembine (15-5); Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op (14-10); Gresham (15-7); Prentice (12-9)

Sectional 3: Eau Claire Immanuel (17-2); Port Edwards (13-4); Royall (15-9); Wauzeka-Steuben (14-2)

Sectional 4: Barneveld (5-7); Hustisford (14-3); Shullsburg (12-8); Stockbridge (21-3)

GYMNASTICS

Saturday’s area summaries

WIAA SECTIONALS

Note: Under a revised WIAA tournament format, the top two eligible teams from each sectional qualify for team state competition, and the top five individuals in each event and all-around qualify for individual state competition.

DIVISION 1

HARTFORD SECTIONAL

Team scores: Wilmot co-op 145.750 (team state qualifier); Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington 143.425 (team state qualifier); Hartford 141.225; Kenosha Tremper co-op 139.800; Mequon Homestead 139.450; Oconomowoc 136.675; West Bend West 130.900; Brookfield East/Central 129.375; Watertown 127.250.

Individual state qualifiers

Balance beam: 1, Corcoran, KT, 9.45; 2, Pokorny, MH, 9.3; 3, Chupich, LGB, 9.3; 4, Losch, KT, 9.275; 5, Patterson, Wil, 9.25.

Vaulting: 1, Murphy, Wil, 9.45; 2, LeFeriner, Oc, 9.375; 3, Pokorny, MH, 9.325; 4, Pye, Wil, 9.3; 5, Losch, KT, 9.275.

Uneven bars: 1 (tie), Pokorny, MH, and Kenney Hfd, 9.275; 3, Pye, Wil, 9.175; 4, Losch, KT, 9.1; 5, Chupich, LGB, 9.025.

Floor exercise: 1, Pye, Wil, 9.65; 2, Murphy, Wil, 9.55; 3, Loach, KT, 9.525; 4, Patterson, Wil, 9.425; 5, Chupich, LGB, 9.4.

All-around: 1, Pokorny, MH, 37.200; 2, Loach, KT, 37.175; 3, Murphy, Wil, 37.125; 4, Pye, Wil, 37.025; 5, Chupich, LGB, 36.975. At Hartford High School.

DIVISION 2

PLATTEVILLE SECTIONAL

Team scores: Mount Horeb 144.1 (team state qualifier); Reedsburg Area 136.55 (team state qualifier); PBL 133.25; River Valley co-op 132.575; DP/IG 129.8; Sauk Prairie 127.05; Southwestern co-op 123.9; Baraboo 123.85; Waupun 123.3; Markesan 116.125; Monona Grove 115.875.

Individual state qualifiers

Balance beam: 1, O’Neil, MH, 9.5; 2, Shatrawka, RV, 9.375; 3, Lutter, RA, 9.225; 3, Stoenner, MH, 9.225; Murphy, DP/IG, 9.075.

Vaulting: 1, Weier, MH, 9.3; 2, Stoenner, MH, 9.175; 3, Peterson, MH, 9.025; 4, Statz, MH, 9.0; 5, O’Neil, 8.925.

Uneven bars: 1, O’Neil, MH, 8.975; 2, Lutter, RA, 8.75; 2, Shatrawka, RV, 8.75; 4, Murphy, DP/IG, 8.6; Craker, RA, 8.55.

Floor exercise: 1, O’Neil, MH, 9.575; Peterson, MH, 9.45; 3, Stoenner, MH, 9.375; 4, Statz, MH, 9.275; 5, Lutter, RA, 9.25; 5, Weier, MH, 9.25.

All-around: 1, O’Neil, MH, 36.975; 2, Stoenner, MH, 36.2; Lutter, RA, 35.875; 4, Weier, MH, 35.775; 5, Peterson, MH, 35.05. At Platteville High School.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Saturday’s area summaries

Non-conference

MIDDLETON 102, BELOIT MEMORIAL 68

200-yard medley relay: Beloit Memorial (Sill, Prowse, Jackson, Burnett), 2:00.34. 200 freestyle: Carbon, M, 2:11.88. 200 individual medley: Reihl, M, 2:25.69. 50 freestyle: Sill, BM, :25.61. 100 butterfly: Sill, BM, 1:01.03. 100 freestyle: Abozeid, M, 1:00.51. 500 freestyle: Prowse, BM, 6:05.59. 200 freestyle relay: Beloit Memorial (Sill, Jackson, Burnett, Prowse), 1:51.30. 100 backstroke: Abozeid, M, 1:03.85. 100 breaststroke: Reihl, M, 1:19.00. 400 freestyle relay: Middleton (Carbon, Abozeid, Eisele, Reihl), 4:05.28. At Beloit Memorial.

SUN PRAIRIE 110, VERONA/MOUNT HOREB 60

200-yard medley relay: Sun Prairie (O. Sala, Schulz, G. Sala, Rundahl), 1:51.12. 200 freestyle: Barnet, SP, 2:02.43. 200 individual medley: O. Sala, SP, 2:14.96. 50 freestyle: Schulz, SP, :24.78. 100 butterfly: G. Sala, SP, 1:01.90. 100 freestyle: Schulz, SP, :54.29. 500 freestyle: Barnet, SP, 5:35.54. 200 freestyle relay: Sun Prairie (Barnet, Laube, G. Sala, Sullivan), 1:42.92. 100 backstroke: O. Sala, SP, 1:00.29. 100 breaststroke: Zuehl, VAMH, 1:12.07. 400 freestyle relay: Sun Prairie (Rundahl, Pavelski, O. Sala, Schulz), 3:42.16. Virtual meet; each team swims at its home facility.

