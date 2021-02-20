WIAA sports: Vivian Guerrero delivers again as Lake Mills girls earn repeat state berth

PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WIAA SECTIONALS
Saturday’s finals
DIVISION 1
VERONA 50, HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 40 (2 ot)
Verona*16*18*5*11*—*50
Hartland Arrowhead*17*17*5*1*—*40
VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — Rupnow 1 0-0 2; Lambe 4 3-4 11; L. Stremlow 2 2-2 6; Burns 1 1-2 3; Briggs 6 2-2 15; Murphy 0 2-3 2; T. Stremlow 3 5-5 11. Totals 17 15-20 50.
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD — Hanson 1 0-0 2; Schleicher 2 0-0 6; Frentzel 8 3-5 20; Samz 2 0-0 4; Harper 4 0-0 8. Totals 17 3-5 40.
3-point goals: V 1 (Briggs 1); HA 3 (Schleicher 2, Frentzel 1). Total fouls: V 12; HA 16.
Germantown 84, Kimberly 72
Hudson 55, Hortonville 50
Franklin 57, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 54
DIVISION 2
REEDSBURG 78, McFARLAND 46
McFarland*17*29*—*46
Reedsburg*37*41*—*78
McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — B. Kirch 0 2-2 2; A. Kirch 2 0-2 6; Lonigro 2 0-0 4; Dean 1 0-0 3; Hildebrandt 4 7-11 15; Mallegni 6 4-5 16. Totals 15 13-20 46.
REEDSBURG — Cunningham 1 0-0 3; T. Cherney 2 4-6 8; S. Cherney 3 12-14 19; Mac. Wieman 2 0-0 6; Dietz 3 2-2 10; Mah. Wieman 9 7-9 30; Benish 1 0-3 2. Totals 21 25-34 78.
3-point goals: M 3 (A. Kirch 2, Dean 1); R 11 (Mah. Wieman 5, Dietz 2, Mac. Wieman 2, S. Cherney 1, Cunningham 1). Total fouls: M 25; R 20.
New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Milwaukee Pius XI 37
Onalaska 55, Rice Lake 33
Green Bay Notre Dame 70, Freedom 38
DIVISION 3
LAKE MILLS 65, MARSHALL 59 (2 ot)
Lake Mills*29*22*5*9*—*65
Marshall*29*22*5*3*—*59
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 5 0-0 14; Wagner 1 2-2 4; Wollin 5 0-2 14; J. Pitta 0 1-2 1; Guerrero 5 7-8 17; Lamke 1 0-2 3; B. Pitta 1 0-1 2; Wollin 4 2-3 10. Totals 22 12-19 65.
MARSHALL — Lutz 5 7-8 19; Andrews 1 0-0 2; Rateike 2 2-2 6; Weisensel 2 0-0 4; Nickel 11 6-10 28. Totals 21 15-22 59.
3-point goals: LM 9 (Roughen 4, Wollin 4, Lamke 1); M 2 (Lutz 2). Total fouls: LM 17; M 19. At Cambridge.
La Crosse Aquinas 84, St. Croix Falls 58
Howards Grove 38 Oostburg 37
Westfield 58, Amherst 55
DIVISION 4
Mineral Point 65, Fennimore 33
Bangor 67, Auburndale 55
Fall Creek 63, Phillips 53
Mishicot 57, Randolph 29
Black Hawk 55, Albany 30
Chippewa Falls McDonell 72, Prairie Farm 53
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 44
Three Lakes 73, Athens 30
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT QUALIFIERS
Note: Seedings, pairings and game times will be announced today.
Division 1 (at Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh, Saturday): Verona (8-4); Franklin (18-5); Germantown (27-1); Hudson (22-0)
Division 2 (at La Crosse Center, Saturday): Reedsburg (19-1); Green Bay Notre Dame (26-1); New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4); Onalaska (17-3).
Division 3 (at Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh, Friday): La Crosse Aquinas (21-0); Lake Mills (23-2); Howards Grove (24-1); Westfield (20-5)
Division 4 (at La Crosse Center, Friday): Mineral Point (16-5); Bangor (19-2); Fall Creek (15-4); Mishicot (18-2)
Division 5 (at La Crosse Center, Thursday): Black Hawk (21-0); Chippewa Falls McDonell (12-3); Three Lakes (19-5); Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (14-8).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saturday’s area summaries, scores
WIAA REGIONAL FINALS
DIVISION 1
Sectional 3
DeFOREST 70, VERONA 54
Verona*25*29*—*54
DeForest*43*27*—*70
VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — McCorkle 2 0-0 5; Kisting 1 2-2 4; Anderson 4 0-0 8; Fink 1 0-0 3; Mitchell 2 0-0 6; Roddick 7 2-2 21; Sherry 2 1-2 5; Jannusch 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-5 54.
DeFOREST — Hawk 6 2-4 14; Grundahl 3 0-2 7; Weisbrod 6 6-6 19; Jansen 3 0-0 6; Fredrickson 2 0-1 4; Vandehey 1 0-0 2; Hausser 1 0-0 2; Magli 6 1-1 13; Hartig 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 9-14 70.
3-point goals: V 9 (Roddick 5, Mitchell 2, McCorkle, Fink); D 3 (Grundahl, Weisbrod, Hartig). Total fouls: V 19; D 10.
JANESVILLE PARKER 70, MONONA GROVE 51
Monona Grove*22*29*—*51
Janesville Parker*40*30*—*70
MONONA GROVE (fg ft pts) — Nelson 3 4 11, Tipton 3 0 9, Bracken 4 4 12, Croak 2 0 4, Daugherty 2 3 8, Behnke 1 0 2, Nett 0 1 1, Schroeckenthaler 2 0 4. Totals 17 12-22 51.
JANESVILLE PARKER — Thompson 1 3 6, DeLong 5 0 12, Conners 1 0 2, Hartwig 4 4 12, Naber 4 5 13, Weis 9 3 24, Galvan 0 1 1.
3-point goals: MG 5 (Tipton 3, Nelson, Daugherity), JP 6 (Weis 3, DeLong 2, Thompson). Total fouls: MG 23, JP 12.
Hartland Arrowhead 82, Sussex Hamilton 74
Wales Kettle Moraine 63, Mukwonago 62
Sectional 2
WEST BEND EAST 56, BEAVER DAM 54
West Bend East*26*30*—*56
Beaver Dam*38*16*—*54
WEST BEND EAST (fg ft-fta pts) — Geldrich 3 0-1 7; Buss 1 1-2 3; Seaman 5 0-0 10; Roell 2 2-3 7; Larson 1 2-2 4; Hilt 3 0-1 9; Rondorf 7 0-1 16. Totals 22 5-10 56.
BEAVER DAM — Bumkoske 2 0-0 6; Helbing 3 0-0 7; Soto 3 1-2 8; Abel 10 7-9 33. Totals 18 8-11 54.
3-point goals: WBE 7 (Hilt 3, Rondorf 2, Geldrich, Roell); BD xx (xxxxxxxxxx xx, xxxxxxxxxx xx). Total fouls: WBE 14; BD 15. Fouled out: Rondorf.
Menomonee Falls 69, Cedarburg 63
Kimberly 73, Neenah 65
Oshkosh North 87, Fond du Lac 69
Sectional 3
River Falls 66, Hudson 61
Eau Claire North 53, Eau Claire Memorial 37
Appleton North 56, Hortonville 28
De Pere 84, Bay Port 70
Sectional 4
Wauwatosa East 77, Brookfield Central 74
Franklin 79, West Allis Central 63
Burlington 59, Westosha Central 53
Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Kenosha Bradford 66
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
MADISON EDGEWOOD 55, McFARLAND 53
Madison Edgewood*32*23*—*55
McFarland*27*26*—*53
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Newton 0 6-7 6, Trudgeon 0 1-3 1, Regnier 6 2-2 17, Jimenez 2 0-0 5, Nwankwo 4 2-2 10, Thomas 2 3-4 8, Clark 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 14-18 55.
McFARLAND — Nichols 3 0-2 6, Pavelec 3 3-4 10, Werwinski 8 2-4 19, Kes 2 0-1 4, Larson 1 0-0 2, Gillen 4 1-3 9, Chislom 1 0-1 3. Totals 22 6-15 53.
3-point goals: ME 5 (Regnier 3, Jimenez 1, Thomas 1); McF 3 (Pavelec 1, Werwinski 1, Chislom 1). Total fouls: ME 15; McF 20. At Sauk Prairie.
LAKE MILLS 72, STOUGHTON 52
Stoughton*33*19*—*52
Lake Mills*43*29*—*72
STOUGHTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Baldukas 1 0-0 3, McGee 6 2-2 15, Stokstad 0 2-2 2, Marggi 0 2-2 2, Sproul 1 0-0 2, L Fernholz 4 1-2 11, T Fernholz 6 0-0 17. Totals 18 7-8 52.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 8 2-4 24, Wilke 0 2-2 2, Foster 2 0-0 5, Stenbroten 1 0-0 2, Retrum 2 2-5 6, Moen 3 2-3 8, Bender 11 2-4 25. Totals 27 10-18 72.
3-point goals: S 9 (T Fernholz 5, L Fernholz 2, McGee 1, Baldukas 1); LM 8 (Stoddard 6, Foster 1, Bender 1). Total fouls: S 19; LM 8. Fouled out: McGee.
MONROE 53, BELOIT TURNER 46
Beloit Turner*18*28*—*46
Monroe*15*38*—*53
BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Burrows 3 2-2 11; Heldt 5 2-3 14; Giddley 0 0-2 0; Cain 4 1-1 9; Diehl 5 0-0 12. Totals 17 5-8 46.
MONROE — Leuzinger 3 14-17 21; Golembiewski 1 0-0 2; Meyer 7 2-3 18; Matley 0 2-2 2; J.T. Seagreaves 3 3-7 10. Totals 14 21-29 53.
3-point goals: BT 7 (Burrows 3, Heldt 2, Diehl 2); M 4 (Meyer 2, Leuzinger, Seagreaves). Total fouls: BT 20; M 13. Fouled out: Golembiewski.
Wisconsin Dells 53, Adams-Friendship 48
Sectional 1
Rice Lake 63, Amery 41
Altoona 59, Somerset 54
Medford 64, Rhinelander 54
Onalaska 65, Tomah 48
Sectional 2
Seymour 62, Clintonville 48
Ashwaubenon 70, Green Bay Notre Dame 61
Luxemburg-Casco 87, Denmark 69
Appleton Xavier 60, Little Chute 38
Sectional 4
Brown Deer 70, Grafton 64
Wisconsin Lutheran 67, Whitefish Bay 62
Pewaukee 59, East Troy 40
Greendale Martin Luther 68, Hales Corners Whitnall 66
DIVISION 3
Sectional 3
POYNETTE 62, RICHLAND CENTER 57
Poynette*28*34*—*62
Richland Center*27*30*—*57
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Heath 0 2-4 2, K. Petersen 5 0-0 13, Chadwick 1 3-6 5, McCormick 3 2-2 11, Hackbart 1 0-0 3, Keller 1 0-0 2, Feller 8 0-0 22, C. Petersen 1 3-4 6. Totals 20 10-16 62.
RICHLAND CENTER — Rizner 6 3-3 15, McDonald 1 2-2 5, Darling 0 1-4 1; Bosworth 2 0-1 5; Fogo 1 2-2 4; Keller 11 4-8 27. Totals 22 12-20 57.
3-point goals: P 12 (Beller 4, K. Petersen 3, McCormick 3, Hackbart 1, C. Petersen 1); RC 1 (McDonald 1). Total fouls: P 14; RC 14.
HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 74,
COLUMBUS 55
Columbus*20*35*—*55
Lake Country Lutheran*33*41*—*74
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 6 0-1 12; Co. Brunell 5 1-2 15; N. Cotter 1 0-0 3; W. Cotter 2 0-0 4; Ca. Brunell 3 0-0 8; Friz 5 1-1 11; Stauffacher 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 2-4 55.
HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN — Howard 6 6-9 22; Haertle 7 11-12 26; Amack 0 2-2 2; Nehls 3 0-0 7; Theis 2 1-2 5; Zimbal 0 3-4 3; Lubbers 3 0-0 9. Totals 21 23-29 74.
3-point goals: C 7 (Co. Brunell 4, Ca. Brunell 2, N. Cotter); LCL 9 (Howard 4, Lubbers 3, Haertle, Nehls). Total fouls: C 20; LCL 13. Fouled out: Fritz.
DARLINGTON 94, NEW GLARUS 66
New Glarus*31*35*—*66
Darlington*39*55*—*94
NEW GLARUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Streiff 5 0-1 10, Martinson 7 0-0 16, Schuett 3 2-2 11, Siegenthaler 3 0-0 8, Strok 2 0-0 5, Walter 5 0-0 10, Parman 2 4-4 6. Totals 27 6-7 66.
DARLINGTON — Rankin 6 1-3 15, Lancaster 9 4-7 23, Stone 5 0-0 11, Hardyman 9 2-2 23, Evenstad 2 4-6 8, Murray 5 0-0 10, Schuchardt 0 1-2 1, Ruf 1 0-0 3. Totals 37 12-20 94.
3-point goals: NG 8 (Schuett 3, Martinson 2, Siegenthaler 2, Strok 1); D 7 (Hardyman 3, Rankin 1, Lancaster 1, Stone 1, Ruf 1). Total fouls: NG 16; D 7. Fouled out: Schuett.
DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S NW 70,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 34
Lakeside Lutheran*13*21*—*34
Delafield St. John‘s NW*31*39*—*70
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 1 0-1 2; Veers 0 2-4 2; Olszewski 1 1-1 3; Main 0 1-4 1; Birkholz 5 0-0 10; Lauber 1 0-0 3; Schmidt 1 0-0 2; Mining 1 0-0 3; O’Donnell 3 2-4 8. Totals 13 6-14 34.
DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S NW — Reisner 1 0-0 3; Timm 6 2-3 15; Bensch 3 0-0 7; Robinson 0 1-2 1; Papandrea 4 0-0 12; Podziemski 8 6-7 27; Gordon 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 10-14 70.
3-point goals: LL 1 (Lauber); DSJ 8 (Podziemski 5, Reisner, Timm, Bensch). Total fouls: LL 16; DSJ 15.
Sectional 1
Maple Northwestern 78, Cameron 68
Hammond St. Croix Central 79, St. Croix Falls 39
La Crosse Aquinas 51, Prescott 44
Neillsville 38, Stratford 36
Sectional 2
Brillion 52, Southern Door 41
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Eagle River Northland Pines 45
Neenah St. Mary 57, Westfield 33
Wrightstown 69, Bonduel 54
Sectional 4
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 72, Campbellsport 54
Kiel 75, Oostburg 68
Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Whitefish Bay Dominican 78
Racine St. Catherine’s 51, Racine Lutheran 33
DIVISION 4
Sectional 4
RANDOLPH 77, DEERFIELD 57
Deerfield*21*36*—*57
Randolph*35*42*—*77
DEERFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 3 0-0 8; Mathwig 1 0-2 2; Fischer 9 4-7 25; Klade 2 0-1 4; K. Kimmel 0 2-2 2; Lasack 3 2-4 9; M. Kimmel 2 1-2 5; Lemke 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-18 57.
RANDOLPH — Kohn 4 2-3 10; Heft 0 0-1 0; Tietz 1 0-0 2; Spors 1 0-2 2; Grieger 8 7-8 25; Haffele 4 5-8 14; Alvin 9 2-3 20; Nieman 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 16-25 77.
3-point goals: D 6 (Fischer 3, Lees 2, Lasack); R 3 (Grieger 2, Haffele). Total fouls: D 17; R 14. Fouled out: Klade.
Fennimore 51, River Ridge 44
Cuba City 73, Mineral Point 49
Racine Prairie 76, Williams Bay 43
Sectional 1
Clear Lake 65, Webster 43
Hurley 63, Phillips 54
Fall Creek 52, Spring Valley 47
Edgar 50, Marathon 38
Sectional 2
Coleman 62, Crivitz 49
Oshkosh Lourdes 85, Shiocton 58
Manitowoc Lutheran 56, Manitowoc Roncalli 54
Sheboygan Lutheran 65, Kohler 53
Sectional 3
Blair-Taylor 68, Whitehall 44
Iola-Scandinavia 67, Auburndale 55
Onalaska Luther 67, Bangor 61
Necedah 68, Hillsboro 46
DIVISION 5
Sectional 1
Turtle Lake 44, Siren 30
Minong Northwood 54, Solon Springs 38
Drummond 56, Port Wing South Shore 49
Chippewa Falls McDonell 71, Owen-Withee 50
Sectional 2
Prentice 61, Wausau Newman 57
Goodman/Pembine 78, Florence 69
Gresham 76, Bowler 47
Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op 59, Oneida Nation 51
Sectional 3
Eau Claire Immanuel 94, Gilmanton 74
Port Edwards 64, Marshfield Columbus 59
Royall 43, Highland 26
Wauzeka-Steuben 56, North Crawford 49
Sectional 4
Shullsburg 71, Benton 34
Barneveld 61, Monticello 55
Hustisford 59, Cambria-Friesland 53
Stockbridge 50, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 48
WIAA SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS
Note: Teams will be reseeded and paired into brackets on Sunday.
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1: Appleton North (15-11); De Pere (21-3); Eau Claire North (14-7); River Falls (19-2)
Sectional 2: Kimberly (22-2); Menomonee Falls (16-7); Oshkosh North (10-17); West Bend East (10-14)
Sectional 3: DeForest (14-5); Hartland Arrowhead (16-9); Janesville Parker (18-8); Wales Kettle Moraine (14-6)
Sectional 4: Burlington (19-6); Franklin (21-5); Kenosha Indian Trail (9-4); Wauwatosa East (19-3)
DIVISION 2
Sectional 1: Altoona (16-7); Medford (24-2); Onalaska (16-0); Rice Lake (9-12)
Sectional 2: Appleton Xavier (21-4); Ashwaubenon (20-5)’ Luxemburg-Casco (14-9); Seymour (20-6)
Sectional 3: Lake Mills (21-5); Madison Edgewood (12-12); Monroe (15-1); Wisconsin Dells (15-1)
Sectional 4: Brown Deer (12-9); Greendale Martin Luther (18-8); Pewaukee (23-3); Wisconsin Lutheran (20-2)
DIVISION 3
Sectional 1: Hammond St. Croix Central (21-2); La Crosse Aquinas (14-5); Maple Northwestern (18-7); Neillsville (16-5)
Sectional 2: Brillion (15-8); Neenah St. Mary (17-7); Wittenberg-Birnamwood (16-10); Wrightstown (22-4)
Sectional 3: Darlington (20-4); Delafield St. John’s NW (20-6); Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (23-1); Poynette (12-8)
Sectional 4: Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (17-5); Kiel (20-6); Milwaukee Academy of Science (9-5); Racine St. Catherine’s (24-1)
DIVISION 4
Sectional 1: Clear Lake (21-0); Hurley (23-2); Fall Creek (19-5); Edgar (21-2)
Sectional 2: Coleman (19-3); Manitowoc Lutheran (16-10); Oshkosh Lourdes (21-5); Sheboygan Lutheran (24-2)
Sectional 3: Blair-Taylor (22-1); Iola-Scandinavia (14-3); Necedah (12-3); Onalaska Luther (17-1)
Sectional 4: Cuba City (19-2); Fennimore (15-5); Randolph (22-3); Racine Prairie (21-3)
DIVISION 5
Sectional 1: Chippewa Falls McDonell (14-4); Drummond (12-5); Minong Northwood (14-4); Turtle Lake (15-7)
Sectional 2: Goodman/Pembine (15-5); Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op (14-10); Gresham (15-7); Prentice (12-9)
Sectional 3: Eau Claire Immanuel (17-2); Port Edwards (13-4); Royall (15-9); Wauzeka-Steuben (14-2)
Sectional 4: Barneveld (5-7); Hustisford (14-3); Shullsburg (12-8); Stockbridge (21-3)
GYMNASTICS
Saturday’s area summaries
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: Under a revised WIAA tournament format, the top two eligible teams from each sectional qualify for team state competition, and the top five individuals in each event and all-around qualify for individual state competition.
DIVISION 1
HARTFORD SECTIONAL
Team scores: Wilmot co-op 145.750 (team state qualifier); Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington 143.425 (team state qualifier); Hartford 141.225; Kenosha Tremper co-op 139.800; Mequon Homestead 139.450; Oconomowoc 136.675; West Bend West 130.900; Brookfield East/Central 129.375; Watertown 127.250.
Individual state qualifiers
Balance beam: 1, Corcoran, KT, 9.45; 2, Pokorny, MH, 9.3; 3, Chupich, LGB, 9.3; 4, Losch, KT, 9.275; 5, Patterson, Wil, 9.25.
Vaulting: 1, Murphy, Wil, 9.45; 2, LeFeriner, Oc, 9.375; 3, Pokorny, MH, 9.325; 4, Pye, Wil, 9.3; 5, Losch, KT, 9.275.
Uneven bars: 1 (tie), Pokorny, MH, and Kenney Hfd, 9.275; 3, Pye, Wil, 9.175; 4, Losch, KT, 9.1; 5, Chupich, LGB, 9.025.
Floor exercise: 1, Pye, Wil, 9.65; 2, Murphy, Wil, 9.55; 3, Loach, KT, 9.525; 4, Patterson, Wil, 9.425; 5, Chupich, LGB, 9.4.
All-around: 1, Pokorny, MH, 37.200; 2, Loach, KT, 37.175; 3, Murphy, Wil, 37.125; 4, Pye, Wil, 37.025; 5, Chupich, LGB, 36.975. At Hartford High School.
DIVISION 2
PLATTEVILLE SECTIONAL
Team scores: Mount Horeb 144.1 (team state qualifier); Reedsburg Area 136.55 (team state qualifier); PBL 133.25; River Valley co-op 132.575; DP/IG 129.8; Sauk Prairie 127.05; Southwestern co-op 123.9; Baraboo 123.85; Waupun 123.3; Markesan 116.125; Monona Grove 115.875.
Individual state qualifiers
Balance beam: 1, O’Neil, MH, 9.5; 2, Shatrawka, RV, 9.375; 3, Lutter, RA, 9.225; 3, Stoenner, MH, 9.225; Murphy, DP/IG, 9.075.
Vaulting: 1, Weier, MH, 9.3; 2, Stoenner, MH, 9.175; 3, Peterson, MH, 9.025; 4, Statz, MH, 9.0; 5, O’Neil, 8.925.
Uneven bars: 1, O’Neil, MH, 8.975; 2, Lutter, RA, 8.75; 2, Shatrawka, RV, 8.75; 4, Murphy, DP/IG, 8.6; Craker, RA, 8.55.
Floor exercise: 1, O’Neil, MH, 9.575; Peterson, MH, 9.45; 3, Stoenner, MH, 9.375; 4, Statz, MH, 9.275; 5, Lutter, RA, 9.25; 5, Weier, MH, 9.25.
All-around: 1, O’Neil, MH, 36.975; 2, Stoenner, MH, 36.2; Lutter, RA, 35.875; 4, Weier, MH, 35.775; 5, Peterson, MH, 35.05. At Platteville High School.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Saturday’s area summaries
Non-conference
MIDDLETON 102, BELOIT MEMORIAL 68
200-yard medley relay: Beloit Memorial (Sill, Prowse, Jackson, Burnett), 2:00.34. 200 freestyle: Carbon, M, 2:11.88. 200 individual medley: Reihl, M, 2:25.69. 50 freestyle: Sill, BM, :25.61. 100 butterfly: Sill, BM, 1:01.03. 100 freestyle: Abozeid, M, 1:00.51. 500 freestyle: Prowse, BM, 6:05.59. 200 freestyle relay: Beloit Memorial (Sill, Jackson, Burnett, Prowse), 1:51.30. 100 backstroke: Abozeid, M, 1:03.85. 100 breaststroke: Reihl, M, 1:19.00. 400 freestyle relay: Middleton (Carbon, Abozeid, Eisele, Reihl), 4:05.28. At Beloit Memorial.
SUN PRAIRIE 110, VERONA/MOUNT HOREB 60
200-yard medley relay: Sun Prairie (O. Sala, Schulz, G. Sala, Rundahl), 1:51.12. 200 freestyle: Barnet, SP, 2:02.43. 200 individual medley: O. Sala, SP, 2:14.96. 50 freestyle: Schulz, SP, :24.78. 100 butterfly: G. Sala, SP, 1:01.90. 100 freestyle: Schulz, SP, :54.29. 500 freestyle: Barnet, SP, 5:35.54. 200 freestyle relay: Sun Prairie (Barnet, Laube, G. Sala, Sullivan), 1:42.92. 100 backstroke: O. Sala, SP, 1:00.29. 100 breaststroke: Zuehl, VAMH, 1:12.07. 400 freestyle relay: Sun Prairie (Rundahl, Pavelski, O. Sala, Schulz), 3:42.16. Virtual meet; each team swims at its home facility.