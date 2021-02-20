WIAA sports: Vivian Guerrero delivers again as Lake Mills girls earn repeat state berth

Vivian Guerrero came up big when the Lake Mills girls basketball team needed her the most on Saturday.

As a result, the L-Cats earned a return trip to the semifinals of the WIAA Division 2 state tournament with a 65-59 double-overtime victory over Marshall at Cambridge High School.

Guerrero scored 10 points in regulation, and then added seven more in overtime to help the L-Cats (23-2), ranked fourth by The Associated Press, hold off the fifth-ranked Cardinals (22-4). She also made the buzzer-beating, game-winning basket at Prairie du Chien on Thursday.

Ava Wollin tallied 11 of her 14 points in the first half to help Lake Mills start the game with a 20-6 run, although Marshall answered with a 12-4 run to close the half. Taylor Roughen scored eight of her 14 points after halftime, including a 3-pointer in overtime to seal the victory.

Marshall got 28 points from Laura Nickel and 19 from Anna Lutz. The two seniors combined to score 16 of Marshall’s last 18 points.

Verona 50, Hartland Arrowhead 40 (2OT)

