WIAA sectional boys basketball: Charlie Bender emerges to lead Lake Mills in its chase for a state berth

The start was a little wobbly. These days, though, it’s full speed ahead for the Lake Mills boys basketball team.

After opening the season with a 5-4 record, the L-Cats have since won 16 of their last 17 games, including four in a row to end the regular season and two more in the WIAA Division 2 regionals.

That hot streak sent the L-Cats to the No. 8 state ranking, and set they up with a 7 p.m. Thursday date with seventh-ranked Wisconsin Dells (15-1) in a sectional semifinal at Lake Mills. The winner will meet either Madison Edgewood or Monroe for a state tournament berth on Saturday.

“We had some players miss games with quarantines early on and we dropped the first game we played (Capitol North Conference champion Lakeside,” L-Cats coach Steve Hicklin said.

“We were able to right the ship and played really well throughout the month of January, and then came up short in the second game against Lakeside again. So we couldn’t get a share of the conference title. But we’ve been playing really, really well and getting better.”