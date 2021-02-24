WIAA sectional boys basketball: Charlie Bender emerges to lead Lake Mills in its chase for a state berth

The start was a little wobbly. These days, though, it’s full speed ahead for the Lake Mills boys basketball team.
After opening the season with a 5-4 record, the L-Cats have since won 16 of their last 17 games, including four in a row to end the regular season and two more in the WIAA Division 2 regionals.
That hot streak sent the L-Cats to the No. 8 state ranking, and set they up with a 7 p.m. Thursday date with seventh-ranked Wisconsin Dells (15-1) in a sectional semifinal at Lake Mills. The winner will meet either Madison Edgewood or Monroe for a state tournament berth on Saturday.
“We had some players miss games with quarantines early on and we dropped the first game we played (Capitol North Conference champion Lakeside,” L-Cats coach Steve Hicklin said.
“We were able to right the ship and played really well throughout the month of January, and then came up short in the second game against Lakeside again. So we couldn’t get a share of the conference title. But we’ve been playing really, really well and getting better.”
“Dropping that game at Lakeside was tough but ultimately, we’re looking at that game as a turning point in the season,” said senior wing Charlie Bender, who has more than 1,000 career points and averages 18.8 points per game this season. “When I look back at my senior year, whatever we do — we could lose this game to the Dells or we could go on to win state, you never know — but when I look back, whatever we accomplish, I am going to say we accomplished because we lost that game.
“That was a turning point where we’ve been getting progressively better every game since then, Bender said. “We’re happy with the type of basketball we’re playing right now and we think we’re playing our best basketball of the year but it definitely took us a little longer to get to that point than we would have liked.”
Bender credits part of the turnaround to the L-Cats coaching staff and its use of next-level technology.
“Really, (the reason) everything has changed about the way we practice and how we play is some of the data they bring back,” Bender said. “We have a ball-reversal chart, we have a chart on the percentage of screens each guy hits (which is how many times you make contact with a defender’s body when you set a screen). We’ve really broken down the way we play basketball to statistics on who should be scoring and who should be filling what role.
“As the season has gone on, everyone has fit their role a little bit more, and that’s what’s made us click on all cylinders. It’s gotten us to a point where anybody can score any amount of points on any night when we’re running our offense right.”
Bender is a part of a core group of four senior starters leading the way. Adam Moen (14 ppg), Drew Stoddard (15.1 ppg), Jaxson Retrum (9 ppg) and Bender have been playing together since elementary school.
“Charlie is our most consistent player on both ends. Adam and Jaxson really control the paint for us,” Hicklin said. “Drew, our point guard, has really played awesome these last 10 games. He has been playing the best basketball of his career. Had six (3-point baskets) against Stoughton for 25 points and had 35 points against Poynette. So he’s given us another really good scorer alongside Charlie.
“Those four are the guys we look to, on the court and off the court for leadership.”
“We’ve been playing together forever, and having the success we are right now, it’s everything we’ve worked for,” Retrum said. “Chemistry is there and we love playing with each other.”
Bender recently committed to play at UW-Platteville. The gifted senior not only it the scoring leader, but has become a go-to force on defense.
“Charlie’s just a complete player,” Hicklin said. “He can shoot from the outside, he can post you up, we use him as a point guard at times to facilitate for other guys. On the other end, he guards the other team’s best perimeter player every single game. He’s somebody that shows up on both ends of the floor every single game."
“That’s kind of the best thing about him is that he can always put out a fire for you, no matter if it’s on offense or defense. He’s the guy we look to when we need something.”
The L-Cats’ current run represents the team’s first regional title since 2017, when the team made it all the way to state.
“Really, really good kids. Kids you like to spend time around as a coach, which makes it easy when you do it for four years at a time. It’ll feel really weird next year when they’re gone, because I’ve gotten so used to having them,” Hicklin said.
“It felt like we wanted to take that next step all throughout our basketball career … and now we’ve done it,” Bender said. “Now that we’ve done it at the right time, with all our guys, it feels great.”