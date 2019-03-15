Try 3 months for $3

Junior guard Tom Nystrom's only points of the game came on a 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired Friday, lifting the Marshfield Columbus boys basketball team to a 69-66 victory over defending WIAA Division 5 state champion Bangor in a semifinal at the Kohl Center.

The Dons (26-2) fended off a late comeback bid by the Cardinals (25-2) to earn their first WIAA championship game appearance.

Bangor battled to erase a 64-55 deficit with 4:40 to play, tying the score at 64-64 on a 3-pointer from the top of the key by senior guard Jaymeson Freit with 48 seconds left. Senior guard Jarred Mandel drove for a scoop layup to give Marshfield Columbus a 66-64 lead with 22 seconds left.

Bangor senior guard Trevor Jones grabbed a second offensive rebound and sank a left-handed hook shot in traffic with 5.8 seconds left to tie the game again.

Columbus got 22 points from Mandel, 17 points from 6-foot senior guard Noah Taylor and 15 points and a Division 5 tournament-record 25 rebounds from 6-4 senior forward Bryce Fuerlinger.

Grant Manke, a 6-4 junior forward, led Bangor with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Jones added 19 points and Freit had 12.

Sheboygan Lutheran 74, Chippewa Falls McDonell 62

The Crusaders (26-2) used balanced scoring to slowly build on a four-point halftime lead, going up by eight with 10:56 to play and by 15 with 5:43 left, to pull away for a semifinal victory over the Macks (18-10).

Sheboygan Lutheran shot 54 percent (28-for-51) from the field and got 19 points and 14 rebounds from 6-7 junior center Jacob Ognacevic, 18 points from 6-foot senior guard Delvin Barnstable, 16 points from 6-3 senior forward Graden Grabowski and 12 points from 5-11 freshman guard Casey Verhagen.

McDonell got 18 points from 6-3 senior guard Cory Hoglund, 13 from 5-11 senior guard Jaebin Bourget and 11 from 6-2 junior guard J.D. Bohaty. Charlie Bleskachek, a 6-4 senior forward, added nine points and nine rebounds.



