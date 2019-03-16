The Glarner Knights are taking the WIAA’s Gold Ball back to New Glarus.
Led by the 22-point performance of senior guard Jaden Kreklow, New Glarus won a battle of survival to beat Oshkosh Lourdes 67-62 in the Division 4 state championship game Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.
The Glarner Knights (26-2), making the school’s first state tournament trip since 1932, entered the tournament with the No. 4 seed before vanquishing top-seeded Manitowoc Roncalli on Thursday and second-seeded Lourdes (26-2) on Saturday.
“Man, I can’t even describe it,” Kreklow said in a television interview after the game. “I’ve been waiting for this for a long, long time. Not in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine this could happen. And now here it is.”
It was far from easy, though.
The first half saw 14 lead changes and 10 ties, with the Glarner Knights taking a 37-35 lead on a 3-point basket at the buzzer by Kreklow. And there were six more lead changes and two more ties in the first seven minutes of the second half.
But when senior guard Zach Feller drove for a floating jump shot, drew a foul on Lourdes sophomore guard Preston Ruedinger and sank the free throw with 10:58 to play, it gave New Glarus a 46-45 lead — and the Glarner Knights stayed in front the rest of the way.
Still, their five-point margin of victory matched the largest lead either team held all afternoon.
New Glarus made five of nine free throws over the final two minutes over the final 2:21, with Kreklow sinking a pair. Over that same time period, the New Glarus defense held Lourdes to four missed shots and two turnovers, with the Knights’ only points coming on three free throws.
Sophomore Mason Martinson totaled 17 points and nine rebounds for New Glarus, and senior guard Zach Feller added 12 points and six rebounds. The Glarner Knights shot 23-for-49 (46 percent) from the field, 8-for-20 (40 percent) from three-point range and 13-for-22 (59 percent) from the line.
Lourdes got 17 points and five assists from Ruedinger, 16 points and 10 rebounds from 6-3 senior forward Hayden Jones, 13 points from senior guard Benny Huizenga and 11 points from senior guard Henry Noone.