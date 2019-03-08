A year after a heartbreaking, last-second overtime loss to Brookfield East in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal, Brock Voigt and the Sun Prairie Cardinals are gearing up for another run toward the record books.
And, if things work out in their favor on Saturday, the Kohl Center.
Last year, Voigt’s junior season, the Cardinals were powered by a stacked senior class that included Big Eight Conference Player of the Year Marlon Ruffin and one of the nation’s top sophomores, Jalen Johnson.
Voigt’s minutes were limited last year. He averaged 2.8 points per game, and didn’t appear in the season-ending loss to Brookfield East.
This season, however, changes have come. The seniors have graduated, and Johnson and his younger brother, Kobe, have moved to the Milwaukee area and now play for Glendale Nicolet.
But the success is still coming for coach Jeff Boos and his Cardinals. Sun Prairie (19-6) will take on Madison La Follette (20-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Waunakee, with the winner returning to the Kohl Center next Friday for a state semifinal.
“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” Voigt said.
La Follette beat Sun Prairie twice during the Big Eight Conference season — both times by one point, including a 105-104, double-overtime thriller on Dec. 21.
When pushed into a significant leadership role in this year’s Sun Prairie lineup, the lanky small forward has thrived. He averages 15.5 points per game — and according to Boos, it all comes from Voigt’s work ethic.
“The development of Brock has come from his ability to recognize that ‘I’m going to put the work in to continue to grow my game,’” Boos said. “It wasn’t like ‘I’m a senior, now it’s going to be my turn,’ it was more ‘I’m going to continue doing what I need to do in order to become a better player.’”
Voigt is not the only player who had to grow up quickly for the Cardinals to keep pace in the top-heavy Big Eight. Of the nine players who saw the floor in last year’s state semifinal, only three (Rajai Williams, Colin Schaefer and Delaware Hale) remain on the roster. None were starters.
“The growth of these guys … they’ve come a long way,” Boos said.
For his part, Voigt feels that he and his teammates have adjusted well to the loss of virtually the entire starting rotation, earning a fourth-place finish in the Big Eight at 12-6.
When the regional final arrived last Saturday, the Cardinals faced a familiar foe: Madison Memorial, the team that had beaten them in the season opener back in November, 71-61. Voigt led all players with 26 points in that meeting, but a strong team effort from the Big Eight’s most successful program denied the Cardinals from capturing a statement win.
“The first game, it was a little rough,” Voigt said, a sheepish grin on his face.
This time, however, Sun Prairie held strong. In his last game at home, Voigt put up 16 and junior Colin Schaefer added 18 as the Cardinals sneaked by the Spartans, 61-59.
After that narrow, emotional win, the Cardinals took care of business with a 73-49 win over upset-minded Racine Horlick, which had just defeated top-ranked Madison East the night before. Voigt led the way once again, with 14 points.
“We were able to make a few plays in a stretch where we were able to create some space from them, which ended up giving us the opportunity,” Boos said of the Memorial win. “But along the way, there were some storms that our guys weathered through that I thought were really pivotal.”
“We fought through really hard,” Voigt said. “We were down by eight with a couple minutes left in the half, and we ended up fighting back.”