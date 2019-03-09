WAUNAKEE — To coach Jeff Boos’ delight, the Sun Prairie boys basketball team thrived in the zone during Saturday’s 66-53 sectional final victory over Madison La Follette.
No, not the mythical “zone” that happens when a team or player seemingly can’t miss. That was decidedly not the case for either team, as both sent plenty of shots — from inside, outside and the free throw line — clanging off the rim or zinging through thin air.
The zone that earned Sun Prairie (21-5) a return trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament was its 1-3-1 zone defense.
Manned at every station with tall timber, seasoned by a year of battles in the Big Eight Conference, the defense simply was too much for the Lancers (19-7) to overcome.
“We had to get some of our 3-pointers to fall and stretch out that zone, but we couldn’t do it,” said Lancers coach Curtrel Robinson, whose team made only one of its first 15 3-point attempts and finished with 6-for-30 shooting from long range.
And with Sun Prairie’s plan in place, not even a 10-minute delay in the start of the game and a 20-minute delay during the second half — both attributed to a malfunctioning scoreboard at Waunakee High School — could slow down the Cardinals’ run to a return trip to the Kohl Center for a WIAA state semifinal on Friday evening.
“We knew (La Follette) was one of the best penetrating teams we’ve seen … (and) I didn’t know if we could do it with man-to-man (defense),” Boos said. “So we went to a 1-3-1 zone.
“I figured, the game is not going to come down to 3-point shots. It’s going to come down to rebounds and turnovers.”
It certainly did not come down to 3-point shooting. La Follette’s Isaiah Stewart made a long shot less than 90 seconds into the game to give his team a 5-2 lead, but the Lancers missed their next 14 3-point tries, until senior Donneil Gray knocked one down with 13 minutes, 48 seconds left to play.
Before that shot, Sun Prairie already had built a 35-25 lead by taking control of the inside on both ends of the floor, starting the second half with an 8-4 run that grew to a 17-8 run and a 44-31 lead with 10:55 to play.
"You need to make shots. That’s tough for us when we’re not making shots,” Robinson said. “What do you do against a zone defense? You step back and shoot. That didn’t work. Or you throw it in to the big man, and we don’t have one.”
Said Delaware Hale, a 6-foot-6 junior forward who led the Cardinals with 15 points: “Our coach wanted us to put pressure on them and make them play at our pace.”
Added 6-5 senior Alex Voigt, who scored 12 points for the Cardinals: “We had a game plan to slow down their pace and make them play our game. Everyone just kind of stepped up in every way.”
Those were just two of five Sun Prairie players who stand 6-5 or taller. Another one, 6-5 senior Brock Voigt, scored 11 points, and 6-foot junior guard Colin Schaefer scored 12 points.
Sun Prairie was able to pull away despite shooting just 13-for-27 from the free throw line, missing nine of its final 14 attempts.
La Follette got 15 points from Stewart, a 6-1 junior guard, and 10 from Donneil Gray, a 5-9 senior point guard.
Now, Boos must craft a new game plan for whichever team Sun Prairie is assigned to meet in Friday’s semifinal. That will be decided at a seeding meeting today.
“Each team has an identity, and with this team, it’s resilience,” he said. “They bounce back. They play on.”