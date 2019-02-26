An 11-for-14 performance from the free throw line Tuesday night led the Monroe boys basketball team to a 61-56 victory over visiting Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
The Cheesemakers (13-10) had four double-figure scorers: Cade Meyer had 18 points, followed by Kade King with 16 and Nick Schumaker and J.T. Seagreaves with 11 apiece.
The Eagles (8-15) got 22 points from senior Spencer Breunig. Jack Henderson had 13 and Trevor Spray got 11.
Reedsburg 70,
Baraboo 40
Junior Carter Daniels led all players with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Beavers (12-11) downed the Thunderbirds (1-22). Baraboo attempted only three free throws, making one.
Stoughton 66, Portage 50
The host Vikings (13-10) made eight 3-pointers to knock off the visiting Warriors (5-18). Jack Nelson and Drew Anderson led Stoughton with 16 points apiece, and Portage got 25 points from Eli Considine.
Waterford 53, Milton 48
The Wolverines (7-16) took a one-point halftime lead and held on late to beat the visiting Red Hawks (4-19). Cameron Glemblin led Waterford with 16 points.
For Milton, freshman Jack Campion finished with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and had six assists. Sophomore Cade Austin had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Union Grove 56,
Fort Atkinson 34
The host Broncos (9-14) opened a 29-17 halftime lead and rode it to a victory over the Blackhawks (3-20). Union Grove got 22 points from senior Nate Koch. Carson Baker scored 11 points for Fort Atkinson, which went 3-for-11 from the free throw line.
Beaver Dam 54,
West Bend West 37
In the Watertown sectional, the Golden Beavers (16-7) survived a 13-0 first-half run from the visiting Spartans (8-18) to take a two-point lead and then pulled away with a 30-15 second-half run to seal the victory.
Jordan Schwanke led Beaver Dam, scoring nine of his 15 in the first half, and Broden Boschert and Connor Kelm had 11 points apiece. Logan Rupnow had 15 for West.
Division 1
Kenosha Tremper 75, Janesville Parker 61
The host Trojans (8-15) went on a 46-33 run in the second half to eliminate the Vikings (4-19) in the Waunakee sectional.
Blake Hoffman, Jake Gross and Jyon Young scored 16 points apiece for the winners. Parker got 19 points from Tremar Curry, 12 from Brenden Weis and 11 from Brody Dahlke.
Lake Geneva Badger 59, Beloit Memorial 58
Senior Kale Rodgers scored a career-high 34 points as the Badgers (5-18) narrowly held off a second-half rally from the Purple Knights (3-20). Beloit senior Amariah Cook led his team with 17 points.
Fond du Lac 55,
Watertown 46
In the Watertown sectional, the host Goslings (10-13) opened a 34-19 halftime lead, but the Cardinals (2-21) went on a 36-12 run in the second half to pick up their second victory of the season.
Caden Krug led Fond du Lac with 13 points. Watertown got 11 points from Alec Lauersdorf.