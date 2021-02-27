WIAA boys basketball sectionals: Max Weisbrod's terrific second half carries DeForest to state

Max Weisbrod packed a whole season’s worth of huge plays into one half on Saturday afternoon.

And the DeForest junior guard just happened to have his big night in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final, leading the Norskies to a 77-69 victory over Hartland Arrowhead at Baraboo.

Weisbrod scored 33 points, a major accomplishment in itself. But he scored 27 of those points in the second half, helping DeForest (16-5) rally from a 10-point deficit early in the half to earn its second state trip and first since 2012.

Most important, in the final minute Weisbrod went 6-for-6 from the free throw line, grabbed a defensive rebound, helped to force an Arrowhead turnover and stole the Warhawks’ final inbounds pass. He made all 18 of his free throws.

DeForest also got 14 points from junior Nolan Hawk and 11 from senior Trace Grundahl.

Max Wrecke scored 33 points for Arrowhead (17-10).

Lake Mills 56, Monroe 55

Charlie Bender drove down the left baseline for a reverse layup with 5 seconds left to give the visiting L-Cats (22-5) a one-point victory over the Cheesemakers (16-1).