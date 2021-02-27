 Skip to main content
WIAA boys basketball sectionals: Max Weisbrod's terrific second half carries DeForest to state
WIAA SPORTS

WIAA boys basketball photo: Lake Mills' Charlie Bender celebrates a state tournament trip for the L-Cats

Charlie Bender is all excitement, while Monroe's Carson Leuzinger is in dejection, after Bender hit the go-ahead layup with five seconds left and Monroe missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give the L-Cats a 56-55 win in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final on Saturday

 PAUL F. GERO -- For the State Journal

Max Weisbrod packed a whole season’s worth of huge plays into one half on Saturday afternoon.

And the DeForest junior guard just happened to have his big night in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final, leading the Norskies to a 77-69 victory over Hartland Arrowhead at Baraboo.

Weisbrod scored 33 points, a major accomplishment in itself. But he scored 27 of those points in the second half, helping DeForest (16-5) rally from a 10-point deficit early in the half to earn its second state trip and first since 2012.

Most important, in the final minute Weisbrod went 6-for-6 from the free throw line, grabbed a defensive rebound, helped to force an Arrowhead turnover and stole the Warhawks’ final inbounds pass. He made all 18 of his free throws.

DeForest also got 14 points from junior Nolan Hawk and 11 from senior Trace Grundahl.

Max Wrecke scored 33 points for Arrowhead (17-10).

Lake Mills 56, Monroe 55

Charlie Bender drove down the left baseline for a reverse layup with 5 seconds left to give the visiting L-Cats (22-5) a one-point victory over the Cheesemakers (16-1).

Bender scored eight of his team-high 18 points in the second half as Lake Mills wiped out a three-point halftime deficit. Drew Stoddard added 14 points and Adam Moen 12 for the L-Cats.

UW-Green Bay recruit Cade Meyer led Monroe with 25 points and J.T. Seagraves added 12. Monroe missed a bonus free throw in the closing seconds and missed a 3-point try at the buzzer.

Lake Mills will make its second state appearance, and first since 2017, on Saturday at the La Crosse Center. Monroe missed out on a chance to make state for the first time since 2009.

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | AREA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

DeFOREST 77, HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 69

Hartland Arrowhead*35*34*—*69

DeForest*28*49*—*77

HARTLAND ARROWHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Wrecke 11 5-9 33, Villarreal 0 0-1 0, Raasch 2 4-4 8, Graham 1 0-0 3, Davis 6 0-1 12, Leoni 1 0-0 2, Ewer 2 1-2 5, Basich 2 1-2 6. Totals 25 11-19 69.

DeFOREST — Hawk 6 1-5 14, Grundahl 4 0-2 11, Weisbrod 6 18-18 33, Jansen 1 3-4 5, Fredrickson 1 0-0 2, Magli 2 1-2 5, Hartig 2 3-4 7. Totals 22 26-35 77.

3-point goals: HA 8 (Wrecke 6, Graham 1, Basich 1); D 7 (Weisbrod 3, Grundahl 3, Hawk 1). Total fouls: HA 23; D 18. Fouled out: Graham, Leoni.

DIVISION 2

LAKE MILLS 56, MONROE 55

Lake Mills*29*27*—*56

Monroe*27*28*—*55

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 6 0-0 14, Foster 2 0-0 6, Retrum 1 1-4 3, Moen 6 0-0 12, Bender 7 4-4 18, Horkan 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 5-8 56.

MONROE — Leuzinger 4 0-1 8, Golembiewski 1 0-0 2, Meyer 11 2-2 25, Matley 4 0-0 8, Seagreaves 4 1-2 12. Totals 24 3-5 55.

3-point goals: LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Foster 2, Horkan 1); Mon 4 (Seagreaves 3, Meyer 1). Total fouls: LM 14; Mon 13.

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | SECTIONAL RESULTS, STATE QUALIFIERS

DIVISION 1

DeForest 77, Hartland Arrowhead 69

Kimberly 78, Menomonee Falls 46

River Falls 53, De Pere 52

Wauwatosa East 76, Franklin 61

DIVISION 2

Lake Mills 56, Monroe 55

Appleton Xavier 78, Seymour 61

Onalaska 49, Rice Lake 23

Pewaukee 76, Wisconsin Lutheran 63

DIVISION 3

Hammond St. Croix Central 80, Maple Northwestern 57

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 94, Delafield St. John’s NW 68

Racine St. Catherine’s 84, Milwaukee Academy of Science 73

Wrightstown 55, Brillion 54

DIVISION 4

Edgar 74, Clear Lake 60

Onalaska Luther 46, Blair-Taylor 44

Oshkosh Lourdes 85, Sheboygan Lutheran 66

Racine Prairie 82, Cuba City 77

DIVISION 5

Chippewa Falls McDonell 63, Turtle Lake 51

Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op 84, Gresham 66

Hustisford 70, Monticello 43

Wauzeka-Steuben 46, Royall 41

QUALIFIERS

Note: Teams will be re-seeded and pairings set today.

DIVISION 1

Saturday, Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh

Qualifiers: DeForest (16-5); Kimberly (24-2, ranked No. 1 by Associated Press); River Falls (21-2, #2); Wauwatosa East (21-3, #3)

Schedule: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4, 10:45 a.m.; No. 2 vs. No. 3, 2:10 p.m.; championship, 8:15 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Saturday, La Crosse Center

Qualifiers: Appleton Xavier (23-4, #9); Lake Mills (23-5, #8); Onalaska (18-0, #1); Pewaukee (25-3, #2)

Schedule: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4, 9:05 a.m.; No. 2 vs. No. 3, 12:25 p.m.; championship, 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Friday, Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh

Qualifiers: Hammond St. Croix Central (23-2, #6); Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (25-1, #2); Racine St. Catherine’s (26-1, #1); Wrightstown (24-4, #7)

Schedule: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4, 10:45 a.m.; No. 2 vs. No. 3, 2:10 p.m.; championship, 8:15 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Friday, La Crosse Center

Qualifiers: Edgar (23-2, #5); Onalaska Luther (19-1, #13); Oshkosh Lourdes (23-5, #7); Racine Prairie (23-3, #3)

Schedule: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4, 9:05 a.m.; No. 2 vs. No. 3, 12:25 p.m.; championship, 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Thursday, La Crosse Center

Qualifiers: Chippewa Falls McDonell (16-4); Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op (15-10); Hustisford (16-3, #1); Wauzeka-Steuben (16-2)

Schedule: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4, 9:05 a.m.; No. 2 vs. No. 3, 12:35 p.m.; championship, 7:05 p.m.

