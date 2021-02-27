WIAA boys basketball sectionals: Max Weisbrod's terrific second half carries DeForest to state

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | AREA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS
DIVISION 1
DeFOREST 77, HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 69
Hartland Arrowhead*35*34*—*69
DeForest*28*49*—*77
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Wrecke 11 5-9 33, Villarreal 0 0-1 0, Raasch 2 4-4 8, Graham 1 0-0 3, Davis 6 0-1 12, Leoni 1 0-0 2, Ewer 2 1-2 5, Basich 2 1-2 6. Totals 25 11-19 69.
DeFOREST — Hawk 6 1-5 14, Grundahl 4 0-2 11, Weisbrod 6 18-18 33, Jansen 1 3-4 5, Fredrickson 1 0-0 2, Magli 2 1-2 5, Hartig 2 3-4 7. Totals 22 26-35 77.
3-point goals: HA 8 (Wrecke 6, Graham 1, Basich 1); D 7 (Weisbrod 3, Grundahl 3, Hawk 1). Total fouls: HA 23; D 18. Fouled out: Graham, Leoni.
DIVISION 2
LAKE MILLS 56, MONROE 55
Lake Mills*29*27*—*56
Monroe*27*28*—*55
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 6 0-0 14, Foster 2 0-0 6, Retrum 1 1-4 3, Moen 6 0-0 12, Bender 7 4-4 18, Horkan 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 5-8 56.
MONROE — Leuzinger 4 0-1 8, Golembiewski 1 0-0 2, Meyer 11 2-2 25, Matley 4 0-0 8, Seagreaves 4 1-2 12. Totals 24 3-5 55.
3-point goals: LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Foster 2, Horkan 1); Mon 4 (Seagreaves 3, Meyer 1). Total fouls: LM 14; Mon 13.
WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | SECTIONAL RESULTS, STATE QUALIFIERS
WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS
DIVISION 1
DeForest 77, Hartland Arrowhead 69
Kimberly 78, Menomonee Falls 46
River Falls 53, De Pere 52
Wauwatosa East 76, Franklin 61
DIVISION 2
Lake Mills 56, Monroe 55
Appleton Xavier 78, Seymour 61
Onalaska 49, Rice Lake 23
Pewaukee 76, Wisconsin Lutheran 63
DIVISION 3
Hammond St. Croix Central 80, Maple Northwestern 57
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 94, Delafield St. John’s NW 68
Racine St. Catherine’s 84, Milwaukee Academy of Science 73
Wrightstown 55, Brillion 54
DIVISION 4
Edgar 74, Clear Lake 60
Onalaska Luther 46, Blair-Taylor 44
Oshkosh Lourdes 85, Sheboygan Lutheran 66
Racine Prairie 82, Cuba City 77
DIVISION 5
Chippewa Falls McDonell 63, Turtle Lake 51
Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op 84, Gresham 66
Hustisford 70, Monticello 43
Wauzeka-Steuben 46, Royall 41
QUALIFIERS
Note: Teams will be re-seeded and pairings set today.
DIVISION 1
Saturday, Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh
Qualifiers: DeForest (16-5); Kimberly (24-2, ranked No. 1 by Associated Press); River Falls (21-2, #2); Wauwatosa East (21-3, #3)
Schedule: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4, 10:45 a.m.; No. 2 vs. No. 3, 2:10 p.m.; championship, 8:15 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Saturday, La Crosse Center
Qualifiers: Appleton Xavier (23-4, #9); Lake Mills (23-5, #8); Onalaska (18-0, #1); Pewaukee (25-3, #2)
Schedule: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4, 9:05 a.m.; No. 2 vs. No. 3, 12:25 p.m.; championship, 6:35 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Friday, Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh
Qualifiers: Hammond St. Croix Central (23-2, #6); Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (25-1, #2); Racine St. Catherine’s (26-1, #1); Wrightstown (24-4, #7)
Schedule: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4, 10:45 a.m.; No. 2 vs. No. 3, 2:10 p.m.; championship, 8:15 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Friday, La Crosse Center
Qualifiers: Edgar (23-2, #5); Onalaska Luther (19-1, #13); Oshkosh Lourdes (23-5, #7); Racine Prairie (23-3, #3)
Schedule: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4, 9:05 a.m.; No. 2 vs. No. 3, 12:25 p.m.; championship, 6:35 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Thursday, La Crosse Center
Qualifiers: Chippewa Falls McDonell (16-4); Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op (15-10); Hustisford (16-3, #1); Wauzeka-Steuben (16-2)
Schedule: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4, 9:05 a.m.; No. 2 vs. No. 3, 12:35 p.m.; championship, 7:05 p.m.