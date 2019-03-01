Will Fuhrmann totaled 23 points Friday night to lead the Reedsburg boys basketball team to a 68-65 victory over host McFarland in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal as part of the Elkhorn sectional.
The teams were tied 26-26 at halftime but the Beavers (13-11) scored 42 points in the second half to hold off the Spartans (15-8).
Reedsburg also got 17 points from Carter Daniels and 15 from Zach Bestor. McFarland got 24 points from Daniel Toennies, 16 from Trevon Chislom and 12 from Luke Witter.
Mount Horeb 65, Monroe 49
The Vikings (20-3) had four double-digit scorers and coasted past the visiting Cheesemakers (13-11). Senior forward Jacob Larson scored 20 points for Mount Horeb. Monroe got 16 points from Cade Meyer.
Monona Grove 51,
Oregon 48
Seniors Caden Nelson and Henry Huston put up 14 points apiece as the Badger South Conference champion Silver Eagles (16-6) fended off the Panthers (14-9). Sophomore Erik Victorson scored 21 points and senior Ethan Victorson scored 18.
DeForest 61, Stoughton 53
Junior Trey Schroeder led his team with 19 points as the Norskies (18-5) overpowered the Vikings (13-11). Stoughton junior Adam Hobson led all players with 23 points.
Wilmot 63, Jefferson 56
The Panthers (18-5) wiped out a 32-24 halftime deficit to beat the visiting Eagles (14-9). Jefferson got 19 points from James Monogue.
Plymouth 50,
Beaver Dam 36
In the Watertown sectional, the host Panthers (19-4) shot 18-for-23 from the line to stop the Golden Beavers (16-8). Cole Booth led Plymouth with 24 points.
Division 1
Madison East 103,
Lake Geneva Badger 38
In the Waunakee sectional, everyone on the roster scored as the Purgolders (22-1), ranked No. 1, throttled the visiting Badgers (5-19). Junior guard Anthony Washington scored 19 points for East.
Madison Memorial 66, Madison West 50
The Spartans (17-6) sank 22 of 27 free throws to seal a victory over the visiting Regents (9-14). Nick Caropreso led Memorial with 15 points. West got 22 points from senior Cliff McCray.
Sun Prairie 50, Verona 38
The Cardinals (17-6) got 13 points from senior guard Anfernee Austin, nine in the second half, to stop the visiting Wildcats (7-16). Haakon Anderson scored 13 for Verona.
Madison La Follette 82, Kenosha Bradford 66
The 10th-ranked Lancers (18-5) opened a 40-16 halftime lead and survived a 50-point second-half from the visiting Red Devils (7-16). Ben Probst led La Follette with 18 points and Troy Reeves Jr. added 17. and Isaiah Stewart and David Gray added 13 apiece. Bradford got 17 points from Da’Quantae Sawyer and 16 from Jashon Lee.
Janesville Craig 61, Middleton 52
Senior Jack Huml put up a game-high 20 points, and senior Jacob Lynch added 12 to help the Cougars (11-12) knock out the Cardinals (13-10). Junior Parker Van Buren led Middleton with 19 points.
Waunakee 67,
Racine Case 60
The host Warriors (14-9) shot 31-for-40 from the line to hold off the visiting Eagles (13-10). Senior Josh Cash led all players with 26 points.
Division 3
Prairie du Chien 53, Lodi 43
In the Evansville sectional, the Blackhawks (20-3) took the lead with 7 minutes, 30 seconds remaining and finished with a 20-9 run to beat the visiting Blue Devils (11-13). Junior guard Mason Kramer led Prairie du Chien with 21 points. Lodi got 14 from Jack Persike.
Edgerton 45, Evansville 33
The host Crimson Tide (15-8) opened a 28-9 halftime lead and held off the Blue Devils (15-9). Senior Kyle Wille led Edgerton with 13 points. and junior Nick Spang added 10. Evansville got 15 points from junior forward Sulley Geske.
Beloit Turner 63, Madison Edgewood 49
The Trojans (15-7) opened a 10-point halftime lead on the Crusaders (12-12) and held on to win. Turner’s Jordan Majeed led all scorers with 16 points. Daniel James scored 13 for Edgewood.
Marshall 70, Platteville 68
Craig Ward made a 3-pointer with less than a minute left, and Quinn Killerlain followed with a pair of free throws, to give the Cardinals (15-9) a narrow victory over the Hillmen (15-6). Platteville’s Trey Bartels scored 15 points.
Lakeside Lutheran 65,
Lake Mills 36
The seventh-ranked Warriors (17-3) got off to a fast start in the Evansville sectional, outscoring the ninth-ranked L-Cats 37-21 in the first half. Jack Monis led Lakeside with 16 points. Lake Mills got 10 points from Adam Moen.
Columbus 63, Lomira 55
In the Brown Deer sectional, senior Trent Casper had 18 points and junior Ben Emler 17 to give the Cardinals (12-11) a victory over the host Lions (15-8). Lomira’s Malik Johnson scored 18 points.
Ripon 63, Luther Prep 47
The Tigers (10-14) held the Phoenix (14-10) to 17 first-half points and went on to win. Luke Schlomer totaled 17 points for Luther Prep.
Division 4
Mineral Point 72,
Cuba City 67
In the Middleton sectional, the Pointers (17-6) got 22 points from Wesley Berget and 21 from Isaac Lindsey to defeat the Cubans (17-7). Cuba City junior Brady Olson scored 21 points.
Fennimore 81, Wisconsin Heights 76
The Golden Eagles (18-5) held off the Vanguards (16-7) to advance to a regional final tonight at Mineral Point.
New Glarus 84, Onalaska Luther 47
Senior point guard Jaden Kreklow led all players with 42 points, going 7-for-8 from the line, as the seventh-ranked Glarner Knights (21-2) beat the Knights (14-10).
Parkview 57, Waterloo 33
The Vikings (16-6) overcame a slow start to defeat the Pirates (5-18). Parkview got 12 points apiece from Aydon Campbell, Eli Hoscheit and Justin Balch.
Deerfield 66,
Pardeeville 63
The Demons (12-12) took a 36-31 halftime lead and downed the host Bulldogs (8-15) behind 20 points from Wills Manning and 18 from Carson Knapp. Tyler Haak and Clayton Mathweg added 10 apiece. For Pardeeville, Austin Klubertanz led with 17 points and Derek Lindert had 16.
Cambridge 54,
Markesan 50
Carter Joyce and Bailey Furseth scored 14 points apiece as the visiting Blue Jays (6-18) edged the Hornets (10-12). Max Stellmacher scored 16 points for Markesan.
Belleville 71, Brodhead 59
The Wildcats (10-11), led by junior Royce Clark’s 20 points, muscled past the visiting Cardinals (6-18). Brodhead got 26 points from Dawson McGinty.
Division 5
Barneveld 58, Cambria-Friesland 46
In the West Bend East sectional, senior Malcolm Reed made nine of 11 free throws and totaled 24 points to lead the host Golden Eagles (16-7) past the Hilltoppers (17-7). Cambria-Friesland’s Reed Prochnow scored 14 points.