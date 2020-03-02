WIAA boys basketball preview: Monroe's Cade Meyer has the size, the genes and the desire to succeed

Meyer’s teammate, Max Golembiewski — the quarterback of the Cheesemakers’ successful football team — has seen the extra work his teammate has put in this season.

“He has a free period the last hour (of the school day), and I know every single day before practice he’s in (the gym) shooting,” Golembiewski said. “I know he gets up shots after practice, as well.”

Genetics also play a role in Meyer’s success. His father, Craig, played collegiate basketball at Loyola University in Chicago and UW-Milwaukee, and also spent time coaching Meyer in youth leagues.

“He yelled at me and treated me the same as everyone else,” Cade Meyer said. “He was definitely a great coach back then. But now, he wants to sit back and watch me play more. He just likes to see my development.”

And Cade also got an education from his older brother, Conner, who’s the all-time boys basketball scoring leader at Black Hawk High School in South Wayne.

“We used to play every single day, and he’d just beat me up every time,” Meyer recalled. “He really helped me out and pushed me to figure out who I was as a basketball player and what I could do.”