WIAA boys basketball preview: Monroe's Cade Meyer has the size, the genes and the desire to succeed

WIAA BASKETBALL | KEY DATES, AREA PAIRINGS
Tuesday: Regional quarterfinals.
Friday: Regional semifinals.
Saturday: Regional finals.
Thursday, March 12: Sectional semifinals.
Saturday, March 14: Sectional finals.
Thursday-Saturday, March 19-21: State tournament, Kohl Center.
AREA PAIRINGS
(Seedings in parentheses)
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Regional quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 3
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie sectional
(17) Lake Geneva Badger at (16) Waukesha South
DIVISION 2
Oregon sectional
(1) Stoughton bye
(9) Oregon at (8) Monona Grove
(5) Mount Horeb bye
(4) Reedsburg bye
(3) DeForest bye
(11) Portage at (6) McFarland
(10) Baraboo at (7) Sauk Prairie
(2) Monroe bye
(1) Elkhorn bye
(9) Jefferson at (8) Wilmot
(5) Milton bye
(4) Westosha Central bye
(3) Waukesha West bye
(11) Delavan-Darien at (6) Waterford
(10) Fort Atkinson at (7) Union Grove
(2) Burlington bye
West Bend East sectional
(1) Glendale Nicolet bye
(9) West Bend East at (8) Beaver Dam
(5) Cedarburg at (4) Plymouth
(3) Grafton bye
(11) Milwaukee Madison at (6) Slinger
(10) Port Washington at (7) Milwaukee Vincent
(2) Whitefish Bay bye
DIVISION 3
Evansville sectional
(1) Beloit Turner bye
(9) Richland Center at (8) Madison Edgewood
(12) Dodgeville at (5) Prairie du Chien
(13) Platteville at (4) River Valley
(3) Lodi bye
(11) Poynette at (6) Evansville
(10) Brodhead at (7) Marshall
(2) Edgerton bye
(1) Waupun bye
(9) Omro at (8) Mayville
(12) Watertown Luther Prep at (5) Ripon
(4) Lomira bye
(3) Laconia bye
(11) Berlin at (6) Kewaskum
(10) Winneconne at (7) Wautoma
(2) Columbus bye
Sectional 4 (site TBA)
(1) Racine St. Catherine’s bye
(9) Walworth Big Foot at (8) Whitewater
(12) Kenosha Reuther at (5) Greendale Martin Luther
(13) Clinton at (4) Lake Mills
(3) Delafield St. John’s NW bye
(11) Milwaukee St. Thomas More at (6) Lakeside Lutheran
(10) Somers Shoreland Lutheran at (7) St. Francis
(2) East Troy bye
DIVISION 4
Middleton sectional
(1) Cuba City bye
(9) Boscobel at (8) Lancaster
(12) Brookwood at (5) New Glarus
(4) Fennimore bye
(3) Mineral Point bye
(11) Wisconsin Heights at (6) River Ridge
(10) Necedah at (7) Belleville
(2) Darlington bye
(1) Palmyra-Eagle bye
(9) Waterloo at (8) Cambridge
(12) Montello at (5) Westfield
(13) Princeton/Green Lake at (4) Deerfield
(3) Pardeeville bye
(11) Dodgeland at (6) Orfordville Parkview
(10) Johnson Creek at (7) Williams Bay
(2) Markesan bye
DIVISION 5
Fond du Lac sectional
(1) Monticello bye
(9) Pecatonica at (8) Black Hawk
(12) Juda at (5) Waupun Central Wis. Christian
(13) Albany at (4) Argyle
(14) Beaver Dam Wayland at (3) Cambria-Friesland
(11) Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at (6) Rio
(10) Fall River at (7) Barneveld
(15) Madison Country Day at (2) Randolph
(16) Hartland University Lake/Trinity at (1) Sheboygan Lutheran
(9) Oneida Nation at (8) Faith Christian
(12) Milwaukee Salam at (5) Milwaukee Young Coggs
(13) Oakfield at (4) Hilbert
(14) Milwaukee Eastbrook/Chesterton at (3) Hustisford
(11) Oshkosh Valley Christian at (6) Stockbridge
(10) Sheboygan Christian at (7) Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op
(15) Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at (2) Burlington Catholic Central
Onalaska sectional
(16) Granton at (1) Bangor
(9) New Lisbon at (8) Plum City/Elmwood
(12) Wonewoc-Center at (5) Hillsboro
(13) Alma/Pepin at (4) Cashton
(14) La Farge/Viroqua Youth Initiative at (3) Alma Center Lincoln
(11) Gilmanton at (6) Royall
(10) Independence at (7) Eleva-Strum
(15) West Salem Coulee Christian/Providence at (2) Blair-Taylor
(16) Weston at (1) Wauzeka-Steuben
(9) North Crawford at (8) Shullsburg
(12) Ithaca at (5) Benton
(13) De Soto at (4) Iowa-Grant
(14) Cassville at (3) Kickapoo
(11) Belmont at (6) Southwestern
(10) Highland at (7) Seneca
(15) Riverdale at (2) Potosi
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie sectional
(17) Lake Geneva Badger or (16) Waukesha South at (1) Madison La Follette
(9) Madison West at (8) Janesville Craig
(12) Watertown at (5) Waunakee
(13) Janesville Parker at (4) Sun Prairie
(14) Verona at (3) Madison Memorial
(11) Middleton at (6) Oconomowoc
(10) Mukwonago at (7) Wales Kettle Moraine
(15) Beloit Memorial at (2) Madison East
DIVISION 2
Oregon sectional
(9) Oregon or (8) Monona Grove at (1) Stoughton
(5) Mount Horeb at (4) Reedsburg
(11) Portage or (6) McFarland at (3) DeForest
(10) Baraboo or (7) Sauk Prairie at (2) Monroe
(9) Jefferson or (8) Wilmot at (1) Elkhorn
(5) Milton at (4) Westosha Central
(11) Delavan-Darien or (6) Waterford at (3) Waukesha West
(10) Fort Atkinson or (7) Union Grove at (2) Burlington
West Bend East sectional
(9) West Bend East or (8) Beaver Dam at (1) Glendale Nicolet
(5) Cedarburg at (4) Plymouth
(11) Milwaukee Madison or (6) Slinger at (3) Grafton
(10) Port Washington or (7) Milwaukee Vincent at (2) Whitefish Bay
DIVISION 3
Evansville sectional
(9) Richland Center or (8) Madison Edgewood at (1) Beloit Turner
(12) Dodgeville or (5) Prairie du Chien vs. (13) Platteville or (4) River Valley
(11) Poynette or (6) Evansville at (3) Lodi
(10) Brodhead or (7) Marshall at (2) Edgerton
(9) Omro or (8) Mayville at (1) Waupun
(12) Watertown Luther Prep or (5) Ripon at (4) Lomira
(11) Berlin or (6) Kewaskum at (3) Laconia
(10) Winneconne or (7) Wautoma at (2) Columbus
Sectional 4
(9) Walworth Big Foot or (8) Whitewater at (1) Racine St. Catherine’s
(12) Kenosha Reuther or (5) Greendale Martin Luther vs. (13) Clinton or (4) Lake Mills
(11) Milwaukee St. Thomas More or (6) Lakeside Lutheran at (3) Delafield St. John’s NW
(10) Somers Shoreland Lutheran or (7) St. Francis at (2) East Troy
DIVISION 4
Middleton sectional
(9) Boscobel or (8) Lancaster at (1) Cuba City
(12) Brookwood or (5) New Glarus at (4) Fennimore
(11) Wisconsin Heights or (6) River Ridge at (3) Mineral Point
(10) Necedah or (7) Belleville at (2) Darlington
(9) Waterloo or (8) Cambridge at (1) Palmyra-Eagle
(12) Montello or (5) Westfield vs. (13) Princeton/Green Lake or (4) Deerfield
(11) Dodgeland or (6) Orfordville Parkview at (3) Pardeeville
(10) Johnson Creek or (7) Williams Bay at (2) Markesan
DIVISION 5
Fond du Lac sectional
(9) Pecatonica or (8) Black Hawk at (1) Monticello
(12) Juda or (5) Waupun Central Wis. Christian vs. (13) Albany or (4) Argyle
(14) Beaver Dam Wayland or (3) Cambria-Friesland vs. (11) Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose or (6) Rio, site TBA
(10) Fall River or (7) Barneveld vs. (15) Madison Country Day or (2) Randolph
(9) Oneida Nation or (8) Faith Christian vs. (16) Hartland University Lake/Trinity or (1) Sheboygan Lutheran, site TBA
(12) Milwaukee Salam or (5) Milwaukee Young Coggs vs. (13) Oakfield or (4) Hilbert, site TBA
(11) Oshkosh Valley Christian or (6) Stockbridge vs. (14) Milwaukee Eastbrook/Chesterton or (3) Hustisford, site TBA
(10) Sheboygan Christian or (7) Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op vs. (15) Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah or (2) Burlington Catholic Central, site TBA
Onalaska sectional
(9) New Lisbon or (8) Plum City/Elmwood vs. (16) Granton or (1) Bangor, site TBA
(12) Wonewoc-Center or (5) Hillsboro vs. (13) Alma/Pepin or (4) Cashton, site TBA
(11) Gilmanton or (6) Royall vs. (14) La Farge/Viroqua Youth Initiative or (3) Alma Center Lincoln, site TBA
(10) Independence or (7) Eleva-Strum vs.(15) West Salem Coulee Christian/Providence or (2) Blair-Taylor, site TBA
(9) North Crawford or (8) Shullsburg vs. (16) Weston or (1) Wauzeka-Steuben, site TBA
(12) Ithaca or (5) Benton vs. (13) De Soto or (4) Iowa-Grant, site TBA
(11) Belmont or (6) Southwestern vs. (14) Cassville or (3) Kickapoo, site TBA
(10) Highland or (7) Seneca vs. (15) Riverdale or (2) Potosi, site TBA