You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WIAA boys basketball preview: Monroe's Cade Meyer has the size, the genes and the desire to succeed
0 comments

WIAA boys basketball preview: Monroe's Cade Meyer has the size, the genes and the desire to succeed

{{featured_button_text}}
Prep boys basketball photo: Monroe's Cade Meyer

Monroe's Cade Meyer (12) passes between the Waunakee defense to teammate Max Golembieski (10) during the first half of first-place matchup between the teams in the Badger Challenge boys basketball tournament at Madison Edgewood in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART -- STATE JOURNAL

Height is in his genes. Extra effort is in his personality. And, for Monroe basketball standout Cade Meyer, success is part of the daily process.

The Cheesemakers’ 6-foot-8 junior is one of the top power forwards in the state, having already received scholarship offers from UW-Milwaukee, UW-Green Bay and Valparaiso. He also has received preliminary interest from larger programs, including the University of Wisconsin, Marquette and Iowa State.

It’s hard to miss a player who has Meyer’s size and prolific numbers — 18.4 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game and 24 3-point baskets — for a Monroe team that finished one game behind Stoughton in the Badger South Conference and takes an 18-5 record into this week’s WIAA Division 2 regionals.

The Cheesemakers, seeded second in their half of the Oregon sectional, will play host to Sauk Prairie or Baraboo in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

While Meyer’s size and numbers are easy to see, it takes a closer look to see the dedication behind that development. Meyer’s growth includes late nights, early morning and fifth-period lifting sessions.

“If I don’t feel like getting in the gym, I make the sacrifice. Because when I’m working, other kids aren’t,” Meyer said. “I’m just trying to be the best I can. I think anything is possible if you work hard.”

Meyer’s teammate, Max Golembiewski — the quarterback of the Cheesemakers’ successful football team — has seen the extra work his teammate has put in this season.

“He has a free period the last hour (of the school day), and I know every single day before practice he’s in (the gym) shooting,” Golembiewski said. “I know he gets up shots after practice, as well.”

Genetics also play a role in Meyer’s success. His father, Craig, played collegiate basketball at Loyola University in Chicago and UW-Milwaukee, and also spent time coaching Meyer in youth leagues.

“He yelled at me and treated me the same as everyone else,” Cade Meyer said. “He was definitely a great coach back then. But now, he wants to sit back and watch me play more. He just likes to see my development.”

And Cade also got an education from his older brother, Conner, who’s the all-time boys basketball scoring leader at Black Hawk High School in South Wayne.

“We used to play every single day, and he’d just beat me up every time,” Meyer recalled. “He really helped me out and pushed me to figure out who I was as a basketball player and what I could do.”

These days, coaches such as AAU Wisconsin Playground head coach Richie Davis and Monroe coach Brian Bassett have taken on the basketball mentorship roles in Meyer’s life.

Bassett said Meyer makes it easy because he’s consistently open to learning and always willing to work.

“Coachability, for me, that’s the best part about his game. Because he’s always willing to listen,” Bassett said. “I’m able to point things out on tape, and he corrects it and usually is proficient at it within a week.”

Put it all together, and you’ve got a 17-year-old budding basketball phenom who wants to get better.

“I love the game inside,” Meyer said. “I see it as a business for me, and it’s my duty to help the team win.”

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | KEY DATES

Tuesday: Regional quarterfinals.

Friday: Regional semifinals.

Saturday: Regional finals.

Thursday, March 12: Sectional semifinals.

Saturday, March 14: Sectional finals.

Thursday-Saturday, March 19-21: State tournament, Kohl Center.

WIAA BASKETBALL | KEY DATES, AREA PAIRINGS

Tuesday: Regional quarterfinals.

Friday: Regional semifinals.

Saturday: Regional finals.

Thursday, March 12: Sectional semifinals.

Saturday, March 14: Sectional finals.

Thursday-Saturday, March 19-21: State tournament, Kohl Center.

AREA PAIRINGS

(Seedings in parentheses)

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Regional quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 3

DIVISION 1

Sun Prairie sectional

(17) Lake Geneva Badger at (16) Waukesha South

DIVISION 2

Oregon sectional

(1) Stoughton bye

(9) Oregon at (8) Monona Grove

(5) Mount Horeb bye

(4) Reedsburg bye

(3) DeForest bye

(11) Portage at (6) McFarland

(10) Baraboo at (7) Sauk Prairie

(2) Monroe bye

(1) Elkhorn bye

(9) Jefferson at (8) Wilmot

(5) Milton bye

(4) Westosha Central bye

(3) Waukesha West bye

(11) Delavan-Darien at (6) Waterford

(10) Fort Atkinson at (7) Union Grove

(2) Burlington bye

West Bend East sectional

(1) Glendale Nicolet bye

(9) West Bend East at (8) Beaver Dam

(5) Cedarburg at (4) Plymouth

(3) Grafton bye

(11) Milwaukee Madison at (6) Slinger

(10) Port Washington at (7) Milwaukee Vincent

(2) Whitefish Bay bye

DIVISION 3

Evansville sectional

(1) Beloit Turner bye

(9) Richland Center at (8) Madison Edgewood

(12) Dodgeville at (5) Prairie du Chien

(13) Platteville at (4) River Valley

(3) Lodi bye

(11) Poynette at (6) Evansville

(10) Brodhead at (7) Marshall

(2) Edgerton bye

(1) Waupun bye

(9) Omro at (8) Mayville

(12) Watertown Luther Prep at (5) Ripon

(4) Lomira bye

(3) Laconia bye

(11) Berlin at (6) Kewaskum

(10) Winneconne at (7) Wautoma

(2) Columbus bye

Sectional 4 (site TBA)

(1) Racine St. Catherine’s bye

(9) Walworth Big Foot at (8) Whitewater

(12) Kenosha Reuther at (5) Greendale Martin Luther

(13) Clinton at (4) Lake Mills

(3) Delafield St. John’s NW bye

(11) Milwaukee St. Thomas More at (6) Lakeside Lutheran

(10) Somers Shoreland Lutheran at (7) St. Francis

(2) East Troy bye

DIVISION 4

Middleton sectional

(1) Cuba City bye

(9) Boscobel at (8) Lancaster

(12) Brookwood at (5) New Glarus

(4) Fennimore bye

(3) Mineral Point bye

(11) Wisconsin Heights at (6) River Ridge

(10) Necedah at (7) Belleville

(2) Darlington bye

(1) Palmyra-Eagle bye

(9) Waterloo at (8) Cambridge

(12) Montello at (5) Westfield

(13) Princeton/Green Lake at (4) Deerfield

(3) Pardeeville bye

(11) Dodgeland at (6) Orfordville Parkview

(10) Johnson Creek at (7) Williams Bay

(2) Markesan bye

DIVISION 5

Fond du Lac sectional

(1) Monticello bye

(9) Pecatonica at (8) Black Hawk

(12) Juda at (5) Waupun Central Wis. Christian

(13) Albany at (4) Argyle

(14) Beaver Dam Wayland at (3) Cambria-Friesland

(11) Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at (6) Rio

(10) Fall River at (7) Barneveld

(15) Madison Country Day at (2) Randolph

(16) Hartland University Lake/Trinity at (1) Sheboygan Lutheran

(9) Oneida Nation at (8) Faith Christian

(12) Milwaukee Salam at (5) Milwaukee Young Coggs

(13) Oakfield at (4) Hilbert

(14) Milwaukee Eastbrook/Chesterton at (3) Hustisford

(11) Oshkosh Valley Christian at (6) Stockbridge

(10) Sheboygan Christian at (7) Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op

(15) Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at (2) Burlington Catholic Central

Onalaska sectional

(16) Granton at (1) Bangor

(9) New Lisbon at (8) Plum City/Elmwood

(12) Wonewoc-Center at (5) Hillsboro

(13) Alma/Pepin at (4) Cashton

(14) La Farge/Viroqua Youth Initiative at (3) Alma Center Lincoln

(11) Gilmanton at (6) Royall

(10) Independence at (7) Eleva-Strum

(15) West Salem Coulee Christian/Providence at (2) Blair-Taylor

(16) Weston at (1) Wauzeka-Steuben

(9) North Crawford at (8) Shullsburg

(12) Ithaca at (5) Benton

(13) De Soto at (4) Iowa-Grant

(14) Cassville at (3) Kickapoo

(11) Belmont at (6) Southwestern

(10) Highland at (7) Seneca

(15) Riverdale at (2) Potosi

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

(Seedings in parentheses)

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Sun Prairie sectional

(17) Lake Geneva Badger or (16) Waukesha South at (1) Madison La Follette

(9) Madison West at (8) Janesville Craig

(12) Watertown at (5) Waunakee

(13) Janesville Parker at (4) Sun Prairie

(14) Verona at (3) Madison Memorial

(11) Middleton at (6) Oconomowoc

(10) Mukwonago at (7) Wales Kettle Moraine

(15) Beloit Memorial at (2) Madison East

DIVISION 2

Oregon sectional

(9) Oregon or (8) Monona Grove at (1) Stoughton

(5) Mount Horeb at (4) Reedsburg

(11) Portage or (6) McFarland at (3) DeForest

(10) Baraboo or (7) Sauk Prairie at (2) Monroe

(9) Jefferson or (8) Wilmot at (1) Elkhorn

(5) Milton at (4) Westosha Central

(11) Delavan-Darien or (6) Waterford at (3) Waukesha West

(10) Fort Atkinson or (7) Union Grove at (2) Burlington

West Bend East sectional

(9) West Bend East or (8) Beaver Dam at (1) Glendale Nicolet

(5) Cedarburg at (4) Plymouth

(11) Milwaukee Madison or (6) Slinger at (3) Grafton

(10) Port Washington or (7) Milwaukee Vincent at (2) Whitefish Bay

DIVISION 3

Evansville sectional

(9) Richland Center or (8) Madison Edgewood at (1) Beloit Turner

(12) Dodgeville or (5) Prairie du Chien vs. (13) Platteville or (4) River Valley

(11) Poynette or (6) Evansville at (3) Lodi

(10) Brodhead or (7) Marshall at (2) Edgerton

(9) Omro or (8) Mayville at (1) Waupun

(12) Watertown Luther Prep or (5) Ripon at (4) Lomira

(11) Berlin or (6) Kewaskum at (3) Laconia

(10) Winneconne or (7) Wautoma at (2) Columbus

Sectional 4

(9) Walworth Big Foot or (8) Whitewater at (1) Racine St. Catherine’s

(12) Kenosha Reuther or (5) Greendale Martin Luther vs. (13) Clinton or (4) Lake Mills

(11) Milwaukee St. Thomas More or (6) Lakeside Lutheran at (3) Delafield St. John’s NW

(10) Somers Shoreland Lutheran or (7) St. Francis at (2) East Troy

DIVISION 4

Middleton sectional

(9) Boscobel or (8) Lancaster at (1) Cuba City

(12) Brookwood or (5) New Glarus at (4) Fennimore

(11) Wisconsin Heights or (6) River Ridge at (3) Mineral Point

(10) Necedah or (7) Belleville at (2) Darlington

(9) Waterloo or (8) Cambridge at (1) Palmyra-Eagle

(12) Montello or (5) Westfield vs. (13) Princeton/Green Lake or (4) Deerfield

(11) Dodgeland or (6) Orfordville Parkview at (3) Pardeeville

(10) Johnson Creek or (7) Williams Bay at (2) Markesan

DIVISION 5

Fond du Lac sectional

(9) Pecatonica or (8) Black Hawk at (1) Monticello

(12) Juda or (5) Waupun Central Wis. Christian vs. (13) Albany or (4) Argyle

(14) Beaver Dam Wayland or (3) Cambria-Friesland vs. (11) Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose or (6) Rio, site TBA

(10) Fall River or (7) Barneveld vs. (15) Madison Country Day or (2) Randolph

(9) Oneida Nation or (8) Faith Christian vs. (16) Hartland University Lake/Trinity or (1) Sheboygan Lutheran, site TBA

(12) Milwaukee Salam or (5) Milwaukee Young Coggs vs. (13) Oakfield or (4) Hilbert, site TBA

(11) Oshkosh Valley Christian or (6) Stockbridge vs. (14) Milwaukee Eastbrook/Chesterton or (3) Hustisford, site TBA

(10) Sheboygan Christian or (7) Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op vs. (15) Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah or (2) Burlington Catholic Central, site TBA

Onalaska sectional

(9) New Lisbon or (8) Plum City/Elmwood vs. (16) Granton or (1) Bangor, site TBA

(12) Wonewoc-Center or (5) Hillsboro vs. (13) Alma/Pepin or (4) Cashton, site TBA

(11) Gilmanton or (6) Royall vs. (14) La Farge/Viroqua Youth Initiative or (3) Alma Center Lincoln, site TBA

(10) Independence or (7) Eleva-Strum vs.(15) West Salem Coulee Christian/Providence or (2) Blair-Taylor, site TBA

(9) North Crawford or (8) Shullsburg vs. (16) Weston or (1) Wauzeka-Steuben, site TBA

(12) Ithaca or (5) Benton vs. (13) De Soto or (4) Iowa-Grant, site TBA

(11) Belmont or (6) Southwestern vs. (14) Cassville or (3) Kickapoo, site TBA

(10) Highland or (7) Seneca vs. (15) Riverdale or (2) Potosi, site TBA

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics